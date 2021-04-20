12 takeaways from Bills GM Brandon Beane’s pre-draft presser

Nick Wojton
·8 min read
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane held his usual pre-draft press conference via video on Tuesday as the 2021 event is just around the corner. It’s set to kickoff in just over a week on April 29.

Here are 12 takeaways from Beane:

5th year options for Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Per Beane, the Bills have not yet picked up the fifth-year options on the contracts of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or quarterback Josh Allen. As former first-round picks, those two have those attached to their rookie contracts, but the problem is, combined, it'd cost Buffalo $35 million to flex both. Because of that, Beane said he's hopeful to figure out extensions instead, likely to spread out the cap hits because of the lowered salary cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not an ideal scenario to pick them both up and not extend them," Beane said. For what it's worth, the deadline to pick up the option is May 3.

Drafting a 'project' at No. 30

Iowa DE AJ Epenesa (Gannett photo)

The Bills did not have a first-round pick last year, but with their top pick, Buffalo opted for AJ Epenesa. In him, Epenesa was long considered a "project" type of player who might need some time to get used to the NFL game. Considering the Bills were so close to the Super Bowl in 2020, maybe they'd want more of an impact piece to push them over the finish line right now? Beane said the Bills won't be in that mode... or at least the team is not ruling out taking such a player early again. "You'd love to say this guy is going to come in [and be an impact], but it's going to depend which position it is," Beane said.

Can't give 'em an inch

Bills general manager Brandon Beane. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Beane, when asked about trading up at the upcoming draft said... well, his response was... all over: "We won't be afraid to go up, we won't be afraid to pick at 30, and listen, if we get to 30 and we think, 'Man we can get a similar player going back and someone is fired up for the pick?' Then we listen," Beane said. He is open to everything... evidently except forfeiting the pick. https://twitter.com/RedditBills/status/1384556544700866571

Excited about middle rounds

In a photo provided by ESPN Images (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)

Never one to tip his hand, Beane did seem a bit excited about mid-round prospects. Interesting considering he has a Round 1 pick this year after not having one in 2020. Some thoughts: "We don't have a [round] four [pick] this year, so would it make sense to, if there's a lot of guys in the second round that we would be happy with, to, if someone wanted to go up, move back, and we pick up a fourth or an extra five," Beane said. "Those will be exciting rounds, I think, we should be able to get some good players in [rounds] 2-3 this year." Later on, Beane also added: "Each round you go down, it's less expensive to move up." During Beane's tenure, the Bills have been known more to move around the draft board via trades after the first round. Looks like that might continue again.

Looking at future free agency

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) greets head coach Sean McDermott. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Hints might be sitting with 2022 free agency and beyond for the Bills. When asked if future free agency concerns will impact his draft strategy next week, Beane said yes, it will. The GM easily could have said he'll worry about that when he gets there, but he did not. "We do have to look at what's coming down the pipe as far as guys that are going to be free agents next year, or are there players that are going to have a high cap number that we're going to have to make a tough decision on, depending on where the cap goes?" Beane said.

How to beat the Chiefs?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Little hint? Beane, when asked about trying to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the future, did point out the thing most folks have mentioned: Getting a better pass rush. "It's getting him flushed out, but then still having speed, and can your secondary hold up long enough," Beane said. Beane also raved about how the Bucs handled Mahomes... which was by putting pressure on him in the Super Bowl.

Speaking of the defensive line...

Jaelan Phillips of Miami. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

And speaking of the defensive line and pass rushers, what does Beane think about the prospects this year? Pretty generic answer, in truth. Everyone is already predicting it's not going to be a Myles Garrett or Mario Williams year with a pass rusher going No. 1 overall... it's all about the quarterback prospects early. That's pretty much what Beane said, but maybe that helps one fall to Buffalo? "I do think there's some guys. I don't think there's, I don't think you'll maybe see as many guys at the top of the draft," Beane said.

Opt out prospects

Gregory Rousseau #15 of the Miami Hurricanes. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

COVID-19 caused some opt outs in the NFL... but the pros weren't alone. The same thing happened in college football and in some cases, guys even played a few games before opting out. Beane said that caused some scouting difficulties. "You're definitely having to project a little bit," he said. In the end, Beane added the team will trust the last film Bills scouts saw on players, above all else.

5th year option importance?

Josh Allen of Wyoming poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In first-round picks, as mentioned, teams do get the fifth-year option. So if the Bills did trade back from pick No. 30 and into the early second round, in a couple years, they won't have that available to them and some teams like having that in their back pocket. Why? Think Allen. His number is pretty reasonable with that option, as compared to the ridiculous contracts being handed out now in sports. So does having that make staying at 30 more appealing to Beane? Not so much. For him it just depends on the prospect. "I think either way is good," Beane said. "If there's a good player there, we're not trading down. There's no guarantee, you trade down 6-7 spots, there's no guarantee that player is still going to be there."

Running back prospects

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Smoke. Screen. Galore. Beane was all over the place talking about whether or not he'd draft a running back with a high pick. "We feel very comfortable with the guys we have," Beane first said. Followed by: "If he's the best guy on our board, we wouldn't hesitate to take him." And he flat out admitted he "doesn't think either one of our backs (Devin Singletary & Zack Moss) are home run hitters," later mentioning he won't draft a guy that's similar to anyone on Buffalo's current roster. Know who really are not like anyone on the Bills' roster right now? Najee Harris and Travis Etienne...

Josh Allen extension update

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Specifically on Allen getting an extension (sorry, Tremaine), Beane gave minimal updates. He continued to say "there's no rush" on getting Allen signed to a long-term deal, but Beane made sure to say that is the plan. "We would love to get Josh extended, no doubt, but it's got to be a number that works for him and works for us," Beane said. "We're all on the same page, Josh wants to be here." "I can't guarantee it will be this year, but the good thing is, we do have time," Beane added. The GM also pointed out that a similar situation played out with Cam Newton when he was the assistant general manager with the Panthers. It didn't happen right away, but got done.

Tommy Sweeney has GREAT update

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

At the end of the day, it's just a game. Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is a hugely raw prospect, but his 2020 season ended because he was diagnosed with myocarditis following a COVID test. As it sounds, it's serious, but he has recovered well, per Beane, who said the team is expecting Sweeney back next season.

