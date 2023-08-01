12 takeaways from first padded practice of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their sixth practice during training camp on Tuesday, which featured plenty of highlights.

It was the fifth open practice of camp, which marked the first padded practice of the summer. It was an eventful practice to say the least, where the defense had its highlights and quarterback Justin Fields and the offense bounced back in the two-minute drill.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with head coach Matt Eberflus, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, left tackle Braxton Jones and left guard Teven Jenkins.

Following Tuesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the first padded practice of Bears training camp.

First day in pads

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears suited up in pads for the first time this summer for what head coach Matt Eberflus described as a “moderate” practice. There were only 48 reps today, which Eberflus said will double on Wednesday. He also said there will be a longer individual period and the team will start to lengthen the reps with the first team (where there are five, six, seven reps at a time).

The pads are on & the vibes are immaculate 👌 pic.twitter.com/hMaKxoI1so — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2023

Up-and-down day for the offense

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

On the first day of pads, it was a bit of an even performance for the offense, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Things started off great for the offense as quarterback Justin Fields found wide receiver DJ Moore for a 5-yard slant, which Moore than turned into a 60-plus yard gain before he was pushed out of bounds by safety Eddie Jackson. But the defense rebounded with consecutive run stops.

The Bears went three-and-out on their first two-minute drill, where they failed to convert on third-and-2. The second try was more successful.

After an incompletion to Chase Claypool on the first play, Fields connected with rookie Tyler Scott on a 48-yard bomb to set them up on the 22-yard line. Fields gained five yards with his legs before buying time and finding Moore for a 17-yard score.

#Bears first padded practice is over:

— Uneven day for the first team offense. Went three-and-out in first attempt at two minute drill but went the distance on attempt two with Fields hitting Tyler Scott for a 48-yard strike and then finding DJ Moore for a 17-yard touchdown. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 1, 2023

We’ll see if the offense can build off a so-so day when the pads are on again Wednesday, which will ramp up after Tuesday’s somewhat “moderate” practice.

Defense found success against the run

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears defense struggled in a number of areas last season, including when it came to stopping the run. So Tuesday’s practice was certainly encouraging for a new-look front seven.

On the first day of pads, the Bears defense was able to contain what was the league’s top run game from a year ago. According to CHGO’s Greg Braggs, run plays didn’t see much daylight on Tuesday, including during the team period where Andrew Billings and Jack Sanborn got stops.

4th play of Red Zone 11 on 11s is another run play stuffed. Trestan Ebner had nowhere to go. Run plays haven't seen much daylight today. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 1, 2023

T.J. Edwards shoots the gap and blows up the running play. #Bears — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 1, 2023

Justin Fields, Chase Claypool developing nice rapport

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection has been the talk of training camp, QB1 is also developing a nice rapport with Chase Claypool, who could be set up for big year.

Fields and Claypool connected for some nice completions on Tuesday, including a touchdown on third down during a red zone drill, as seen below.

Claypool too big in the red zone 😤 #Bears pic.twitter.com/WE3DTErM67 — dre (@beardownDRE) August 1, 2023

Claypool also got the best of cornerback Jaylon Johnson during this 1-on-1 red zone drill.

I love Chase Claypool using his size and playing physical against Jaylon Johnson. JJ looking for a flag but it’s only a penalty if it gets called. (Also must be a college ref bc he only gets 1 foot in.) #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/SGMxSGeben — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 1, 2023

Eberflus described the Fields-Claypool connection as “growing,” and it’s shown in how often Fields is targeting Claypool. There’s a trust there, especially as the pair have connected in tight coverage.

“It’s been good the last couple days,” Eberflus said.

Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens stood out in a big way

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears are expecting big things from their rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, who both had a solid day on the first day of pads. They were able to get “consistent penetration,” according to CHGO’s Adam Hoge.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock had Dexter down for one sack on the day.

First ever padded 1-on-1s in the NFL for rookie DTs Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and I liked what I saw. Both got consistent penetration. One REALLY good rep for Dexter with quick get off for an easy win. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 1, 2023

Just watched a rep by Gervon Dexter and he had a quick get off, and I heard his slap from way up here in the bleachers. #Bears — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 1, 2023

Left guard Teven Jenkins has battled both in practice dating back to the offseason, and he had nothing but praise for the rookies.

“They are both very stout, strong, athletic guys with bright futures,” Jenkins said.

Tyrique Stevenson vs. Terell Smith is an open competition

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One of the more intriuging position battles to emerge from training camp is between rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith for the CB2 role opposite Jaylon Johnson.

The pair have been splitting first team reps, and that continued during Tuesday’s padded workout. It’s felt evident that there’s a competition brewing, and Stevenson all but confirmed it.

Stevenson said Bears coaches “made it real clear there’s going to be a competition” between him and Smith for the starting outside cornerback spot. And both continue to make plays during practice.

Stevenson broke up a pass intended for tight end Robert Tonyan, as well as locked up DJ Moore during the 1-on-1 red zone period. Smith tipped a Fields pass intended for Claypool, which was intercepted by safety Eddie Jackson.

Two more thoughts from Bears camp today: – The competition between Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith is a good one. Both made plays today. – Second-year safety Elijah Hicks is having a good camp. Always seems to be around the ball. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 1, 2023

“As with any rookies, there are going to be some ups and downs during training camp because they’re learning the position, they’re learning themselves,” Eberflus said.

While the pair remain friendly, they understand what’s at stake.

“We come in each day and smile at each other but we are both going for the same job,” Stevenson said.

Tyler Scott continues to impress

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rookie Tyler Scott continues to impress with his speed and splash plays during training camp.

During the two-minute drill, Scott ran a great route and got good separation to haul in a 50-yard bomb from Fields — which was thrown into the wind. Fields found Moore for a touchdown to cap off a successful two-minute drill.

Here’s the Fields to Tyler Scott 50 yard bomb 🔥 (Fields under heavy pressure, throwing into the wind, & Justin STILL slings the ball 55 yards in the air) Video from @Jayinkochi Go follow him pic.twitter.com/fVHipET4DG — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) August 1, 2023

Eberflus said he was “super impressed with [Scott’s] maturity and the way he’s learned the offense.”

Darnell Wright still finding his way

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

While a good number of rookies shined on the first day of pads, top draft pick Darnell Wright is still finding his footing. On Tuesday, Wright was beat several times by defensive end Trevis Gipson during the two-minute drill, which flushed Fields from the pocket or would’ve been sacks.

Bears finished practice with some two-minute drill work. Trevis Gipson flashed throughout. Beat Darnell Wright several times to flush Justin Fields or notch potential sacks. Also saw Gervon Dexter with the 1s, and I had him down for a sack too. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 1, 2023

That’s not to say Wright didn’t have his moments, including a nice goal line period and bouncing back after a false start penalty.

As we’ve seen before, it takes rookie tackles time to develop. There will be ups and downs, but the important thing is staying healthy and getting those reps.

Lucas Patrick working at RG in place of Nate Davis

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With Nate Davis sidelined, Lucas Patrick worked with the first-team offense at right guard on Tuesday. When looking at the depth chart, it’s the expected move as Patrick brings interior versatility.

He was fired up during the goal-line drill when the offense rushed for back-to-back touchdowns.

Not sure where Nate Davis is today, but Lucas Patrick is taking his reps at RG today. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 1, 2023

During the first two-minute drills, Patrick was lined up at center with Ja’Tyre Carter at right guard. But, for the most part, it was Patrick filling the gap at right guard in Davis’ absence.

Jaquan Brisker had the play of the day

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Expectations are high for second-year safety Jaquan Brisker, who is an impact contributor for this Bears defense. Brisker had what many dubbed the play of the day near the end of practice, where he read a throw to perfection and picked off quarterback P.J. Walker during the two-minute drill.

Yeesh. Jaquan Brisker read a throw perfectly. Broke on it and picked off PJ Walker on the right side of two-minute drill. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 1, 2023

Eberflus was asked about the pick: “It wasn’t as good as his one in New England.”

But he went on to praise Brisker as an “elite competitor.”

“He’s one of our guys that is a definite elite competitor,” Eberflus said. “He loves to compete, he loves football, we love Jaquan’s emotion and passion.”

Preseason plans

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

With the first padded practice in the books, the Bears are now 11 days away from their first preseason action against the Titans on Aug. 12.

Eberflus was asked about his preseason plans. While he plans on playing his starters, they haven’t finalized how much yet. But, as CHGO’s Adam Hoge noted, it sounds like they could be looking to scale back this year.

Matt Eberflus plans on playing his starters in the preseason, but they haven’t finalized how much. Sounds like there’s a chance it’s not as much as last year. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 1, 2023

Injury, Attendance Updates

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

While the Bears have been relatively healthy since camp started last week, there were apparent injuries to a couple of notable starters during Tuesday’s practice: defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Chicago was also without right guard Nate Davis, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and fullback Khari Blasingame, who sat out of Tuesday’s practice. Tight end Chase Allen also remained sidelined.

Eberflus explained they won’t share information about the status of injured players. But he did say those missing players are dealing with things and working with the medical staff to get back on the practice field. Eberflus noted he’ll provide an update if there’s a “long term” concern with thsoe injuries.

Eberflus declined to speak on the injuries that Davis and Johnson are dealing with.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire