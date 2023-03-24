12 things to know about new Bills OL David Edwards

Here are 11 things to know about new Bills offensive lineman David Edwards:

Great Lakes guy

Fans may be wondering how Edwards will handle the transition from sunny Southern California to Buffalo Winter, the good news is Edwards grew up in a similar climate.

He went to high school in Downers Grove, IL near Chicago, and played his college ball at Wisconsin, so he is no stranger to the snow and cold that the Bills play in late in the season.

Won a championship with Von Miller

Edwards was drafted at 169th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.A couple of years later, he was part of the Rams starting offensive line in their Super Bowl LVI victory over none other than the team that ousted Buffalo from the playoffs this past postseason, the Cincinnati Bengals.

What’s more, while they play on opposite sides of the ball, he was a teammate on that championship team with Bills defensive leader Von Miller.

Multi position and sport athlete

There are certain characteristics that are noticeably shared by the talent the Bills front office scouts to add to the roster.

In the case of Edwards, in addition to other attributes, he was a two-sport athlete in high school.

He was a standout basketball player and varsity starter at center for several years. Not only that, but he was an option quarterback for his high school’s varsity team for three seasons and was recruited to play tight end his Freshman year in college with the Badgers before being converted to offensive tackle.

During that stretch, he earned all-conference quarterback (2014) and all-area basketball player (2013) honors.

High IQ

It’s worth noting that Edwards is an intelligent player as well.

Coming out of high school, he was recruited by ivy league schools and went on to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors at Wisconsin in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

His prior experience at quarterback and at tight end gives him insights into playcalling and the offense that can be generated through the protection he can help provide at the line of scrimmage.

Success in the collegiate ranks

The newest addition to the Bills offensive line had success in college.

During his Sophomore campaign at Wisconsin, Edwards was named a first-team All-American, then ahead of his Junior season, he was named pre-season second-team All-American by Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, and the Associated Press.

Aaron Kromer connection

Edwards had his strongest performance during three seasons with now-Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer when he was part of Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles.

He even noted how the techniques and fundamentals Kromer teaches are ones he still practices.

This is also Edwards second opportunity to fill a spot left open by Rodger Saffold, as he did so in his rookie season with the Rams when Kromer slotted him at left guard as Saffold left to sign with the Tennesee Titans.

New #Bills OL David Edwards (@dedwards) joined the show today and talked about his relationship with OL coach Aaron Kromer.🔊⬇️ Catch David's entire interview from today here:https://t.co/hKT0fBoFFF pic.twitter.com/IZDsH9slEq — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) March 23, 2023

Coming back from concussions

While Edwards had success during the several years in which Kromer was his line coach, he also experienced difficulties with injuries last year.

He sat out most of the season with concussion issues.

Now healthy, he and the Bills hope he’ll continue his development and progression safely while back under Kromer’s tutelage.

Veteran mentors

In addition to the impact Kromer has had on him, Edwards has a history of being very receptive toward and applying what he learns.

“Dave was a great leader for us as a quarterback,” Edwards high school defensive coordinator Keith Lichtenberg said when he was to start in the Super Bowl. “Certainly his size made it look like he should have been other things as well, but Dave always took to whatever coaching was given to him. I’ve never been surprised at his success so far in his career.”

He also learned from longtime NFL tackle Andrew Whitworth during their tenure in Los Angeles together and was influenced in college by advice from Wisconsin alum and long-time Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas as well.

Could be a starter for Bills

The Bills added Connor McGovern from the Dallas Cowboys during free agency, and both Edwards and he could compete for starting positions.

Edwards has a strong chance base on his play and trajectory early on in his career under Kromer.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 61.0 grade in his rookie season, and in his second year gave him a 70.3 grade. He only allowed one sack and committed nine penalties the first year, and three sacks with only one penalty the second year.

Has faced some tough competition that's made him a better player

“Being able to go against the best, only makes you a better player,” Edwards said on One Bills Drive. He spoke about how his experience as a starter for the Rams has helped him get stronger in his own play.

He's gone up against some tough competition with the Rams. Now, he brings that experience to Buffalo… "Being able to go against the best, only makes you a better player." Newly signed OL David Edwards (@dedwards)🔊⬇️

Entire interview here: https://t.co/hKT0fBpdvd pic.twitter.com/BOlfbEtElh — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) March 23, 2023

Versatility

Brandon Beane frequently adds linemen who can play different positions.

Edwards can do just that.

Though he’ll compete for one of the guard spots, he mentioned that when he came in as a rookie, Aaron Kromer gave him the opportunity to learn all four positions, tackle and guard both sides which fast-tracked his ability to learn football.

A winner

Versatility isn’t the only thing coming to Buffalo with Edwards. A winning mentality is. He won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season with the Rams. Edwards started the entire year and throughout their entire postseason run.

