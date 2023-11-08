12-Team Playoff: Ducks face new first-round opponent in hypothetical expanded playoff
The second official set of College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and at the top, there weren’t that many changes.
From No. 1 down to No. 8, all of the teams remained the same. After that, though, there was a bit of a shake-up, with the Oklahoma Sooners losing and the teams behind them moving up into the top 10.
That’s all well and good, but we want to live in a hypothetical world. How would things look if the future 12-team playoff model was put into effect this season, with these rankings?
The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.
So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:
Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.
First-Round Byes
First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
First Round: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane
Winner By Seed: Michigan Wolverines
First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State
Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns
First Round: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Louisville
Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Quarterfinals: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Michigan
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies
Quarterfinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Texas
Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Quarterfinals: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oregon
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
Semifinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Semifinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oregon
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
National Championship: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oregon
What a matchup this would be. Ohio State has a 1-9 career record against the Ducks. The two will play each other as members of the Big Ten in Autzen Stadium in 2024.