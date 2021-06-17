Madden 22’s new features aren’t really ‘new’ and they’re extremely underwhelming
Madden 22 sounds like it will be a lot like past versions of the game with a few cosmetic upgrades.
Madden 22 sounds like it will be a lot like past versions of the game with a few cosmetic upgrades.
Who are the best wide receivers in fantasy football entering the 2021 NFL season? We break down the top 25 WRs in our complete rankings.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
"I am excited to see where we take this program moving forward.”
Ben Simmons has "no idea" why his foul shooting has dropped off, but his flaws are glaring and unavoidable for the Sixers. By Noah Levick
Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley speaks about his ‘Inside the NBA’ future and rips cancel culture: ‘Can’t have fun nowadays’
After Haralabos Voulgaris reportedly gained power within the Mavericks front office and bothered Luka Doncic…
Jadeveon Clowney has been in the league since 2014. He’s also on his fourth team in the last four years, having gone from Houston to Seattle, Tennessee, and now Cleveland. But for all his experience and former teammates, Clowney sees someone unique in defensive end Myles Garrett. “It’s funny, I haven’t run into many guys [more]
USA TODAY Sports ranks the 17 head coaching hires for the 2021 season by best fit and best chance for immediate and long-term success.
Tom Brady took a hilarious jab at Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.
When Dwayne Haskins flamed out a year and a half after Washington chose him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, some critics said he just didn’t care enough to put in the work it takes to be a great quarterback. Haskins says that’s not the case. Now just trying to earn a [more]
One year after his high-profile split with the Patriots, Tom Brady is now watching Aaron Rodgers air out his issues with the Packers.
The Atlanta Hawks erase a 26-point deficit in the win vs. Philadelphia, Paul George powers the Kawhi-less Clippers past Utah, and LeBron shreds the NBA via Twitter over a rash of injuries.
Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt also addressed remarks by team president Mark Murphy, who referred to Aaron Rodgers as a "complicated fella."
The Sixers' No. 2 had another truly awful night in a big moment, and he's not getting any free passes this time. By Adam Hermann
It's been nine months since Matthew Wolff nearly won the U.S. Open. A very long nine months on and off the course.
The Denver Broncos' backfield looks a whole lot different this year with local favorite Phillip Lindsay gone, replaced by second-round draft pick Javonte Williams and free agent acquisition Mike Boone. Gordon made his on-field offseason debut at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday and showed off a buffer body, shorn locks and even a smile and joviality that were absent almost all of last year. Gordon said his weight is still 215 but his body is harder because “I actually got to train and do what I do” a year after the pandemic curtailed his normal offseason regime.
The Hawks trailed 72-46 with 8:31 to go in the third quarter but roared back to beat the 76ers in Game 5. How did they do it?
Paul George carried the Clippers to a Game 5 win -- one away from clinching series -- with Kawhi Leonard injured. Here's how he did it.
Receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are unquestionably Patrick Mahomes‘ top two pass-catching options in Kansas City. But behind them, there’s a bit of a void heading into 2021. Sammy Watkins served as the team’s No. 2 receiver for the last three years. But he also missed significant playing time due to injury, [more]
Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash says he was made fun of by his wife and daughter for his embrace of Kevin Durant after his incredible performance to elevate the Nets over the Bucks. Nash also touches on James Harden's contributions Tuesday night and gives a status update on Kyrie Irving.