12 things we learned from first week of Colts training camp

The first week of training camp has officially concluded for the Indianapolis Colts and even though there’s still a whole month left of practices and preseason games, we’re starting to see trends take place.

The first week of training camp only consisted of three practices for the Colts. They reported Tuesday, practiced Wednesday and Thursday, and then held a night practice Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The pads haven’t come on yet so some of the information needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Once those physical practices arrive, we’ll get a better idea of how players are performing.

We also have been keeping track with takeaways from each practice of the week:

Between training camp battles, standouts and injuries, here are 12 things we learned from the first week of Colts training camp:

Matt Ryan sets the pace

One thing has become clear through the first three practices at Colts training camp: Ryan is going to set the tone for the entire session.

In each of the practices, the Colts have a set number of plays to get through within the hour and 30 minutes allotted. Ryan has the team working so quickly and efficiently, that the Colts have ended practice early each time.

It’s that kind of tempo and effective decisiveness that the Colts missed in 2021.

“Yeah, I mean it’s unbelievable. It should be noticeable to you guys too but like we have the exact same amount of plays and two days in a row – we have never practiced that fast,” said head coach Frank Reich.

It doesn’t matter that Ryan is new to the roster. He’s clearly commanded respect on the field and in the locker room immediately, and he’s fit in perfectly with his new teammates.

Nyheim Hines might set career-high in touches

There is no denying this is still Jonathan Taylor’s backfield, and the 2021 rushing champ will be the focal point of the offense. But Hines is going to get an amount of work that might dwarf the workloads of his previous seasons.

Okay, that’s hyperbole. Kind of.

The Colts are intent on correcting the mistake of underutilizing Hines’ skill set to the point where it may be a slight overcorrection. But Matt Ryan and the Colts love having both Taylor and Hines on the field together.

“He’s very comfortable with Nyheim (Hines). I think he and Nyheim have worked a lot this offseason together,” said Reich. “So, we can utilize Nyheim in a number of different ways where we line him up in the backfield with JT (Jonathan Taylor) or put him anywhere in the formation and feel like there’s going to be confidence there.”

Hines has been seen lining up more frequently in the slot and out wide while also seeing his typical duties in the backfield. Reich continued to rave about Hines’ skills with the ball in his hands.

“Nyheim’s, as we’ve said all along, he’s just a guy who’s going to be involved in this offense. He’s magnetic when he has the ball in his hands, we feed off of his energy,” Reich said. “I continue to be excited about – I know everyone talks about our skill, do we have enough ‘skill’ at those positions, but I just think, I’m hoping we surprise a lot of people with how it looks.”

Parris Campbell is a star at camp

Colts fans may be growing tired of hearing how Campbell is cooking defenders without pads on during training camp practices, but can’t simply ignore that fact.

The injuries have been a real detriment to Campbell’s career, and it’s fair to have reservations about his upcoming contributions after playing in just 15 total games across his first three seasons. But Campbell has been nothing less than one of the stars at camp.

The former second-round pick has quickly built a trustworthy rapport with Matt Ryan and has become one of the veteran’s favorite targets when going over the middle.

If he can stay healthy—a big if certainly—Campbell is going to have a big role in the offense.

Ashton Dulin set for a bigger role

There will remain plenty of questions regarding the Colts wide receiver corps throughout training camp and the preseason, but Dulin has already answered one of them in the first week.

The former undrafted rookie free agent out of Malone has solidified his role as the No. 4 wide receiver in the room and while his main role will involve being a leader on special teams, we may be underrating his potential on offense.

Dulin has been making plays all over the field throughout camp, and Frank Reich could barely contain his excitement when it comes to the fourth-year wideout.

“This guy, he’s another one of these guys – the toughness that he has, he’s smart, he can play all the positions, he knows what to do, he’s a competitor. It’s not too big for him,” Reich said of Dulin. “He’s a playmaker. We love him. We’re all planning on him making a significant contribution to not only special teams but to the offense this year.”

His ceiling may be capped if the three wide receivers ahead of him stay healthy, but Dulin will have a role in the offense.

Mo Alie-Cox has been active

There has always been potential with Alie-Cox considering his build and athleticism. It seems he’s been taking advantage of his opportunities as well now that he’s the starting tight end.

Though he suffered what is believed to be a minor knee injury on Saturday night, Alie-Cox has been pretty active as a receiver with new quarterback Matt Ryan.

We’ll see if this injury keeps Alie-Cox out of any practice time, but it’s going to be difficult for any other tight end to unseat his position as the starter.

Matt Pryor is the starting LT

Arguably the biggest position battle the Colts have at training camp has been extremely lopsided. Through the first week of practices, it has been Pryor and only Pryor working as the left tackle with the first-team offense.

Pryor has taken every snap at left tackle since the start of camp and potentially even going back as far as the spring workouts. While rookie third-round pick Bernhard Raimann works with the second-team offense, Pryor has been winning this battle comfortably.

It’s tough to judge without the pads on, and those practices will ultimately decide the winner. But right now, it’s Pryor’s job to lose.

Yannick Nagkoue is fitting right in

It’s becoming hard to imagine why a player with Ngakoue’s type of production has been traded so often. The 27-year-old edge rusher has already impressed his new teammates and coaching staff with a unique personality and an extremely high motor.

Having the rapport with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley certainly helps the transition, and it’s clear Ngakoue will be a force off the edge at the LEO position.

If the Colts defense is going to make a tier jump, it starts with improving the pass rush. And Ngakoue is at the forefront of that movement.

Ben Banogu securing a role?

Without question, Banogu carried the biggest name among the players on the roster bubble. After three seasons of nearly no production or progress as a player, Banogu is finally showing some potential.

The previous regime under Matt Eberflus seemed to have taken exception to Banogu’s skill set as an athletic pass rusher. It seemed like they never truly gave him a chance. He’s getting that now with Bradley in charge, and he’s beginning to secure a role as the backup LEO behind Yannick Ngakoue.

That role seems to fit his skill set extremely well due to his athleticism. Banogu has a long way to go before he truly does secure a bigger role, but the first week of training camp showed some promise in that endeavor.

Zaire Franklin is the Shaquille Leonard replacement

As The Maniac recovers from offseason back surgery, we assumed fourth-year linebacker E.J. Speed would be the replacement for Leonard in the middle of the defense. That couldn’t have been more wrong.

Through the first week of practices, it has been Franklin as the replacement for Leonard next to starter Bobby Okereke. Franklin, who signed a three-year extension this offseason, seems to be primed for a bigger role.

The Colts aren’t likely going to use three linebackers as they did 10 years ago. The game has shifted toward more nickel packages. But it seems that as long as Leonard is out, it will be Franklin taking over.

Brandon Facyson running with the ones

While left tackle might be the biggest position battle at camp, the competition for the No. 3 cornerback role holds a lot of weight as well. The competition between Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers has seemingly gone in the favor of the former.

Like the left tackle position, one player has been taking the majority—if not all—of the reps with the first-team defense. It has been the veteran in Facyson over the third-year Rodgers.

Facyson’s advantage comes in the fact that he’s played in Bradley’s system in each of the last four seasons. He did so for three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and then for half of a season with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

Rodgers will still get his chances to prove he’s worthy of the starting role, but Facyson isn’t giving up the job without a fight. And through the first week of practices, the job is his to lose.

Nick Cross is extremely impressive

The rookie third-round pick wasted no time making an impression. During the very first training camp practice, Cross was covering tight end Mo Alie-Cox. The rookie worked his leverage on the massive tight end, tipped the pass from Matt Ryan and dove to secure the interception.

That was the second play of Colts training camp.

Cross has all of the upside in the world. He stands at 6-feet and 212 pounds while running a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical. Oh, and he’s not even 21 years old yet.

The rookie is competing with veteran Rodney McLeod for the starting strong safety role next to Julian Blackmon and at this point, no one is going to be surprised if Cross is the Week 1 starter.

Injury updates

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) remains on the PUP list as he recovers from back surgery. His timetable for return still isn’t yet clear.

WR Mike Strachan (knee) also remains on the PUP list after undergoing a knee procedure this offseason. The Colts hope he will return before the end of camp, but that’s up in the air.

DT Chris Williams (undisclosed) was seen in a walking boot on his foot during Saturday night’s practice.

CB Tony Brown (undisclosed) didn’t practice Saturday night either for an unknown reason.

TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) tweaked his knee during a collision with cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Saturday night. Head coach Frank Reich doesn’t believe it’s a serious injury.

DT DeForest Buckner (back) has been dealing with a small back issue. He’s been practicing with limited reps but saw an increase in his workload Saturday night, suggesting he’s getting close to fully participating.

