12-Team Playoff: Ducks to face intriguing path in hypothetical expanded CFP
The Oregon Ducks saw their ranking the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings change this week thanks to a loss from the Ohio State Buckeyes at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines.
After their blowout win over Oregon State, but Ducks moved up a spot, where they now sit at No. 5 in the nation ahead of their matchup with No. 3 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game down in Las Vegas on Friday. With a win, they will be in the College Football Playoff.
But what would things look like if the 12-team playoff model were put into place this year rather than next?
The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.
So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:
Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.
First-Round Byes
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Missouri
Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
First Round: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Tulane
Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks
First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State
Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns
First Round: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Quarterfinals: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas
Winner by Seed: Michigan Wolverines
Quarterfinals: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Oregon
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Quarterfinals: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Washington Huskies
Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies
Semifinals: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington
Winner by Seed: Michigan Wolverines
Semifinals: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Oregon
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
National Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 5 Oregon
This would be quite the matchup a year before the Oregon Ducks head off to the Big Ten, where they will have to become much more aquanted with the Wolverines.