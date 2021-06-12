12 Venezuela players, staff members test positive for COVID-19 before Copa America opener

Twelve members of Venezuela's national football team, including five players, tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's Sunday opener against Brazil in Brasilia, AP reports.

Why it matters: The South American Football Confederation has not said whether the opening match at Mané Garrincha Stadium will proceed as scheduled or if it will be delayed.

What they're saying: The secretary of state for Brasilia said in a statement that the members of Venezuela's delegation are asymptomatic but isolated in a hotel and are awaiting a second round of tests to ensure that no false positives have occurred, according to The Athletic.

The big picture: If the match does continue, Venezuela can call up five replacements for the positive players, though the team risks being severely undermanned at the start of the tournament.

A day before Venezuela arrived in Brazil, two of its players tested positive for the virus and stayed behind, according to AP.

