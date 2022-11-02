What would the 12-team College Football Playoff field look like

On Tuesday evening the initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently on the outside looking in at No. 6 behind the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5.

But how would the playoff field look if it was expanded to 12 teams? The new layout would create a bye week for the top four highest-ranked conference champions. Two more conference champions would join the field with six at-large bids.

How would those matchups look?

Game 1

No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia

The highest-ranked Group of Five school is currently Tulane and they would draw the highest-ranked team that isn’t among the top four. Tennessee is the No. 1 team that would UGA against Tulane in this instance.

Game 2

No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 6 Michigan

The next highest matchup has the Michigan Wolverines hosting the Ole Miss Rebels, pitting the Big Ten vs the SEC. The expanded field would allow Michigan to return to the CFP and Ole Miss joins for the first time.

Game 3

No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Alabama

We will see this game on Saturday but in this mock projection, the Tigers and Tide would go for round 2. Only this time the game would likely be played in Tuscaloosa.

Game 4

No. 9 USC vs No. 8 Oregon

Another matchup that could happen in the regular season is USC vs Oregon. These two teams aren’t scheduled to play one another in the regular season but could face off in the Pac-12 Championship game if the stars align.

First Round Byes

Tennessee, Ohio State, Clemson, TCU

These four teams would be the highest-ranked conference champions which earn them a bye week.

Quarterfinal matchups

Here is how it would break down:

USC-Oregon winner vs No. 1 Tennessee

LSU-Alabama winner vs No. 2 Ohio State

Ole Miss-Michigan winner vs No. 3 Clemson

Tulane-Georgia winner vs No. 4 TCU

