12 takeaways: Patterson runs Falcons to victory over Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons got their heartbeat back on Sunday with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

Here are 12 quick takeaways after the Falcons’ fifth win of the year, which tops last year’s four-win season with six games still remaining.

Patterson is the heartbeat of this Falcons team

Playing with an injured ankle, Patterson went for 108 yards and his impact was noticeable right away. It seems crazy to think a 30-year-old converted kick returner could be the answer to Atlanta’s offensive woes, but the results are undeniable. Patterson now has 10 touchdowns and his powerful running style undoubtedly set the tone.

Defense took the ball away

Turnovers matter and the defense finally got a couple on Sunday. Defensive tackle Anthony Rush forced a fumble and Marlon Davidson recovered it. Safety Duron Harmon picked off Trevor Lawrence in the first half on a errant throw. The Falcons capitalized on the Jaguars’ mistakes all game.

Fowler looks good

Fowler had two tackles and one sack, and his presence was felt by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the former No. 3 overall pick got off to a rocky start in Atlanta, he’s playing much better this season when healthy.

Russell Gage steps up

Gage led the team with 62 receiving yards on six catches. Atlanta has needed someone else to step up other than Cordarrelle Patterson and now Gage has played two good games in a row. If Pitts, Gage and Patterson can all get on the same page with Ryan, this offense would be a lot more dangerous down the stretch.

Points matter, yards don't

As Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees likes to preach, the only thing that matters is the amount of points you allow the opposing offense to score. On Sunday, Jacksonville out-gained Atlanta, 357-332, in total yardage. The Jaguars scored just 14 points and their offense couldn’t get in the end zone to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Rookie takes over at center?

Drew Dalman replaced Matt Hennessy in the first half when the Falcons went into their two-minute offense. After the game, Smith indicated this was planned all week and would continue. Dalman has been a valuable backup to the team thus far as a rookie. He deserves a shot.

Offensive line was outstanding

Sacks are oftentimes the result of poor protection, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday. The Falcons allowed just one sack, which was not the line’s fault at all. Ryan had forever to get rid of the ball or dump throw it away but he took the sack. Overall, the line played extremely well in both run blocking and pass protection.

Pitts comes up clutch on quiet day

Kyle Pitts caught just two of six targets for 26 yards and despite the relatively quiet day, he made one of the biggest plays of the game. On third down late in the fourth quarter, Ryan found Pitts for a seven-yard gain to convert. However, it was the rookie’s ability to take a brutal hit and hold onto the ball that gave us a real glimpse into his potential.

Mykal Walker solid in spot-start for Deion Jones

Mykal Walker got the start in place of Deion Jones, who sat out with a shoulder injury he suffered Friday. The second-year linebacker made the most of his opportunity, finishing with 12 tackles (six solo), one pass defended and one QB hit. Walker has struggled to get playing time this season, despite somewhat of a down year for Jones, so perhaps Sunday’s performance will result in more playing time going forward.

Keith Smith deserves some credit

We forget to give the Falcons’ fullback credit sometimes as it tends to be a thankless job. Smith’s physicality was on display Sunday, though, as he had a couple nice catches where he trucked Jaguars defenders. He had two catches for 16 yards, but didn’t receive any carries.

Penalties killed Jaguars, saved Falcons

It seemed like every time the Falcons were in some trouble, the Jaguars shot themselves in the foot with a boneheaded penalty. The Falcons didn’t have a great day in this regard, but the Jaguars’ six penalties were much more costly than the Falcons’ five. Jacksonville gave up three first downs due to penalties.

What's next for the Falcons?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Atlanta in Week 13 and the Falcons will look for revenge in this second matchup between NFC South rivals. In Week 2, the first time they faced off, Atlanta squandered a chance to put the game away with two pick-sixes in the fourth quarter. Tampa is 7-3 after squeaking by the Colts in Week 12.

