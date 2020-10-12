12 years ago today, Lions QB Dan Orlovsky ran out of the end zone

There are plays that live in infamy. Twelve years ago today, the Detroit Lions’ Dan Orlovsky ran out of the back of the end zone and into viral video history.
Watch as the quarterback rolls out of the end zone, giving the Minnesota Vikings a safety.
No matter what happened the rest of the game, this Dan Orlovsky safety would be one of the most memorable bloopers in NFL history.
What made it even worse: the Lions went on to lose by two points…
(Oct. 12, 2008) #DETvsMIN @JaredAllen69 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/uFoDvzHDdi
— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) November 4, 2018