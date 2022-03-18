12 things to note from Von Miller’s first Bills press conference

The Buffalo Bills have several new players on their team as of this week.

But there is only one Von Miller.

Miller officially signed on the dotted line on Thursday and was introduced to Buffalo via video conference.

It was only about a 15-minute discussion, but there were plenty of things to note from it. Let’s get to it now.

Here are 12 takeaways from Miller’s first time speaking as a Bill:

Not an easy decision

Miller, who also lives in Venice, Calif., in the offseason, said it was not easy to leave. He said he grew tight with the Rams teammates leading up to their Super Bow victory.

“Being around Jalen Ramsey and Odell [Beckham] and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp and all these guys that I’ve grown to love over this short period of time,” Miller said. “It was hard walking away from those guys.”

Miller also referenced his former coach in Sean McVay. Reports stated that the Los Angeles bench boss made a late push to get Miller back and it didn’t work. Miller confirmed that went down.

“This was definitely a stressful process,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be like that. I was expecting–you win the Super Bowl, you got your offers out here, where do you want to go? Pick. Go back to the Rams. But it was tough, man, it came down to the very end and Coach McVay, they did everything they possibly could and it’s unfortunate that I’m not a Los Angeles Ram, but I’m a Buffalo Bill, man. I’m excited to be here.”

Lastly, Miller made mention of feeling like he was breaking up with a good girlfriend several times. It went something like this.

“It really felt like I broke up with my girlfriend and she never did anything to me,” Miller said. “She was good to me. She was good to me, and I had to break up with her to choose another girlfriend. I hate that part. I hate that part of the league.”

So why leave

Even after all that love for his former team and a Super Bowl title… Miller still left. Why? Buffalo was just different–in a good way.

“When I left Denver and went to L.A., I said I’m not going back, I’m not leaving. It had to be something special,” Miller said. “It had to be the Buffalo Bills. What they’ve created here – it had to be the Bills Mafia. It had to be this environment that we’re playing in that to draw me away. It’s not really the weather. The weather is going to be the weather.

“But what they’re doing inside this facility, what they’re doing in this community, what they’re doing on the football field and off the football field, man, I had to be a part of that.”

This telling quote on the BIlls

Yes, yes, yes. All good things about Buffalo from Miller–just like any new player signing with a new team. But this was really the most telling thing Miller said about the Bills.

He thinks they were going to win a Super Bowl.

Not now because he signed. Miller said even without him, Buffalo was winning one.

“(The Bills) are going to win a Super Bowl with or without me. They’ve built an amazing team,” Miller said.

Two thoughts on the draft worth noting

Specifically on the NFL draft, Miller said two very interesting things. One involving himself.

Miller thought he was destined to be a Bill. Not now, but in 2011.

At that year’s draft, Buffalo selected defensive tackle Marcell Dareus at No. 3 overall. One pick before, Miller went to the Denver Broncos.

Up until the night before the draft, Miller thought he was going to be with the Bills. That entire offseason, everyone knew quarterback Cam Newton would be No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. Evidently the Broncos tipped him off late and he was pretty surprised.

“I’ve been a big fan of the Bills for a long time. I thought I was going to be a Buffalo Bill when I first got drafted,” Miller said. “Denver came out of nowhere the day before the draft and I got wind that I was going to be a Denver Bronco–That whole offseason I thought I was going to be a Buffalo Bill. I already bought into the Buffalo Bills, had Buffalo Bills gear, I knew about the Bills Mafia, I knew how much this team meant to this community. I was OK with [being drafted by the Bills] back then and I’m definitely OK with it now.”

Part 2

That first part makes sense, but here’s another dose of draft day analysis involving quarterback Josh Allen. In 2018, Buffalo traded up and landed the QB at No. 7 overall. The Broncos picked at five.

Miller thought Allen was going to be the selection… for Denver.

“I knew Josh Allen before he came here. I thought he was going to be a Denver Bronco. We took Bradley Chubb, that’s my running mate, that’s my brother as well, but I thought that we was going to take Josh Allen,” Miller said.

More on Allen

In the end, Allen became an expected recruiting tool for the Bills with Miller. That’s one of the reasons he wanted to be in Buffalo, to have Allen as his quarterback.

“He a superstar quarterback. He’s one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to be apart of this. I believe in him, I believe in this offense,” Miller said.

“Josh Allen is a creature. He’s a beast,” Miller later added. “The aspect that I love about him the most is his ability to get guys to play at a level that they wouldn’t normally play at. [His] ability to make these guys feel like superheroes.”

Stef gets a big shout too

If there was a No. 1 recruiter for the Bills verbally, it was wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The All-Pro receiver and All-Pro pass rusher had a prior relationship. Miller said Diggs touting Buffalo made him feel very comfortable to sign with the Bills.

“That’s my guy. I talked to him about it,” Miller said. “To be honest, I talked to him about this locker room since he got here. I asked him about it. He said he loved it. He said he loved everything about Buffalo. For Stefon Diggs, Mr. International, for him to give me those kudos, it really made me feel at peace with coming here and being a part of this.”

Defensively, Ed Oliver gets the high praise

The name Miller probably mentioned the most during his press conference was Aaron Donald, his former Rams teammate. Miller loved playing with such a stud in the middle of the defensive line and he went on to explain he needs help in that area of the D-line so he can do his own thing.

Enter Ed Oliver.

If there was one teammate on the defense that Miller praised the most, it was clearly Oliver.

“I need a guy on the inside to help me. I’ve always had a great defensive tackle on the inside to help me get sacks, whether that’s Derek Wolfe or Aaron Donald or Malik Jackson, I’ve always had somebody on the inside that can kind of beat their one-on-one and create their own problems on the inside to kind of help me on the outside. So that’s the same here with Ed Oliver. He’s a great player. I’m excited to line up and get started,” Miller said.

What he said about other teammates and coaches (and even Kyle Williams!)

Here’s a rundown of what else Miller had to say about some of his teammates. Miller does seem to have genuinely known quite a bit about the Bills before signing because he name dropped several times.

Including:

“This offensive line they’ve built. (Dion) Dawkins, I’ve been a huge fan of the way he plays for a long time.” “It’s a lot of guys here that can get after the passer. I’ve been a fan of these young guys from Greg (Rousseau) to AJ (Epenesa) to Ed Oliver. “This defense–No. 1 defense in the league. From the safeties, (Jordan) Poyer and Micah (Hyde). Ed Oliver up front, and now we’ve got Jordan Phillips and Settle. (The Bills) made the No. 1 defense even better and I’ve got a lot of respect for these linebackers as well. Matt Milano and Tremaine (Edmunds).” “I’ve been around some guys. At the Pro Bowl, Kyle Williams talked about–I asked him about what the locker room was like. I’m familiar with Jerry Hughes–Stefon Diggs, that’s my guy.” “To be honest… I didn’t feel, I honestly didn’t feel good about it until I talked to Coach (Sean) McDermott and Coach (Leslie) Frazier and Coach (Eric) Washington and just being here. I felt like I had to be here.”

Wants to contribute on and off the field

The hope–the by far biggest hope–is that Miller produces on the field for the Bills. That’s what Buffalo needs the most.

However, the Bills love their off-field leaders. McDermott often touts them. Miller is taking his role to be one of those, right away, very seriously.

“The one thing that I do best out of my whole entire life is rush the passer. Secondly to that, I’m a great teammate,” Miller said. “When it comes to being a great teammate, being apart of the guys and contributing to a great culture, I got that in my back pocket. That’s what I’ve done on Super Bowl teams and that’s what I’ve done on teams that haven’t made the playoffs.”

“I hope to lead by example. If its anything that needs to be said, I never had a problem saying anything that needs to be said,” Miller added.

Felt the same as you about the playoffs

While navigating his own path to the Super Bowl in 2021–Miller noticed the Bills. He also felt just about the same way that 99 percent of Buffalo felt, game-by-game.

“I watched those games. That playoff game, the Bills looked like the team to beat in the playoffs. The way they put pressure on that Patriots team. I would think–I thought that was going to be a closer game. The Bills they kind of came out and put it to rest early. I was a fan of that.

“I was watching the Chiefs game. I turn the TV on, and they’re winning. Turn the TV off and they’re not winning. Turn it back on and they’re winning. Turn it back off and they lost the game and I’m like, ‘Bro, how? How?’ I firmly believe if they would’ve played if they would have played the Cincinnati Bengals here at this stadium I think it would have been tough for the Cincinnati Bengals as well,” Miller said.

Bills Mafia and Buffalo's changed image

Finally, Miller acknowledged the fans and how the Bills are viewed differently in the NFL now as opposed to the playoff-drought franchise they were.

“I’m excited to see Bills Mafia go crazy. I’m excited for all the things that this special place brings. They were already gonna be good without me, they were already gonna win a Super Bowl without me, and it’s an honor and a privilege to be part of it. Bills Mafia, what’s up baby?” Miller said.

On the perception…

“It says a lot. just L.A. itself to Buffalo alone it says a lot with the type of things they’re doing inside the facility,” Miller said.

