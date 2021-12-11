12 veteran quarterbacks the Saints could target in 2022

We’re five games away from the end of the 2021 regular season, but a lot of attention is already focusing on what the New Orleans Saints may do in 2022. And there isn’t a more pressing problem to solve than at quarterback.

Jameis Winston didn’t do enough in his starts to silence speculation about where New Orleans may turn next — and his season-ending knee injury, following by a four-game losing streak under Trevor Siemian and a four-interception start from Taysom Hill (and continued hesitance to play Ian Book), only cranked up the volume on that discussion. Unless the Saints are about to go on a run and get back into the thick of the playoff picture, we need to at least cast a glance to the future.

So while it’s extremely early in the process to seriously evaluate moves the Saints could make, this is a good time to consider which veteran quarterbacks could be available either through free agency or trades with other teams. Consider this a preview before we get really deep in the weeds come the offseason (and before we can seriously consider the draft-eligible quarterbacks, given how few prospects have actually declared yet).

And the biggest moves have been coming earlier and earlier; Matthew Stafford was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 31, 2022, while Alex Smith was sent to the Washington Football Team on Jan. 30, 2018. Fewer teams are waiting until the spring to make a change. So here are a dozen names to know, starting with the big fish:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Brett Duke

It feels all but certain that Rodgers is on the outs with Green Bay and will be playing football elsewhere in 2022. If so, the Saints make a lot of sense as a team that can offer a playoffs-ready roster, aggressive front office, and Super Bowl-winning head coach. He got a great look firsthand at just how effective New Orleans can be in their 38-3 shellacking of Green Bay to open the 2021 season.

Adding a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers would be a coup, no doubt about it. Even if he’s in the twilight of his career. Just look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ask if they regret bringing in Tom Brady. The NFL has become an instant-results business, and there are few instant upgrades like bringing in the reigning MVP. His $26.4 million base salary next year is more manageable than other big names who could be available.

Story continues

Other teams will be able to make more competitive offers than the Saints, though. The Denver Broncos have been frequently linked to Rodgers in rumor-mongering and speculation, and they have enough salary cap space to absorb his contract outright without all the cap maneuvering New Orleans will have to complete. So it would have to be Rodgers himself making a push to go join the Saints, and that doesn’t seem to be such a sure thing.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

I’ll be upfront about this: the dozens of allegations describing a pattern of predatory sexual misconduct should disqualify Watson from being considered by the Saints or any other pro team. If these accusations are true, Watson has no place on the public stage the NFL affords him, no matter how well he spins a football.

But that hasn’t stopped other teams from trying to sweep these disturbing claims under the rug and work out a trade anyway. Trade deadline reporting suggested the Saints have steered clear of Watson trade discussions, but will that be the case if he ends up settling his multiple cases or is found not guilty by the time free agency begins?

If so, any team that acquires Watson in 2022 will be liable for the remaining four years of his contract, starting with his $35 million base salary next season. The longevity of the deal and its simple structure make it easy to work with against the salary cap. If a team is willing to overlook the controversy Watson brings with him and trade a king’s ransom in draft picks and players to acquire him, the finances of the deal work itself out. But I wouldn’t bet on the Saints to be the team to make that move.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Has there been more smoke connecting the Saints to any other quarterback than Wilson in recent months? It’s still unclear if there’s any fire fueling that speculation or if attention-hungry social media buzzards are just looking to boost their engagement numbers, but Wilson does make a lot of sense for the Saints. He’s still in the prime of his career and has experienced tremendous success in an offense actively working to minimize how greatly he can influence the game. Sean Payton would be the best offensive mind he’s ever worked with.

Wilson’s $19 million base salary is affordable for almost any team, including the Saints. The $5 million roster bonus he’s owed for 2022 could be restructured along with most of that salary to fit neatly onto New Orleans’ books. If the Saints want to bring in Wilson, the salary cap won’t hinder them once they’ve reached cap compliance (which I explored in depth here).

And things are trending towards a divorce in Seattle. Nothing has happened to ease the frustrations Wilson expressed over the summer — if anything, the throwing hand injury he suffered has validated them. With the Seahawks likely losing a top-10 draft pick in their trade for Jamal Adams, they’ll be desperate for any way to recoup their losses. Triggering a post-Wilson rebuild with a couple first rounders from New Orleans would do a lot to help.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only a matter of time until Garoppolo leaves San Francisco. The 49ers have already drafted and prepared his replacement in Trey Lance. Any team acquiring him in a trade next season will be on the hook for his $24.2 million base salary and another $1.4 million in roster and workout bonuses. Almost all of that can be restructured into a fraction of its current value, making him one of the more affordable accomplished veterans around.

But would Garoppolo make sense for the Saints? He’s a limited passer without high-end arm strength to hit throws outside of the numbers or deep downfield, and it’s concerning that a talented play caller like Kyle Shanahan couldn’t get more out of him. He’s probably already hit his ceiling, and you can’t ignore the season-long injuries he’s dealt with in two of his first four years in San Francisco.

Still, there’s an argument to make in his favor. He’s an experienced facilitator who can get the ball out in a hurry, and that’s going to appeal to Sean Payton. Payton was a fan of Garoppolo’s coming out of college at Eastern Illinois (their shared alma mater, incidentally) and continued to speak well of Garoppolo’s accuracy and heady style of play when their paths crossed in the NFL. It’s easy to see Garoppolo appealing to him.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Vikings fans are sick of Cousins after his mediocre 31-28-1 run in Minnesota, and they’re already fantasizing about shipping him and his $35 million salary to teams like the Saints in 2022. The cost of his contract alone makes a move to New Orleans prohibitive, though that $35 million figure could be lowered significantly through a maximum restructure.

That would mean lowering his base salary to the veteran minimum, converting the difference to a signing bonus, and adding four automatically-voided years onto it would reduce his 2022 cap hit down to $7.8 million, but leave a staggering $27.1 million on the books in dead money in 2023. A true extension would be more realistic, but at what cost?

While the Vikings could maybe make this worth New Orleans’ while by selling Cousins’ contract to them with a nice draft pick or two (as the Rams did with Jared Goff last year, and as the Texans did with Brock Osweiler before them), it’s tough to imagine a scenario in which the Saints take on this albatross of a contract.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas will have a new head coach (and maybe a new general manager in 2022), when Carr is entering the final year of his contract on a relatively modest $19.7 million salary. That’s easier for the Saints to fit under the cap than a lot of other veteran deals. If more changes are coming for the Raiders, maybe Carr decides he’s had enough and is ready to embrace a change of scenery.

If so, he’d probably be a solid (if unspectacular) fit in New Orleans. Carr has been selected for three Pro Bowls while going 53-69 as a starter, only missing two games in his Raiders career. He’s exactly the sort of steady passer a lot of teams want under center. That stability could be welcome in New Orleans after a tumultuous first year post-Drew Brees.

The issues with Carr are the same as some other other players on this list. He’s been risk-averse to a fault at times, squandering the potential for a strong vertical passing game earlier in his career by too often playing it safe. An aggressive coach like Payton would get more out of him, sure, but there are more exciting options out there.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

This isn’t going to be popular with a vocal part of the Saints fanbase, but Winston didn’t do enough this season to immediately become the favorite to start again in 2022 — especially coming off a serious knee injury. The Saints offense experienced too many stutters and stops under his management, and he still put the ball in harm’s way relative to how little he was asked to throw the ball. He could have been better, and he was improving in his last couple of starts, but on the whole his performance left plenty to be desired.

That’s not to say he was terrible and not worth re-signing for 2022. There’s a strong argument in favor of retaining Winston on an appropriately affordable contract and investing big into his pass-catchers, who we must acknowledge let him down in a lot of big spots. The counterargument is that there should be plenty of upgrades available at quarterback and you shouldn’t try to Moneyball the most important position in professional sports. If you can get a more talented and less flawed prospect, don’t hesitate to add them.

Consider Winston the demarcation line in this list between the quarterbacks I’d prefer to him as things currently stand, no question about it. Every passer listed after would be a downgrade in some fashion. But with the uncertainty ahead in his injury recovery and the state of the Saints’ roster, New Orleans can’t afford to stick to a short list. They’ve got to be proactive and consider all options.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Could Mayfield be on the outs in Cleveland? He’s continued to regress and accumulate injuries, squandering the Super Bowl potential otherwise developed across their roster. It’s possible the Browns could evaluate their roster and talk themselves into thinking they’re just a quarterback away from a championship, which is hardly where you’d want to be after picking a passer first overall just a few years ago.

If Cleveland does go and swing for the fences in a trade for, say, a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or some other accomplished veteran quarterback, it would spell the end of the Mayfield era. And that feels like an opportunity Sean Payton entertain in rehabilitating a quarterback he expressed a ton of confidence in as a college prospect. It isn’t impossible to envision.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Unlike a lot of other quarterbacks on this list, Bridgewater will be an unrestricted free agent in the spring and able to sign anywhere he chooses. And he hasn’t experienced anything close to the success he found as a fill-in starter for the Saints in subsequent stops in Carolina and Denver. New Orleans has shown they can deploy him more effectively than other teams, and they wouldn’t have to give up anything in a trade to bring him in.

Maybe that’s the move if Winston’s knee injury keeps him out of action late into the summer. Reunite with Bridgewater and have him compete with Hill and Book in training camp, or maybe push Winston too if he’s healthy enough to participate nine months post-injury. They could certainly do worse.

Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

See? I told you the Saints could do worse. Foles was never even considered to help the Bears this season between Justin Fields getting injured and Andy Dalton putting up a lot of ugly game tape, which speaks for how low his stature has fallen across the NFL. He’s on track to be a free agent in 2022.

Still, maybe he’s worth a look if the Saints decide to nuke the depth chart and rebuild it from the ground up. He’s got enough experience around the league to help steer a quarterbacks room. In theory, maybe he could be seen as a better version of Trevor Siemian? That’s not going to put many fans’ hearts at ease, though.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, this could be fun. If the Saints can’t beat Hurts why not trade for him? Eagles fans have been eagerly waiting for a quarterback controversy to develop ever since Hurts was drafted (which resulted in Carson Wentz being run out of town on a rail), and the arrival of Gardner Minshew and his effective dismantling of the New York Jets last week might put Hurts on the trading block, too.

If so, he makes just as much sense for the Saints now as he did prior to the 2020 draft. Maybe even more given how electrifying he’s been at times. Working with a better coaching staff in New Orleans could do a lot for him and help Hurts find the consistency that’s eluded him so far in the NFL. He’d be preference out of the quarterbacks ranked beneath Winston on this list.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

AP Photo/Al Drago

Every game Heinicke wins this season is going to make it more likely he continues to start for Washington in 2022, so maybe this isn’t very realistic. But they feel like another team that could go chasing a big fish at quarterback and make the incumbent available. Could the Saints be interested if he’s available for a late-round draft pick?

There’s little doubt about Heinicke’s shortcomings as a passer. He isn’t particularly accurate and tends to locked in on his initial read, forcing passes to well-covered receivers in an effort to just get the ball out quickly. That won’t fly in a highly precise Saints offense built on carefully-designed route spacing. Still, he’s feisty, and that’s been enough for some passers to buy time to develop into their best selves.

1

1

1

1