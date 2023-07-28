12 takeaways from third practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their third practice during training camp on Friday, bringing us one step closer to the start of the 2023 season.

It was the second open practice of the summer, which allowed fans to get a first look at the Bears before the 2023 season. While practice was on the lighter side as they ramp up, there were some standout players on Friday.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with defensive coordinator Alan Williams, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Following Friday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the third day of Bears training camp:

Taking it easy

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears held a slower, light practice on Friday morning, where the focus was on installation and technique, especially with soaring temperatures. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said it’s part of a planned ramp-up period as they prioritize long-term health.

“Big thing for the Bears here at Halas Hall is player safety,” Williams said. “So we’re looking at the long-range plan in terms of keeping our guys healthy. They came back in phenomenal shape and they are ready to go. We’re trying to protect against themselves with going a million miles an hour.”

The pads come on for the first time next Wednesday, where things will go full speed.

Don’t read into who’s lining up with first, second team

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One thing that stood out during Friday’s practice was rookie cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith splitting reps with the first-team defense. It left many wondering if Smith has a chance to beat out Stevenson for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside.

During this team/install period, we have seen Terell Smith in with the first team. Tyrique Stevenson did rotate in there and initially started. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 28, 2023

While that could very well be the case, as the Bears don’t shy away from competition, Williams warned not to read too much into who’s taking reps where.

“Don’t read anything into who goes in first, second or third, it’s a rep plan, not a game plan,” he said. “The lineups will change daily. They’ll change by period.”

DJ Moore vs. Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

For the first time in training camp, we got a glimpse of WR1 DJ Moore going against CB1 Jaylon Johnson, and the first showing was a memorable one.

Moore won the first round against Johnson, hauling in a strike from QB1 Justin Fields in tight coverage from Johnson during 1-on-1s.

Fields threaded the needle to DJ Moore in tight coverage from Jaylon Johnson on an in route to kick off 1 on 1s. Great start. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 28, 2023

Later, Johnson did something that no one’s been able to do so far in camp: Get the best of Fields and Moore, forcing an incompletion.

DJ Moore and Jaylon Johnson battling today. Jaylon wins round 2. pic.twitter.com/bmtV4OWzxk — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 28, 2023

Johnson explained what it’s like going up against Moore during practice.

“He’s a competitor, I’m a competitor,” Johnson said. “We make each other better.”

This battle is going to be fun to watch in camp.

T.J. Edwards comes down with impressive INT

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Linebacker T.J. Edwards broke the interception streak against the starting offense, picking off quarterback Justin Fields for the first time in training camp.

Defensive end Terrell Lewis brought pressure on the right side, beating rookie tackle Darnell Wright for what would’ve been a sack in a live game. Instead, Fields extended the play and wound up tossing an interception to Edwards.

Really nice INT by T.J. Edwards over the middle. Great hands. Fields was under pressure on the throw and was probably sacked before the throw. I believe that’s Fields’ first interception of camp. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 28, 2023

That play shows the kind of playmaker Edwards can be in this defense, where he’ll have a chance to thrive at the WILL linebacker position.

“He’s a very instinctual player,” said linebacker Jack Sanborn earlier this week. “I think that’s kind of what you see about him is he’s just a baller.”

Jaylon Johnson made some plays

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While Friday’s practice was pretty laid back, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made the most of his opportunities. And there were two in particular that stood out, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro.

Not only did Johnson get the best of Fields and Moore on one rep, but he had another notable pass breakup on receiver Velus Jones Jr. Shapiro detailed it:

The second came on one of the rare deep balls attempted on Friday. The Bears dialed up curls and crossers seemingly all afternoon, but on this occasion Johnson drew Velus Jones Jr. on a go route. Jones Jr. appeared to have a step on Johnson and had an opportunity to make a big catch, but Johnson leapt in the air and swatted the ball away while fully extended.

Johnson reminded everyone why he’s CB1 and deserving of a second contract with the Bears.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore make it look easy

Chase Claypool had some nice catches

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chase Claypool silenced his critics, at least for a day, with an impressive outing. Claypool dominated during the 1-on-1 period of practice, which NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro called “the most competitive periods of the day.”

Claypool had two reps in particular that stood out, both coming against rookie Tyrique Stevenson. Shapiro detailed the two reps:

First, Claypool used his size and physicality to put Stevenson on the ground with a shake of his arm. That led to an easy pitch and catch. On the second rep, Claypool used a shifty double move to get open. He initially broke inside, then planted a foot and changed direction to leave Stevenson in his wake.

It’s been an impressive start for Claypool, who has plenty to prove in a contract year.

DeMarquis Gates had first Peanut Punch of camp

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Charles “Peanut” Tillman attended Thursday’s practice, where he was spotted chatting with Jaylon Johnson. So it’s only fitting that, one day later, the first “Peanut Punch” of camp took place.

That came courtesy of linebacker DeMarquise Gates, who punched the ball out of tight end Chase Allen’s hands. Gates recovered the fumble and ran it back for what would’ve been a score.

BALL! DeMarquis Gates with the first peanut punch of camp! 🥜🥊 pic.twitter.com/ymLoc3N3sq — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 28, 2023

Jaylon Johnson addresses contract situation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Following tight end Cole Kmet’s contract extension earlier this week, there are questions about who could be next from that impactful 2020 draft class. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is an easy guess.

While Johnson’s agent and the Bears work on contract negotiations, the fourth-year cornerback understands he still has plenty to prove when it comes to earning a new deal.

“My accolades and my ability don’t match up,” Johnson said. “I mean, I definitely have All-Pro talent, for sure Pro Bowl talent. I go out there and lock those guys up.

“I’m a reality guy. I can look at the All-Pro list and I’m not on there. I still believe in myself 100%.”

There are some players in Johnson’s position who would elect to holdout before getting a new deal in place. But Johnson explained why he’s at training camp rather than holding out.

“I’ve still got a lot to earn,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove. It’s not like I’ve been first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don’t have a contract.”

While Johnson would prefer to have a contract extension done, he’s comfortable playing the 2023 season without a new deal.

Just call him Spider-Man

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kyler Gordon had a solid practice on Friday, including a diving pass breakup on a Justin Fields pass intended for Nsimba Webster, and it’s clear the arrow is pointed up for the second-year corner.

And it seems Gordon has earned a nickname from his teammates.

“The guys have nicknamed him Spider-Man,” Williams said. “He’s so quick. He’s so agile. He’s instinctive. He’s got spidey senses.”

Gordon will play exclusively in the slot rather than balancing two positions like he did his rookie season, a move that should benefit him in Year 2.

“Less is more,” Williams said. “He has a little less on his plate. I would say yes it has helped him along with being here for a season.”

Darnell Wright accidentally got in the best shape of his life

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Now we know why Bears rookie tackle Darnell Wright “absolutely crushed” his conditioning test before training camp.

Wright told reporters he was actually training for the wide receiver conditioning test before training camp, which includes more cardio and distance runs. Then he realized he was preparing for the wrong test.

Wright said he lost about 16 pounds while conditioning, but he didn’t lose muscle mass. Now, he feels quicker and more powerful heading into his rookie season.

Injury updates

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears had near-perfect attendance during Friday’s practice at Halas Hall, where linebacker Dylan Cole was the only one absent. Cole left Thursday’s practice with an apparent injury.

Despite a slight scare with wide receiver Chase Claypool coming up limping after one play late in practice Thursday, he was full go during Friday’s workout, and he pieced together an impressive outing.

Nearly perfect attendance at Bears camp. LB Dylan Cole, who left yesterday’s practice with an apparent injury, isn’t out here. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 28, 2023

Considering some of the significant injuries we’ve seen through these first days of camp, the Bears are sitting in a great place.

