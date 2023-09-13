With 12 Thursday games, Section V football starts with a bang in Week 3: Top matchups

Here are the matchups to keep an eye on during the third block of Section V high school football games:

Thursday

Fairport at McQuaid, 7 p.m.

This is another chance for the Fairport Red Raiders (1-1) to grab an attention-getting win. They fell 20-14 in overtime at Hilton last week. Senior quarterback Jackson Rucker, senior receiver Sam Pucci and senior tight end Marques Garrett have delivered big plays for the Red Raiders, who could be facing a stiffer test at McQuaid. The Knights, winners of the last four Section V Class AA championships, have been focused enough to earn two shutout wins.

Fairport's Sam Pucci, right, tries to break the tackle of Penfield's Brodie Joyce during a regular season game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

"Week in and week out it’s going to be a grind," McQuaid coach Bobby Bates said. "We can't look anywhere but the week in front of us.”

McQuaid junior quarterback Will DiMarco did what was needed against Pittsford last week, passing for two touchdowns and running for another. Senior running back John Harding was reliable too, scoring a touchdown with 143 yards of total offense. Zero points allowed means the McQuaid defense is also working. Last week, linebackers Eoin Meyer and Zach Couch, along with defensive lineman Shamir Bridges were the standouts on that unit.

Webster Schroeder at Victor, 7 p.m.

Victor's Adam Ruffalo hurdles over teammate Jameson Ricigliano as he is pushed out of bounds along the sideline by Rush-Henrietta's Zachary Erne.

Like a Fourth of July weekend, there's been nothing but fireworks in Webster Schroeder's two wins. The Warriors have scored 84 points. Gavin Horton, Tyler Washington and Justin Maier have caught touchdown passes from senior quarterback Drew Hilfiker. Schroeder's defense forced Eastridge into five turnovers for the Warriors to play with.

Victor is a step up in competition. The Blue Devils have rolled to runaway wins both weeks. Senior receiver/defensive back Adam Ruffalo has been a bit more than noticeable. His statistics last week included a rushing touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown, 89 rushing yards, eight tackles and an interception. Dre Yeomas was just as effective carrying the ball with 80 yards, including two touchdowns against Webster Thomas. Victor's defense has its toughest test this week.

Irondequoit at Brockport, 7 p.m.

Irondequoit tight end Isaiah Ballard looks for extra yards ahead of Brockport defender Dylan Lessar.

Confidence among the Brockport Blue Devils (1-1) should be higher after winning in overtime at Brighton last week. Running plays with quarterback Landon Scott and the defense capitalizing on two chances to produce turnovers while backed up to the end zone led to the win. Scott has played well against Irondequoit before and there is a good chance senior Nate Parker will be all over the field.

Isaiah Ballard may have been Irondequoit's best two-way player last week. He had four receptions for 88 yards and three quarterback sacks against Wilson/Early College. The Irondequoit running game has been effective with Myles Wynn and Cameron Freeman carrying the ball. Irondequoit rushed for 347 yards Week 1. It will be interesting to see if Brockport's offensive line is the most formidable faced by the Eagles defensive linemen and linebackers.

Pembroke at Bolivar-Richburg, 7 p.m.

Pembroke senior Tyson Totten on a run during Week 2 against Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.

Both 8-man teams are undefeated. The winner likely is the top Section V team in the soon-to-come state rankings. Are the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines ready for Pembroke senior Tyson Totten? All Totten and the Pembroke offensive line has done is produce 745 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns in two games. Have the Dragons attempted a pass?

Friday

Batavia at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7 p.m.

Batavia's Cole Grazioplene uses a stiff arm trying to avoid a Honeoye Falls-Lima defender.

This has been a good matchup in Section V Class B during recent seasons. Bronx Buchholz has stepped in and done just fine running Batavia's offense at quarterback. The Blue Devils (2-0) offense have moved the ball and scored using receivers Cole Grazioplene and running back Mekhi Fortes. Honeoye Falls-Lima is trying to get on-track after lopsided losses to talented Waverly and Monroe teams. A jump-start likely comes from the hands of senior quarterback Matthew Meacham.

East Rochester/Gananda vs. Attica/Alexander, 7 p.m. at Attica

ER/Gananda wide receiver Miles Caviness (1) can't hang onto the pass as he is tackled by Attica's Case Hill (52) during their Section V football Class C championship game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at SUNY Brockport.

Can East Rochester/Gananda stay on a roll against Attica/Alexander, the team to beat in Section V Class C. ER/Gananda has scored 104 points, but it would be a surprise if the Bombers score 50 against the defending sectional champions. Ben Newman has completed 20 of 30 throws for 345 yards with seven touchdowns. Miles Caviness, Noah Mather and Cadearell Sneed have been good targets and have scored.

Attica/Alexander has outscored its two opponents 42-18. The running game is where the yardage comes from with this team. Landyn Thomas and Tyler Marino have been the main ballcarriers, and also consider Trent Woods a threat. Is keep away from the ER/Gananda offense, also known as ball control or "ground and pound", the game plan for Attica/Alexander?

Saturday

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at Avon, 1 p.m.

Can any team in Section V Class D stand up to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba? Avon (1-1) gets a chance after Geneseo/Mount Morris and York/Pavilion had no luck. The two-time defending Section V champions defeated those opponents by a combined score of 96-20. Senior quarterback Bodie Hyde, a 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Team member, has been good as advertised on both sides of the ball for the Aggies. Avery Watterson, a junior, also has been an effective ballcarrier. Avon is coming off a win, 41-12 at Batavia Notre Dame.

