12 Tigers in the final Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 class

For some teams, recruiting means a lot. For a team like Clemson, it means that much more.

Modern college football is very different from what some of us remember growing up. Year after year, the game changes and differs from what we once knew. Right now, the transfer portal is going wild as teams use the portal to build their teams. Each team is different with the transfer portal, but if you look at a team like Florida State from 2023, a majority of a team’s starting lineup can come directly through the portal.

That is not the case for Clemson, who simply doesn’t use the transfer portal often (or even at all, depending on the season). Therefore, recruiting means everything for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program. Luckily for Clemson fans, Swinney and his staff are great at recruiting.

Rivals recently released their final Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 class, with 12 Tigers making the rankings. Here is a look at each of those Tigers and where they rank.

Sammy Brown

If you gotta block this guy, good luck. Welcome to the family, @SammyBrown_!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/f2RfQPjY8G — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: Linebacker

From: Jefferson, Georgia

Rivals250 Ranking: No.34 overall

T.J. Moore

Headed to us from the sunshine state. Welcome to the family, @TJMoore305!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/KKnykYgrXS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Tampa, Florida

Rivals250 Ranking: No.43 overall

Bryant Wesco

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Tallahassee, Florida

Rivals250 Ranking: No.74 overall

Corian Gipson

Position: Cornerback

From: Tallahassee, Florida

Rivals250 Ranking: No.77 overall

Christian Bentancur

Position: Tight End

From: Tallahassee, Florida

Rivals250 Ranking: No.105 overall

Hevin Brown-Shuler

Position: Defensive Line

From: Atlanta, Georgia

Rivals250 Ranking: No.111 overall

Darien Mayo

Position: Defensive Line

From: Olney, Maryland

Rivals250 Ranking: No.114 overall

Noah Dixon

Coming in from the state of Georgia. Welcome to the family, @NoahDixon206!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/VSPGsuHZed — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: Safety

From: Lagrange, Georgia

Rivals250 Ranking: No.150overall

Ricardo Jones

Position: Safety

From: Warner Robins, Georgia

Rivals250 Ranking: No.156 overall

Tavoy Feagin

Position: Cornerback / Safety

From: Tampa, Florida

Rivals250 Ranking: No.176overall

Elyjah Thurmon

Position: IOL

From: Hinesville, Georgia

Rivals250 Ranking: No.229 overall

David Eziomume

Position: Running Back

From: Tampa, Florida

Rivals250 Ranking: No.249overall

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire