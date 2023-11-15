12-Team Playoff: Oregon Ducks see Oregon State Beavers in hypothetical expanded CFP
One of the games that Oregon Duck fans look forward to each and every season is the final game of the year — an in-state rivalry against the Oregon State Beavers.
It is among the oldest rivalries in the nation, and one that has given a ton of drama over the years.
In a hypothetical expanded College Football Playoff — something that will come to fruition a year from now — we would not only get that game during the regular season, but once again during the postseason as well.
With the new CFP rankings that came out on Tuesday night, the Beavers moved up to No. 11 in the rankings, setting them up for a matchup with the Ducks in the first round.
The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.
So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:
Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.
First-Round Byes
Georgia Bulldogs
First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Missouri
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
First Round: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane
Winner By Seed: Michigan Wolverines
First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Louisville
Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns
First Round: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Oregon State
Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks
Quarterfinals: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Quarterfinals: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Michigan
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 Texas
Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Quarterfinals: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Florida State
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
Semifinals: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Semifinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oregon
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
National Championship: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oregon
What a matchup this would be. Ohio State has a 1-9 career record against the Ducks. The two will play each other as members of the Big Ten in Autzen Stadium in 2024.