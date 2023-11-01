12-Team Playoff: Ducks’ path to championship in hypothetical expanded playoff

This is the final year of a 4-team College Football Playoff, and while we can enjoy the exclusivity it provides to the top teams in the sport, we can also dream of a world in which the 12-team playoff was already in place.

While the four-team model is relatively straightforward with the College Football Playoff selection committee picking the four teams who deserve to get in, the 12-team model comes with a bit more nuance.

The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.

So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:

Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.

First-Round Byes

First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

First Round: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Michigan Wolverines

First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Winner by Seed: Texas Longhorns

First Round: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Penn State

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Winner by Seed: Oregon Ducks

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Michigan

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies

Quarterfinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Texas

Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

Quarterfinals: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oregon

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

Semifinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Semifinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oregon

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

National Championship: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oregon

What a matchup this would be. Ohio State has a 1-9 career record against the Ducks. The two will play each other as members of the Big Ten in Autzen Stadium in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire