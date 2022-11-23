12-Team Playoff: Oregon faces competitive path to championship in hypothetical expanded playoff

For sure in 2026, and potentially as soon as 2024, the College Football Playoff will be expanding from it’s current state of 4 teams to an expanded field of 12 teams.

Are we sure that they don’t want to go ahead and put that into effect this season?

After Oregon’s loss to Washington a couple of weeks ago, the Ducks are now ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which came out on Tuesday night. If the expanded playoff were in effect for the 2022 season, Oregon would still have a shot at making it through to the championship game, though their path would certainly be difficult.

Check out which teams Oregon would have to go through in the hypothetical playoff.

Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.

First-Round Byes

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and offensive lineman Mason Murphy (76) celebrate the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Buckeyes

TCU Horned Frogs

USC Trojans

First Round | No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 Michigan

Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Michigan

First Round | No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 6 LSU

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls for the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: LSU

First Round | No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Alabama

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs past Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during Tennessee’s game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Kns Ut Bama Football Bp

Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

Story continues

Winner by Seed: Alabama

First Round | No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 8 Clemson

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon

Quarterfinals | No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 9 Oregon

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon

Quarterfinals | No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Alabama

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted into the air by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Osu22iowa Bjp

Winner by Seed: Ohio State

Quarterfinals | No. 3 TCU vs. No. 8 LSU

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: TCU

Quarterfinals | No. 4 USC vs. No. 5 Michigan

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pressure from Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) forces an incomplete pass by USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: USC

Semifinals | No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 4 USC

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon

Semifinals | No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Winner by Seed: Ohio State

Championship Game | No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Ducks mascot watch from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire