How would the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion affect Ohio State in 2023?

Ohio State will likely need a lot of help to make the four-team College Football Playoff in 2023.

After finishing the regular season with a 30-24 loss to rival Michigan, the Buckeyes seemingly are on the outside looking in as the No. 6 team in the country in the penultimate CFP rankings of the season, sitting behind Georgia, Michigan, Washington, Florida State and Oregon.

In 2024, Ohio State's path would be completely different.

The CFP will institute a 12-team playoff in 2024, a tournament that, even with the loss to Michigan Saturday and without a trip to the Big Ten championship, Ohio State would still be a part of.

Here's what the 12-team CFP would have looked like in 2023 for Ohio State.

Where would Ohio State end up if the College Football Playoff expanded in 2023?

While the format could still change with most Pac-12 teams leaving for other conferences in 2024, here's what the CFP would look like for Ohio State if expansion happened in 2023.

Here's what a 12-team playoff would look like in 2023 using the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 6 Ohio State would host No. 11 Mississippi in the first round for a quarterfinal date with No. 3 Washington. No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State would play for a meeting with No. 2 Michigan.

In this scenario, Ohio State could meet Michigan in the CFP semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Alabama would host No. 9 Missouri for a chance to play No. 1 Georgia, while No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Tulane would play for a quarterfinal game against No. 4 Florida State.

What will the expanded College Football Playoff look like?

On Dec. 1, 2022, the CFP announced it would expand to 12 teams during the 2024 season.

The CFP would be made up of the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee — including one Group-of-Five team — and the six highest-ranked non-conference teams. The top four highest-rated conference champions will have an open date in the first round and not play until the quarterfinal round.

But that format could soon change.

According to Yahoo, the CFP Management Committee, made up of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame, recommended in November that the expanded playoff team would be five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large berths with only two teams remaining in the Pac-12: Washington State and Oregon State.

Yahoo reports the CFP Board of Managers will have to vote unanimously for the format to change.

What is the 2024 CFP schedule?

In the expanded playoff, higher-seeded teams would host first-round games before New Year's Six bowl games rotate within the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

Here's a look at the 2024 College Football Playoff schedule:

First round: Dec. 20-21; on campus of higher seed

Quarterfinal: Dec. 31-Jan. 1; Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl

Semifinal: Jan. 9-10; Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl

CFP national championship game: Jan. 20; Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta

