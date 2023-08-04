12 takeaways from Day 8 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their eighth practice during training camp on Friday, which featured plenty of highlights.

Following back-to-back padded practices earlier this week, Friday’s practice was scaled back and didn’t feature pads. They’ll ramp things back up on Saturday in full pads. But even without the pads, there were plenty of storylines from Day 8 of camp.

Following Friday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the eighth day of Bears training camp.

Offense rebounded after Wednesday’s rough outing

Things were about as ugly as they’ve been for the offense during Wednesday’s padded practice, where the defense won in dominating fashion. But the offense responded with a solid outing during Friday’s non-padded session.

Better day for the #Bears offense, although still far from clean. Biggest throw from Justin Fields came on a 3rd down "gotta have it" in the 2-min drill. Nice touch to Travis Homer for a first down to set up a game-winning FG. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 4, 2023

Eberflus praised the offense for rebounding both after Wednesday’s rough outing and a failed first end-of-game drill on Friday.

“I thought the offense responded, came back and did a nice job of practice today executing in those areas, and that was good to see a good bounce-back practice for those guys,” Eberflus said.

We’ll see if the offense can deliver when the pads come back on Saturday, where they’ve notable struggled to match the defense.

Offense brought the juice

Following Wednesday’s practice, the thing that was brought up repeatedly with Luke Getsy, Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney was the lack of energy from the offense.

Fields said he talked to his offensive teammates after that practice because he felt the unit as a whole came out a little flat. He referenced the Bears defensive backs celebrating after big plays fueled the defense.

It seems like the entire unit got the memo, because observers noted there was a noticeable uptick in “juice” from the offense during Friday’s practice. The offense was celebrating more after touchdowns in the red zone period, which is what Fields wanted to see.

The Bears offense — first, second and third teams — celebrated everything today. After TD was a group celebration. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 4, 2023

Bears have not done a lot of full speed team work today, but in the limited reps we’ve seen there’s a noticeable increase in the Juice Factor from the offense. They’re out there celebrating successes with more gusto, as Justin Fields requested after Wednesday’s flat practice. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 4, 2023

The offense will be tested Saturday when the full pads come on and the defense is able to play their game.

Gervon Dexter is dominating camp

Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has been a standout player since training camp started, made even more impressive considering there have only been two padded practices. But Dexter has made things difficult on the offensive line with his massive size, power and quick get-off.

That was evident again during Friday’s practice, where Matt Verderame noted Dexter is “quick and powerful off the line,” where he would’ve had a sack on Justin Fields had it been a game.

Again, no pads, but like what I’ve seen from rookie DT Gervon Dexter. Quick and powerful off the line. Would have had an easy sack of Fields in the last period https://t.co/K2aN8kiwH7 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 4, 2023

Dexter will serve as a key rotational piece as a rookie, and he should definitely push for more reps as the season progresses. It’ll be exciting to see what he can do when the preseason begins next week.

Justin Fields-Chase Claypool connection is thriving

Justin Fields is going to have his choice of weapons in the passing game this season. We already know Fields and Darnell Mooney have a connection, as well as Fields and Cole Kmet.

But training camp has shown us a couple of new pairings that should have fans excited. Fields and DJ Moore’s connection has been natural and quick, but it’s Fields’ rapport with Chase Claypool that’s been a story of camp.

Fields and Claypool continue to make plays, as evidenced during Friday’s practice where they connected on an impressive touchdown during 11-on-11 red zone work.

Claypool has been a star of training camp through these first eight practices, and his “growing” connection with Fields has been a big reason why.

Luck was on the offense's side

Things got a little wacky during a red zone drill, where two mishaps wound up falling in the offense’s favor — in back-to-back plays.

First, Justin Fields threw a pass to Chase Claypool, which bounced off his hands and into the air, where it landed in the hands of Robert Tonyan at the 2-yard line.

The next play, a Fields pass was deflected off Tonyan’s hands in the end zone and found the hands of Claypool for the touchdown.

Justin Fields threw a pass to Chase Claypool, who dropped it and accidentally kicked in the air. Robert Tonyan caught the deflection.

Very next play: pass bounces off Tonyan’s arms and to Claypool. #Bears TD. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 4, 2023

We’re going to need to see video of this. (Cc: Bears social team)

Lucas Patrick took big chunk of first-team reps at center during team drills

Center Cody Whitehair was held out of big chunks of the 11-on-11 period during Friday’s practice. With Whitehair not participating in the final team portion of practice, it was Lucas Patrick taking the first-team reps at center.

With Patrick at center, Ja’Tyre Carter slotted in at right guard with Alex Leatherwood at left guard.

RG Nate Davis missed his 3rd consecutive practice but was an on-field observer this time. LG Teven Jenkins was held out. The #Bears had Lucas Patrick take a big chunk of snaps in team drills at center in place of Cody Whitehair. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

Pass protection struggled during two-minute drill

The fact that the Bears were down their entire starting interior offensive line, it’s no surprise that pass protection struggled a little bit during the starting offense’s two-minute drill.

Not only was center Cody Whitehair held out of the team portion, but left guard Teven Jenkins and right guard Nate Davis have been sidelined for the last couple of days with undisclosed injuries.

Pass protection struggling a little bit here in two minute for first team offense. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

While it’s important to develop continuity on the practice field, the important thing is getting them back and as healthy as possible for Week 1.

Rookie Tyler Scott continues to make waves

Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott has been a highlight reel during the first eight practices of camp, where he’s impressed with his speed and route running. At times, he’s made defensive backs like Jaylon Johnson and Terell Smith look silly.

On Friday, Scott continued to showcase his crisp route running and ability to create separation on a few standout reps.

Tyler Scott continues to dust various corners with sharp double moves creating all kinds of space. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 4, 2023

Tyler Scott just put another DB on skates in 1 on 1s for the easy touchdown. This guy has the IT. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Scott has been a standout throughout camp. It’ll be exciting to see what Scott can do in the preseason.

D'Onta Foreman impressed out of the backfield

One of the battles unfolding at training camp is for the lead running back role between Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. Herbert and Foreman have been splitting first-team reps while Johnson was sidelined for a few days.

Foreman stood out during Friday’s practice, but it wasn’t because of his rushing ability. It was actually his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield that stood out to Brad Biggs.

I thought D'Onta Foreman was pretty smooth coming out of the backfield and catching passes today. That's a positive sign for a guy with a grand total of 31 targets/23 receptions through his first five seasons. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

That’s an area where both Foreman and Herbert need to improve if they’re going to be that lead back.

Jaquan Brisker continues to make plays

Jaquan Brisker has been making his presence known during training camp, even during slower, non-padded practices, like on Friday, where he continued to bring the juice the defense has thrived off.

Brisker made back-to-back plays during the opening 11-on-11 period, which included blowing up a play for what would’ve been a sack on quarterback Justin Fields, which fired up the defense. One play later, Brisker blew up a run play. He just always seems to be around the ball.

Jaquan Brisker just blew up the first pass play in 11 on 11s with a sack. Sidelines were fired up about along with Kyler, who came up to him. As I'm tweeting this, Brisker blows up the very next run play knifing through the blocking on the right side. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Brisker’s running mate, Eddie Jackson, had nothing but praise for Brisker, who he noted is miles ahead where he was at this point last summer.

“Oh man, he has made a huge leap,” Jackson said. “He is having a great camp so far.”

Attendance update

Let’s start with the good news. Rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive tackle Justin Fields were back after missing the last few practices with undisclosed injuries.

While offensive linemen Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins, along with linebacker Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Dante Pettis (NFI) were present, they did not participate.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was also present but not participating on Friday. Center Cody Whitehair was also held out of big chunks of the 11-on-11 period. No word if it’s injury related or simply a veteran rest day.

Yannick Ngakoue and Marcedes Lewis are not expected to be at Bears practice today. Present but not participating: Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis, Jack Sanborn, Dante Pettis. Roschon Johnson is back and going thru RB drills with the rest of the unit. Chase Allen not spotted yet. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 4, 2023

The pads are back on Saturday

The Bears put the pads on for the first time this week, resulting in back-to-back intense practices where the defense got the upper hand on the offense.

After an off day and a somewhat scaled back practice on Friday, Matt Eberflus said they’re going to ramp things up — with full pads — during Saturday’s closed practice.

