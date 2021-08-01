12 things we learned from first week of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts completed their first week of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield with four padless practices.

It is still very early in camp so we shouldn’t be jumping to conclusions when it comes to position battles or production, but there are storylines taking place surrounding the team. Some are bigger than others, and we got plenty of information from the first week.

Here are 12 things we learned from the first week of Colts training camp:

Carson Wentz's Injury

The Colts are currently dealing with a foot injury to starting quarterback Carson Wentz. It isn't clear yet when he will be returning, and the course of action is still being determined. Regardless, Wentz is expected to miss the rest of training camp and the preseason, and it could potentially be more when we find out the prognosis.

Jacob Eason Will Get His Chance

With Wentz out indefinitely and seemingly for at least the remainder of training camp and the preseason, the Colts will give the keys to Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick. Eason spent his rookie year as a redshirt essentially but is now getting the call to run with the 1s. As expected there are plenty of growing pains and a large learning curve for Eason but in order to get over his issues, he has to get reps. This will be a good time for the Colts to evaluate what they have in the 23-year-old.

Jonathan Taylor Primed For A Breakout

Sure, you could make the argument that Taylor technically already broke out by leading all rookies in rushing yards in 2020. But putting together a full season will be on the docket for the former second-round pick. Taylor has been explosive and decisive through the first week of camp with much of the media noting how natural he looks in the offense. A big year should be on the way.

Marlon Mack Looks Good

There are still plenty of concerns for Mack when he faces live competition as he comes off of an Achilles tear but for the most part, there have been no signs of a player hampered by an injury that is typically a death knell for running backs. It will be interesting to see how much work the Colts give Mack during the preseason.

Michael Pittman Jr. Emerging

Another player seemingly primed for a breakout is wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who entered training camp with the chance to solidify himself as the WR1. Pittman Jr. has enjoyed a strong start to camp while logging a pair of touchdown catches during the four practices. He's up to facing the pressures of being a WR1.

“That’s pressure that I’ve been looking for,” Pittman Jr. said this week to reporters. “I want to be that guy, so I will except that pressure and try to play to the highest of my ability.”

The Colts like to spread the ball around, but Pittman Jr. is doing his part to lead the team in targets for the 2021 season.

Will Holden Gets First Crack at LT

With Eric Fisher still on the PUP list to open up camp as he recovers from Achilles surgery, the Colts have a competition at left tackle. Getting the first crack at the first-team reps during the first week of training camp was Will Holden. It was an up and down week for Holden in team drills, but it seems he may have the leg up over Sam Tevi at the moment.

Ryan Kelly Dealing With Elbow Injury

On the second day of practice, Kelly hyperextended his elbow on a run play after some incidental contact from running back Marlon Mack. Kelly is expected to be out a few weeks, but the Colts aren't concerned long-term. Second-year lineman Danny Pinter got the call to replace Kelly on the first team.

Starting DL Set?

The Colts will certainly feature a rotation on their defensive front, but it appears they may already have the starting four ready to go. That group included rookie Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis on the edge while DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart manned the interior. There is still competition for the edge spots, but Paye and Lewis are the favorites to be the starters in Week 1.

Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay Starting Strong

While the starting defensive line may appear to be set, barring a change, the Colts are getting some impressive showings from two edge rushers who need strong camps. Both Banogu and Turay have shown some juice to begin training camp, which is very encouraging given their lack of impact in 2020. It will be interesting to see what happens when the pads come on, but it's encouraging to see them dominating at times.

Bobby Okereke Making Plays

We already know Okereke will be the starting MIKE backer, but he's been making plays and turning heads during the first week of training camp. Okereke already has two interceptions under his belt against the Colts offense and could be heading toward a breakout year now that he's the sole middle linebacker in the defense.

COVID-19 Issues Taking Place

The Colts, one of the least vaccinated teams in the league, are already having their issues with COVID-19. Four players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list to open camp. They include cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, cornerback T.J. Carrie and offensive tackle Julién Davenport.

Injuries

We covered some injuries pertaining to Wentz and Kelly, but there are others who have missed practice because of their respective ailments. Some players who missed their first practice on Saturday include cornerback Kenny Moore (hip), cornerback Marvell Tell (back) and wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin). Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) suffered an injury during practice. The players who missed the whole week include Darius Leonard (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (hip), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring). Leonard underwent an ankle procedure in June but is expected to return at some point during camp. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) remains on the PUP list while defensive tackle Dayo Odyeingbo (Achilles) remains on the NFI list.

