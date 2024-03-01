12 underrated draft prospects at 2024 combine

The 2024 NFL combine has begun and workouts and tests have begun as well. There will be a lot of surprises and some disappointment.

Before we start to see the official numbers, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar put together a list of the 12 most underrated prospects entering the combine.

Check out who they are below and read his full post to know why they are underrated.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime

Troy RB Kimani Vidal

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott

Missouri OT Javon Foster

Houston OT Patrick Paul

Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Troy EDGE Javon Solomon

Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus

Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire Jr.

Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo

