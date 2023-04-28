12 things to know about new Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid

Here are 12 things to know about the Buffalo Bills’ top selection at the 2023 NFL draft, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid:

Started football very look and took scenic route

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kincaid, 23, was a fifth-year season for the Utah Utes. Playing a part there was his extremely late start to football.

Kincaid only began playing during his senior year at Faith Lutheran High School in Nevada. Basketball teammates got him to join the football team.

After earning all-state honors, Kincaid was still a zero-star recruit so he ended up at the University of San Diego playing FCS football. He then transferred to Utah to for a chance at FBS football and he eventually thrived there in 2022, recording 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ranked as high as No. 9

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

One notable NFL draft analyst held Kincaid in very high regard as a prospect. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had Kincaid as his ninth-best player in the entire draft.

Kincaid or bust (aka trade back)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said there were two options with the way the first round unfolded. His plan was to either trade up for Kincaid or trade back out of No. 27. As the story went, Buffalo moved up in their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the GM said that was the case via video conference.

First tight end in Round 1 since...

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kincaid is the first tight end the Bills have taken in Round 1 of the NFL draft since Tony Hunter at No. 12 overall in 1983. Hunter was selected two picks before eventual Hall of Famer and Bills legend Jim Kelly.

Decided to return to school

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kincaid had a chance to head to the NFL a year earlier than he did. He was invited to the 2022 combine, but declined the invite. According to Sports Illustrated, Kincaid still had more he wanted to accomplish at Utah.

“I think [there’s] just a lot of unfinished business more than anything. We want to get back and win the Pac-12 championship again and finish what we couldn’t last year. Whether it’s the championship or the Rose Bowl, whatever it is, just win that this year,” Kincaid said March 2022.

Story continues

Cleared from injury

USAT

Early in 2022, Kincaid suffered a shoulder injury at Utah but then returned to the field. At the end of the season, a back injury sidelined Kincaid and he missed workouts throughout the offseason including Utah’s Pro Day.

Per Draft Wire, Kincaid’s doctors cleared him fully in April 12. He’s good to go for the Bills.

On the plus side, if there is any to getting hurt, Kincaid was actually injured scoring a touchdown on both occasions.

Treated a trophy like the Stanley Cup

Evidently, Kincaid might one day treat the Lombardi Trophy like the Stanley Cup if he wins it with the Bills.

After Utah won the Pac-12 Championship last year, somehow the trophy ended up at Kincaid’s home. One of his teammates revealed that in a radio interview and even the hosts had to make the hockey comparison. That interview clip can be found below:

.@devskaufusi tells @KSLunrivaled what player current is holding onto the Pac-12 trophy at their home. #GoUtes Hear the full interview at 5:05https://t.co/GahVncnCVm pic.twitter.com/ti1cbMT9B1 — 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone (@KSLSportsZone) December 5, 2022

Has worked in a tight end duo before

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

When selected, many around Buffalo wondered if this pick will work. The Bills already have Dawson Knox at tight end, after all.

But on Kincaid’s end, yes, it will work. He’s done it before.

At Utah, Kincaid worked alongside Brant Kuithe. Over the past two seasons combined, Kincaid and Kuithe worked together and grabbed 106 and 69 catches each, respectively.

He had 16 catches in... a single game

Kincaid had one game at Utah that stood out. Win a win against USC, Kincaid had 16 catches. SIXTEEN. In total, Kincaid put up 234 yards and a touchdown that outing as well.

Here are the highlights:

His own shop

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports’

Kincaid took advance of new NCAA rules to make a buck off his likeness in school. He had his own website where Kincaid sold his own T-shirt during college. Daltonkincaid.com is the place to go for them… but they’re all sold out currently.

He did one of those Tom Brady-Gronk videos

Remember Tom Brady and Buffalo’s own Rob Gronkowski making those videos of them smiling after a win with the Patriots? As a reminder:

2019 ➡️ 2021 Tom Brady and Gronk ran it back 😂 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/e34VAhTC8f — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

Well… Kincaid did the same. Like Gronk, the video featured his QB with Utah, Cameron Rising:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc3zwN6jx8Y/?hl=en

Links

Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, heck even general manager Brandon Beane. All are big-timer on the links. The Bills have another avid golfer in Kincaid. He told reporters after being picked he was on the course earlier that same day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CchC5VouGin/?hl=en

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire