12 things you probably didn’t know about the Masters and Augusta National

It’s the holy grail of North American golf, and while 2020 has brought a new filter to the spotlight that will soon shine on the famed Augusta National Golf Club, this year’s Masters has enjoyed as much build-up and anticipation as any tournament in recent years.

Sure, you know that Jack, Tiger and Arnie have combined for 15 green jackets and you’re plenty familiar with azaleas (which won’t be in bloom this year), but we’re guessing there’s plenty in this list that will surprise you.

Without further ado, here are a dozen fun facts about Augusta National and the Masters that will get you ready for a tradition unlike any other.