12-Team Playoff: Ducks face new first-round opponent in hypothetical expanded playoff

The second official set of College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and at the top, there weren’t that many changes.

From No. 1 down to No. 8, all of the teams remained the same. After that, though, there was a bit of a shake-up, with the Oklahoma Sooners losing and the teams behind them moving up into the top 10.

That’s all well and good, but we want to live in a hypothetical world. How would things look if the future 12-team playoff model was put into effect this season, with these rankings?

The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.

So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the first official CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:

Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.

First-Round Byes

First Round: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

First Round: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane

Winner By Seed: Michigan Wolverines

First Round: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State

Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns

First Round: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Louisville

Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Michigan

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies

Quarterfinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Texas

Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

Quarterfinals: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oregon

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

Semifinals: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Washington

Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Semifinals: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oregon

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks

National Championship: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Oregon

What a matchup this would be. Ohio State has a 1-9 career record against the Ducks. The two will play each other as members of the Big Ten in Autzen Stadium in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire