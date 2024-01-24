12 Tigers in the final Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 class
For some teams, recruiting means a lot. For a team like Clemson, it means that much more.
Modern college football is very different from what some of us remember growing up. Year after year, the game changes and differs from what we once knew. Right now, the transfer portal is going wild as teams use the portal to build their teams. Each team is different with the transfer portal, but if you look at a team like Florida State from 2023, a majority of a team’s starting lineup can come directly through the portal.
That is not the case for Clemson, who simply doesn’t use the transfer portal often (or even at all, depending on the season). Therefore, recruiting means everything for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program. Luckily for Clemson fans, Swinney and his staff are great at recruiting.
Rivals recently released their final Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 class, with 12 Tigers making the rankings. Here is a look at each of those Tigers and where they rank.
Sammy Brown
If you gotta block this guy, good luck.
Welcome to the family, @SammyBrown_!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/f2RfQPjY8G
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Linebacker
From: Jefferson, Georgia
Rivals250 Ranking: No.34 overall
T.J. Moore
Headed to us from the sunshine state.
Welcome to the family, @TJMoore305!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/KKnykYgrXS
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Tampa, Florida
Rivals250 Ranking: No.43 overall
Bryant Wesco
Let's make it official, shall we.
Welcome to the family, @BryantWesco19!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/wdkMBgtMxM
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Tallahassee, Florida
Rivals250 Ranking: No.74 overall
Corian Gipson
Right out of Fort Worth, TX.
Welcome to the family, @CorianGipson!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/SQ5uMX29jt
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Cornerback
From: Tallahassee, Florida
Rivals250 Ranking: No.77 overall
Christian Bentancur
Coming to us from Illinois.
Welcome to the family, @CBentancur18!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/vj4PksUHdR
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Tight End
From: Tallahassee, Florida
Rivals250 Ranking: No.105 overall
Hevin Brown-Shuler
Another beast in the trenches.
Welcome to the family, @HevyDutyBS!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/QjjhBGfdL8
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Defensive Line
From: Atlanta, Georgia
Rivals250 Ranking: No.111 overall
Darien Mayo
Pen to paper ✍️
Welcome to the family, @TheDCMayo!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/YGNY9Ayiak
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Defensive Line
From: Olney, Maryland
Rivals250 Ranking: No.114 overall
Noah Dixon
Coming in from the state of Georgia.
Welcome to the family, @NoahDixon206!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/VSPGsuHZed
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Safety
From: Lagrange, Georgia
Rivals250 Ranking: No.150overall
Ricardo Jones
The squad just got better.
Welcome to the family, @RicardoJones05!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/3ZnfmMI3FU
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Safety
From: Warner Robins, Georgia
Rivals250 Ranking: No.156 overall
Tavoy Feagin
From Tampa, FL to Clemson, SC.
Welcome to the family, @feagin_tavoy!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/3V1zSKuhep
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Cornerback / Safety
From: Tampa, Florida
Rivals250 Ranking: No.176overall
Elyjah Thurmon
Bigger in the trenches 💪
Welcome to the family, @BigThurm58!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/wogAfIqkEP
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: IOL
From: Hinesville, Georgia
Rivals250 Ranking: No.229 overall
David Eziomume
Eazy E in the building.
Welcome to the family, @EziomumeDaee!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/T2w4PnUjLk
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Running Back
From: Tampa, Florida
Rivals250 Ranking: No.249overall