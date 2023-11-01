12-Team Playoff: Ducks’ path to championship in hypothetical expanded playoff
This is the final year of a 4-team College Football Playoff, and while we can enjoy the exclusivity it provides to the top teams in the sport, we can also dream of a world in which the 12-team playoff was already in place.
While the four-team model is relatively straightforward with the College Football Playoff selection committee picking the four teams who deserve to get in, the 12-team model comes with a bit more nuance.
The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.
So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:
Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 Florida State Seminoles
No. 4 Washington Huskies
First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
First Round: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Seed: Michigan Wolverines
First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Ole Miss
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Winner by Seed: Texas Longhorns
First Round: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Penn State
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
Winner by Seed: Oregon Ducks
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Quarterfinals: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Michigan
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies
Quarterfinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Texas
Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Quarterfinals: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oregon
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
Semifinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Semifinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oregon
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
National Championship: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oregon
What a matchup this would be. Ohio State has a 1-9 career record against the Ducks. The two will play each other as members of the Big Ten in Autzen Stadium in 2024.