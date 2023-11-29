12-Team Playoff: Ducks to face intriguing path in hypothetical expanded CFP

The Oregon Ducks saw their ranking the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings change this week thanks to a loss from the Ohio State Buckeyes at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines.

After their blowout win over Oregon State, but Ducks moved up a spot, where they now sit at No. 5 in the nation ahead of their matchup with No. 3 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game down in Las Vegas on Friday. With a win, they will be in the College Football Playoff.

But what would things look like if the 12-team playoff model were put into place this year rather than next?

The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.

So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:

Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.

First-Round Byes

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Florida State Seminoles

Washington Huskies

First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Missouri

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

First Round: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Tulane

Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks

First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State

Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns

First Round: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Quarterfinals: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas

Winner by Seed: Michigan Wolverines

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Oregon

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

Quarterfinals: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies

Semifinals: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Michigan Wolverines

Semifinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Oregon

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

National Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 5 Oregon

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

This would be quite the matchup a year before the Oregon Ducks head off to the Big Ten, where they will have to become much more aquanted with the Wolverines.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire