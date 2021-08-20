12 takeaways from the Patriots’ dominant rout of Eagles in preseason

The New England Patriots dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 35-0 win in the second week of the preseason on Thursday night. With the Eagles playing without quarterback Jalen Hurts and most of the top defensive unit, Philly was outmatched by New England, which put all of its healthy starters on the field for a few series.

That imbalance of talent is why the preseason is sometimes unhelpful or flawed for evaluation. As good as the Patriots looked, they were beating up on backups. That said, coach Bill Belichick must be happy with a blowout and a shutout. New England put together a truly complete performance, with standout performances at just about every position.

Here are our 12 takeaways.

The Patriots QBs were absolutely clinical. Cam Newton and Mac Jones put together outrageously efficient evenings.

Newton was 8 of 9 for 103 yards and one touchdown on three series (with one of the series starting on the 9-yard line). Jones followed Newton by going 13 of 19 for 146 yards (91.1 QBR). They were efficient and they attacked the field well with check-downs and intermediate passes. The receivers and the running backs had plenty of targets in the passing game. With tight ends Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matt LaCosse and Troy Fumagalli injured, Asiasi was the only tight end who was active. He finished without a catch on one target.

If we had to boil down what Newton did best, it would be ...

... his adept movement in the pocket. Newton didn't scramble. He didn't rack up any rushing yards. Instead, he was able to settle into the pocket with good footwork and nuanced movement. Newton dodged rushers well and extended plays just long enough to get the ball in the hands of his pass-catchers. This isn't to say that Newton should never rush the ball. It's just that he didn't even have to. His small movements in the pocket made were enough for him to get off passes to fascilitate other playmakers.

If we had to boil down what Jones did best, it would be ...

... his aggressive targets over the middle. Whether it was Jones' first drive (a 90-yarder) or his last drive (a 70-yarder), the rookie quarterback strung together an impressive volume of completions, which often included zipping the ball into tight windows. Jones looked comfortable with timing, arm strength and defensive reads. It was also great to see Jones hit another receiver on the hands on a deep ball, but the outcome of the play was enormously negative: N'Keal Harry dropped the target and suffered an injury.

The Patriots offensive line was dominant

New England put their starters in the game. Philly chose not to play their starters on the defensive line (or at safety or cornerback for that matter). As a result, the Patriots were dominant in the trenches when they were on offense. They bullied the Eagles at the goal line on the Patriots' opening offensive drive. https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1428504341024059398

This graphic is hilarious

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni is 40 years old. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has 47 years of NFL experience. https://twitter.com/michaelFhurley/status/1428501537152716804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428501537152716804%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotswire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php Belichick is not short on experience.

The Patriots running back group is just absolutely filthy

The Patriots are going to have such a difficult decision to make as they figure out how to fit their running backs on the roster. It's a deep group with Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden. That group finished it's night with the following stats: 40 carries 207 rushing yards 4 TDs 10 catches 76 receiving yards What a night.

LB Harvey Langi is making it almost impossible for the Patriots to cut him

Even late in the fourth quarter, Langi was making plays by jumping in front of a pass intended for tight end Jack Stoll. Langi's effort was relentless. He finished his night with five tackles, one sack and one breakup. Langi is a great special teams player and a decent depth option at inside linebacker. Considering the Patriots are thin at that position, New England will have to give Langi strong consideration, especially after a second consecutive impressive game.

OLB Chase Winovich played a huge portion of the game

Winovich was in the game for a lengthy span, much longer than other starters. On one hand, he's probably just getting extra work after missing training camp and the preseason opener with an injury. On the other hand, the Patriots tend to give extended work to players they feel need the work. Winovich is apparently a work in progress in their eyes. He had a low moment, a roughing the passer penalty, and plenty of high moments, two sacks and five tackles.

The Patriots injuries were fairly significant

Linebacker Josh Uche left the game in the first quarter. He headed to the locker room immediately after exiting with the injury. Harry left in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury after diving for a deep ball from Jones. He finished the night with one catch for 19 yards.

EDGE Matthew Judon is back to making big plays

It wasn't just his strip sack, a fluke play where he was able to catch up to Joe Flacco on an errant snap. That was a good heads-up play -- but also was a product of preseason sloppiness. Judon made an impact later in the game, with a pressure and two tackles. He was all over the place in his limited snap count, just like last week.

WR Jakobi Meyers will likely start the season as the top pass-catcher

Meyers finished the night with three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Meyers looked as dangerous as ever. He had no issues with the Eagles' zone -- which were admittedly vanilla. Receiver Nelson Agholor is clearly struggling to catch on while nursing injuries, and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have injury issues of their own. That means Meyers is on track to be the top pass-catcher on the depth chart when the season opens in a few weeks. He'll need help.

Kicker Quinn Nordin struggled in a big way

He started the game missing his first field goal attempt and two of his first three PATs. That's rough. He got it together, finishing 1 of 2 on field goals and 2 of 4 on PATs. But it might have derailed his chances of beating out incumbent starter Nick Folk, who has been hurt.

