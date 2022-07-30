12 takeaways from fourth practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field at Halas Hall for their fourth practice of training camp for “Back Together Saturday” around the NFL.

It was the final non-padded practice before pads come on next week. But there was plenty of action at Halas Hall, including rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr.’s big day and some more developments along the offensive line.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with defensive coordinator Alan Williams, running back Khalil Herbert, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, left guard Cody Whitehair and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Following Saturday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the fourth day of Bears training camp:

It wasn't a great day for the offense

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears offense could be described in one word on Saturday: “Clunky.” It was an up-and-down day for the group that continues to fine-tune the details of Luke Getsy’s offense.

There were some big plays by rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (more on that below) and some nice deep balls by quarterback Justin Fields, including a 60-yard bomb to Isaiah Coulter during 1-on-1 drills.

Among the mistakes included a botched handoff between Fields and running back David Montgomery. Cornerback Kyler Gordon also hauled in an interception during 1-on-1 and there was a near interception by linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a Fields pass in the flat intended for Montgomery.

Bears offense incredibly clunky today. Velus Jones with a couple nice catches , one in individual drills and one in 11 on 11. Lots of work on the run game. Fields and Montgomery botched a handoff at one point. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) July 30, 2022

The Bears offense remains a work in progress this summer, but the unit is certainly making strides from where they were in the spring.

Velus Jones Jr. was a huge bright spot

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. continues to turn heads since joining the Bears. Jones was one of the standouts during the spring, and he’s carried that over into training camp.

On an otherwise disappointing day for the offense, Jones had some highlight-worthy grabs, where his speed was evident. Take a look this deep ball from Justin Fields:

Field deep ball to Velus Jones pic.twitter.com/xQ1wEvS8U8 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 30, 2022

One of the competitions that’s emerged this summer is between rookies Jones and cornerback Kyler Gordon, where Jones has gotten the better of Gordon on several occasions. That was once again the case on Saturday when Jones hauled in an over-the-shoulder catch from Fields.

Perfect deep ball and over the shoulder catch from Justin Fields to Velus Jones. Kyler Gordon in coverage pic.twitter.com/ikdKQyUqHN — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 30, 2022

Jones’ speed could be a serious problem for opposing defenses.

Sam Mustipher seeing more reps at center

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

With Lucas Patrick sidelined indefinitely with a right hand injury, there’s been plenty of shakeup at the center position. Sixth-round rookie Doug Kramer has been the primary backup for Patrick, but the Bears continue to move things around on the offensive line.

On Saturday, it was Sam Mustipher getting the first look at center with the starters. Mustipher, who started all 17 games at center for Chicago last season, has been primarily at right guard this offseason. But with Patrick sidelined, the Bears are giving Mustipher some looks at his old position.

And obviously rookie Doug Kramer still splitting reps at center with Sam Mustipher in place of Lucas Patrick (hand). https://t.co/RibB2EhDl3 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 30, 2022

Kramer continued to split reps at center with Mustipher, and it’s clear the Bears want to give their young offensive linemen plenty of opportunities.

Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield seeing increased workload

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears added some much-needed veteran depth to their offensive line in Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield earlier this week. Reiff and Schofield have been in a ramp-up period this week, but it sounds like they’re finally starting to get up to speed.

Reiff and Schofield saw an increased workload during Saturday’s practice, and both started at left tackle and right guard, respectively, with the first-team during team drills.

Veteran newcomers Riley Reiff (left tackle) and Michael Schofield (right guard) are getting more of a workload in team drills after being eased in by the Bears. With Lucas Patrick out, Sam Mustipher and Doug Kramer are rotating at center. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 30, 2022

Reiff feels like a lock at the left tackle position heading into the season, and Schofield certainly has an upper hand in the competition for right guard. We’ll see how much of a workload they get next week when the pads come on for the first time this summer.

It sounds like the starting right tackle job is Larry Borom's to lose

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

There’s been plenty of shifting along the offensive line during the first practices of training camp given the injury to Lucas Patrick and the ramp-up of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield. But one spot has remained consistent through the first four practices of camp: Larry Borom at right tackle.

Borom started the spring at left tackle before being moved to the right side during the final week of OTAs. He’s remained there since, and he’s certainly on track to start at right tackle in Week 1.

These developments and the spring have given Larry Borom the inside path for the RT job. Keep in mind everything can change – and quickly – when full pads finally go on next week. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 30, 2022

At this point, it feels like Borom’s job to lose. Especially given the Teven Jenkins situation.

Teven Jenkins missed a third straight practice

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Teven Jenkins Watch is certainly heating up at Halas Hall. The former second-round pick missed his third straight practice after participating in the first practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Jenkins is “working through something with trainers” and that he’s day-to-day. While Eberflus declined to say whether Jenkins is injured, it certainly seems like a safe bet at this point.

No sign of Teven Jenkins as Bears practice gets underway pic.twitter.com/f9N6ix8OF0 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 30, 2022

There’s certainly concern given Jenkins’ injury history. Jenkins missed most of training camp with a back injury last summer, and it eventually required surgery. Jenkins missed most of his rookie season as he recovered.

Jenkins has had a rough offseason after being demoted to the second-team offense at right tackle. He faces an uphill battle in the competition for the starting job with Larry Borom, and missing practices doesn’t help matters.

Alan Williams calls Kyler Gordon a "ball magnet"

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot of love about the Bears’ top rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, who’s been making a strong impression since his arrival in Chicago. After missing the last portion of the spring with a minor injury, Gordon has rebounded in a big way during training camp.

After coming away with an interception of quarterback Justin Fields during Friday’s practice, he followed that up with another pick off Fields during 1-on-1 drills on Saturday.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams called Gordon a “ball magnet,” and it’s hard to argue against that given what he’s done this summer.

“Twitchy, he can change direction and he has size to him,” Williams said. “He’s a ball magnet. For some reason he’s always around the football.”

#Bears DC Alan Williams says rookie CB Kyler Gordon is a ball magnet in terms of making plays and that he simply “gobbles up information.” — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 30, 2022

Bears want to be an "intense defense"

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Eberflus brought his H.I.T.S. principle, which stands for “Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways and (playing) Smart,” to the Bears. It’s been evident throughout the offseason program and now training camp, where there are clear standards for what’s expected of this defense.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams is a big proponent of the H.I.T.S. principle, and he explained that they want to be known as an intense defense.

“We want to lead the world in hustle,” Williams said. “Intensity, the pads will come on. You saw the guys get a little chippy today. That’s the heat. They’re tired, it’s Day 4. But we want to be an intense defense. We want to hustle. We want to take the ball away. That’s a big deal. We preach that, we practice that. We talk about it. We emphasize it. And, ultimately, we also want to be smart football players. That would be what I’d say our signature, our stamp is.”

One of the components of the H.I.T.S. principle is takeaways, which is a focal point for this group. So far in camp, they’ve done a good job with forcing turnovers, where cornerback Kyler Gordon and safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker have come away with big interceptions of quarterback Justin Fields.

Cody Whitehair praises young guys on offensive line

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Whitehair still feels young, which is why it felt strange to have a veteran rest day on Friday. Whitehair has emerged as a leader for an offensive line with a lot of youth.

Whitehair praised the young players on the offensive line, who have bought into the system and and are putting in the work. Whether that’s asking questions or doing extra work to get an edge, Whitehair has been pleased with what he’s seen.

The Bears are giving their rookie offensive linemen plenty of opportunities during training camp. The Lucas Patrick injury has certainly shaken things up, which allowed rookie Doug Kramer to get some valuable reps at center with the first-team. With Whitehair getting a veteran rest day on Friday, it was rookie Zachary Thomas getting reps at left tackle with the starters.

With Sam Mustipher getting some looks at center, seventh-round rookie Ja’Tyre Carter saw plenty of reps at right guard with the first-team on Saturday. He rotated with veteran Michael Schofield, who’s in the middle of his ramp-up period.

Khalil Herbert on the threat of Justin Fields' mobility

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s no denying Justin Fields has an impressive skillset, but it wasn’t always on display during his rookie season. With Luke Getsy building this new offense around Fields’ strengths, we’ve already seen a lot more of Fields on the move.

Running back Khalil Herbert spoke about the advantage of having a quarterback who’s a threat with his legs. Herbert said it really helps the running backs as edge rushers have to account for the threat of Fields taking off and simply can’t crash down on the running back.

That threat of Fields’ mobility was evident at the end of Saturday’s practice, where Fields ran for a touchdown on the final play of a situational drive.

Bears end practice with a situational period. Fields spikes the ball with 8 seconds left on the clock then runs in a touchdown on the final play of the drive. PAT good. Practice over. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 30, 2022

Expect to see a lot of Fields on the move heading into the 2022 season.

Nicholas Morrow feels "smooth" calling the plays

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that Roquan Smith would be playing the weak side linebacker role, which means that free-agent acquisition Nicholas Morrow will be calling plays as the middle linebacker.

Morrow was seen playing the MIKE linebacker role throughout the offseason, so this doesn’t come as a surprise. Morrow told reporters that he feels “pretty smooth” calling the defensive plays.

“That’s a pretty standard thing, I think,” Morrow said. “I think the biggest thing is making sure we’re all on the same page and we’re over-communicating. Sometimes you get those young guys in there and there’s certain calls where it’s gotta be communicated consistently. Just getting that together is probably bigger than the calls, I think.”

Attendance update

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

There were a few players that didn’t participate during Sunday’s practice. Lucas Patrick (right hand) and Teven Jenkins (unknown) remain sidelined. Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. has also been absent for the last few days with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson and rookie tight end Chase Allen were at practice but they didn’t participate.

There was some good news with defensive end Sam Kamara being removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and he was back out at practice on Saturday.

