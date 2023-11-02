(12) Twinsburg at (4) Riverside football: Preview capsule for Nov. 3 game

Nov. 2—(12) Twinsburg at (4) Riverside

What: Division II, Region 5 quarterfinal

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 3

Where: Riverside Stadium

Records: Riverside 9-2, Twinsburg 7-4

Last week: Riverside def. Maple Heights, 36-14, Twinsburg def. Nordonia, 22-10

On deck: Winner will face the winner of (1) Akron Hoban and (8) Barberton in a regional semifinal on Nov. 10

For the record: Twinsburg upended fifth-seeded Nordonia, 22-10, with a strong defensive effort. The Tigers have won five in a row since a 2-4 start. In last week's win over Nordonia, which avenged an early-season loss, QB Joey Pollock threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns to go with 93 yards rushing. Receivers Jaden Dye and Cam Wright are big playmakers. OL-DL Zyan Herndon (6-2, 340) is a dominant lineman for the Tigers. ... Riverside got a 313-yard offensive performance last week against Maple Heights. Jason Mackey ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns putting him on the doorstep of 1,000 yards for the season. Mikey Maloney threw for 93 yards and a touchdown, with Brady McKnight catching three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. ... The keys to this game are which team can control or slow down the opposing team's dual-threat quarterback. This could be a high-scoring game if neither defense can come up with that answer.