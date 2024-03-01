12 underrated draft prospects at 2024 combine
The 2024 NFL combine has begun and workouts and tests have begun as well. There will be a lot of surprises and some disappointment.
Before we start to see the official numbers, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar put together a list of the 12 most underrated prospects entering the combine.
Check out who they are below and read his full post to know why they are underrated.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
Notre Dame RB Audric Estime
Troy RB Kimani Vidal
Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley
Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott
Missouri OT Javon Foster
Houston OT Patrick Paul
Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
Troy EDGE Javon Solomon
Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire Jr.
Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo
