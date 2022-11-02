12 things to know about new Bills RB Nyheim Hines

The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Time will tell how Buffalo gets to know him on the field. Before then, get to know Hines a little bit better off the gridiron.

Here are 12 things to know about the new Bills running back:

Good in space

Indianapolis Colts’ Nyheim Hines (21). (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The top thing Hines is known for is his ability to work in space which is why many know him more as a receiver. In his five-year career, Hines has 235 receptions for 1,7325 receiving yards.

Also getting Hines in space: Returns. On kickoffs, Hines averages 20.2 yards per attempt while on punts his average is at 11.8 yards.

On the ground, Hines has 300 carries in the NFL and has averaged 4.0 yards per carry. Another versatile player for Buffalo.

Blazed the 40

Indianapolis Colts’ Nyheim Hines (21) . (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Hines, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2018. As referenced, Hines is known as a receiver, but he also addresses another area for Buffalo: Speed.

The Bills are adding a player that blazed the 40-yard dash at the combine. He recorded a 4.38 second time, amongst the top in his draft class.

Finalist for Paul Hornung Award

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Nyheim Hines (7) Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, Hines finished his breakout college campaign as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which highlights the best all-purpose running back in college football. Hines played for the Wolf Pack at the University of North Carolina.

Was doing laundry when he was drafted

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Being picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft isn’t bad. However, Hines said it was a big motivating factor for him.

Pre-2018 draft, he was told he should be selected on Day 2. Hines revealed he had a party for family and friends that night of the event and he wasn’t picked.

“I was kind of upset. I thought I was going to go in the third round. I’m a competitor, I wanted to get drafted, I didn’t want to be the ninth running back taken,” Hines said.

The next day he evidently was not having a party for the draft. That’s because Hines also revealed that he was… doing laundry when the Colts picked him.

I answered it, and the call drops. I was like, ‘I’m not going to get drafted.’ They called me back again, thankfully,” Hines said. “I literally was folding clothes. I was folding sweatpants. I remember it.”

Suffered scary injury this year

Earlier this season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa caught attention when he suffered multiple head injuries. Around the same time, Hines did as well.

Hines took a hit against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. He didn’t look good getting back up, but Hines is now thankfully OK.

And despite that, Hines has only missed one game in his career: Week 6 this year.

That play Hines was hurt can be found in the clip below:

Colts RB Nyheim Hines headed to the locker room to be tested for a concussion after exhibiting gross motor instability on the field, per @RapSheet He walked to the locker room under his own strength 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/x7RnkHXagk — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 7, 2022

He has a twin

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nyheim is not alone in this world. There are two of him.

Well, sort of.

Fun fact: Hines is a twin. According to the Colts’ website, he often reminds his sister, Nyah, that he’s two minutes older.

“Every day he reminds me,” Nyah said. “He’ll always pull, like, the, ‘I’m older’ card.”

One interesting quote

Bills defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (93) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Hines is a punt returner.

Scratch that, Hines is a committed one. According to host of the Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee, he revealed something Hines said to him in the past.

McAfee, a former punter for the Colts while Hines was there, said that Hines will say “If I die, I die,” right before returning a kick.

That is some mindset.

His contract

Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21)Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts signed Hines to a three-year, $18.6 million contract in September 2021. That means the Bills now have him under contract through 2024.

This year, his base salary is $1.833 million. His next two base salaries jump up, to $4.45M and $5.14M.

MDA advocate

Hines is a huge Muscular Dystrophy advocate. He has worked with the MDA throughout his NFL career to raise awareness.

Hines shared his story in a clip on Instagram in the past which can be found below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch9_5pPvNKR/?hl=en

Acrobat

Bills Mafia, get ready for some crazy catches. Hines is an acrobat.

Hines shared a video to his social media account on Instagram back in college. In his, he’s doing flips in the air and making catches.

These are pretty awesome, check them out below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/3TzDXjuakP/?hl=en

Cleats guy

Bills receiver Gabe Davis now has company.

Like Davis, Hines likes to change up his footwear on game days. Davis typically will share images of TV shows and other causes on his feet hours before the Bills kickoff a game.

Hines did the same with the Colts and hopefully will keep doing so in Buffalo:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqxzl2yH8c2/?hl=en

Foreshadowing...?

Did Hines… know something? As early as 2021..?

Probably not. But Hines did share a photo of him playing against none other than the Bills back in 2021 on his Instagram.

Which is a bit funny since he does not overshare things on social media. He has a handful of photos of him in the NFL out of his 92 total posts on the social media platform, and one happens to include a game against Buffalo.

Check it out below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWmVyL-sdRB/?hl=en

