12-Team Playoff: Oregon Ducks see Oregon State Beavers in hypothetical expanded CFP

One of the games that Oregon Duck fans look forward to each and every season is the final game of the year — an in-state rivalry against the Oregon State Beavers.

It is among the oldest rivalries in the nation, and one that has given a ton of drama over the years.

In a hypothetical expanded College Football Playoff — something that will come to fruition a year from now — we would not only get that game during the regular season, but once again during the postseason as well.

With the new CFP rankings that came out on Tuesday night, the Beavers moved up to No. 11 in the rankings, setting them up for a matchup with the Ducks in the first round.

The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.

So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:

Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.

First-Round Byes

First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Missouri

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

First Round: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane

Winner By Seed: Michigan Wolverines

First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Louisville

Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns

First Round: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Oregon State

Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks

Quarterfinals: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Michigan

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 Texas

Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

Quarterfinals: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Florida State

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

Semifinals: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Semifinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oregon

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

National Championship: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oregon

What a matchup this would be. Ohio State has a 1-9 career record against the Ducks. The two will play each other as members of the Big Ten in Autzen Stadium in 2024.

