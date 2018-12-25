12 teams have playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17

Two teams already know their playoff seeds before Week 17: The Saints, who will be the NFC No. 1 seed, and the Cowboys, who will be the NFC No. 4 seed. After that, things are wide open.

Overall, 12 teams have scenarios in which they can clinch a playoff berth, a division, a first-round bye or home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. We’ll explore all of those scenarios, from the straightforward (Chiefs will have home-field advantage if they win) to the remote (Steelers will be a wild card if they win, and the Ravens win, and the Titans and Colts tie).

Here are the Week 17 playoff scenarios, as distributed by the NFL:

NFC

CLINCHED:

New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title and home-field advantage

Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title

Chicago Bears – NFC North division title

Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title

Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3) (vs. San Francisco (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

LAR win or tie OR

CHI loss or tie

CHICAGO BEARS (11-4) (at Minnesota (8-6-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Chicago clinches a first-round bye with:

CHI win + LAR loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-6-1) (vs. Chicago (11-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

MIN win or tie OR

PHI loss or tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at Washington (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with:

PHI win + MIN loss

AFC

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs – Playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff berth

New England Patriots – AFC East division title

Houston Texans – Playoff berth​

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. Oakland (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

KC win OR

KC tie + LAC loss or tie OR

LAC loss + NE loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR

LAC loss + NE loss or tie + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

LAC loss + NE loss or tie OR

LAC loss + HOU loss or tie

LAC loss + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

LAC loss OR

KC tie + LAC tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5) (vs. New York Jets (4-11), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

NE win + KC loss + LAC loss

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

NE win OR

NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR

BAL loss or tie + HOU loss + TEN loss or tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Houston clinches AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

HOU win + NE loss or tie + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC

Houston clinches AFC South division title and a first-round bye with:

HOU win + NE loss or tie OR

HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC OR

HOU tie + NE loss OR

IND-TEN tie + NE loss + BAL win + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

HOU win or tie OR

IND-TEN tie

BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) (vs. Cleveland (7-7-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and a first-round bye with:

BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + IND-TEN does not end in a tie OR

BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + BAL clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

BAL win OR

PIT loss OR

BAL tie + PIT tie

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

BAL tie + IND-TEN tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4) (at Denver (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Los Angeles clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

LAC win + KC loss or tie OR

LAC tie + KC loss

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) (at Tennessee (9-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

IND win + HOU loss

Indianapolis clinches a playoff berth with:

IND win OR

IND tie + PIT loss or tie OR

IND tie + BAL loss

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-6) (vs. Indianapolis (9-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title and first-round bye with:

TEN win + HOU loss + NE loss + BAL loss or tie

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win + HOU loss

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

TEN win

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-6-1) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR

PIT tie + BAL loss

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

PIT win + IND-TEN tie