12-team softball showcase featuring several local, SEC schools coming to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A 12-team softball showcase is coming to Toyota Field next February and will feature several local and state schools.

The Huntsville Sports Commission announced Friday morning that the showcase will feature Auburn, Alabama, Jacksonville State, UNA, UAH and Alabama A&M. Other schools involved include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami (Ohio), James Madison, Lousiana Tech and East Tennessee State University.

The showcase will be a week-long event beginning on February 19, with Alabama taking on Jacksonville State.

Following opening night, the weekend will feature four straight days of softball action.

“We look forward to providing everyone a fantastic experience while they are here as this provides a unique opportunity to showcase all the great things Huntsville has to offer,” said Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. “Softball is a growing sport and we look forward to continuing that momentum with this event.”

Tickets for Trash Pandas season tickets will go on sale on June 10 with tickets for the public going on sale on June 13.

