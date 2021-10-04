12 Sooners who Stood Out in Oklahoma’s win over Kansas State

Football is the ultimate team game. It takes 11 guys on both sides of the ball and a variety of role players to put a team in a position to win the game. Though it’s a quarterback’s game, it takes a team to win football games.

And that’s what the Sooners got on Saturday in their 37-31 win over Kansas State. It wasn’t a perfect team win, but the defense held the Wildcats to 24 points (that kickoff return for a touchdown isn’t on the defense) despite Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn having monster games.

The defense also got the offense a short field and looked to be on the verge of scoring until a botched snap and penalty forced them to kick a field goal after having second and goal at the one.

In the first half, it looked as if the Kansas State defense was going to be as stingy as West Virginia’s. However, Spencer Rattler and company continued their efficiency and at the end of the game they had scored on of their eight possessions (not counting the kneel-downs at the end).

It wasn’t a win that moved the needle in the eyes of the voters, who allowed the Sooners to drop back a spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and let a team jump them in the AP Top 25.

Despite how the Sooners are viewed nationally, they’re 5-0 and coming off arguably their best win of the season. Here are 12 players who made significant contributions to the win.

Justin Broiles, Defensive Back

Filling in for the injured Delarrin Turner-Yell, Redshirt Senior Justin Broiles had a fantastic game against the Kansas State Wildcats. Broiles played 48 defensive snaps and finished with six tackles and two tackles for loss on the day. Broiles forced the fumble on the games opening drive as the Wildcats were threatening to score. Bonitto’s recovery and return changed the complexion of the early moments of the game.

Story continues

While Broiles allowed six receptions on all six targets he was in coverage for per Pro Football Focus, those six receptions went for only 23 yards. One of them was an 11-yard reception, but the other five went for just 12 yards.

Pretty solid day filling in for one of the Sooners’ most important pieces in the secondary.

Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End

Isaiah Thomas led the Sooners with six pressures in Saturday’s win according to Pro Football Focus. His versatility to play on the interior and the edge of the defensive line is incredibly valuable and he rewards the Sooners with standout play. Thomas with one sack, two tackles for loss, and four total tackles as he continues to be one of the best players on the Oklahoma Sooners defense.

Michael Woods, Wide Receiver

After his breakout game last week against West Virginia, Michael Woods continued to do good things this week. Though his opportunities were limited compared to a week ago, he caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Woods continues to be a valuable part of the passing game and now has at least two receptions in every game this season.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE

Nik Bonitto continued his stellar 2021 campaign with another great game. Bonitto finished with five pressures, four total tackles, and two tackles for loss. He was a force in the run game as usual as the Sooners held Deuce Vaughn to just 3.4 yards per carry.

Spencer Rattler, Quarterback

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles up field against defensive back Cincere Mason #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Yes, it’s obvious to point out that the quarterback of the winning team had a good game, but Spencer Rattler had a good game. He looked poised and confident. His accuracy was the best it’s been all season. Rattler wasn’t under pressure as much in this game as he was last week, but he navigated the pressure better than he has all year.

When Kansas State brought a blitz, he was a perfect 7 of 7 for 77 yards and two touchdowns per Pro Football Focus. Under pressure, Rattler was 5 of 5 for 101 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice according to Pro Football Focus, but averaged 20.2 yards per attempt under pressure.

Kansas State attempted to force everything underneath and Rattler was more than happy to oblige. He was a perfect 15 of 15 for 127 yards and a touchdown on passes under 10 yards. On passes from 10-20 yards down the field, Rattler was 6 of 7 for 111 yards and a touchdown.

While Spencer Rattler can throw a great deep ball, if opposing defenses are going to continue to keep everything in front of them, Rattler’s got the talent to pick them apart like he did on Saturday.

Brayden Willis, Tight End

The Sooners have a really good trio of H-Backs and tight ends that they like to use in a rotation. Austin Stogner, Jeremiah Hall, and Brayden Willis have been really good as a collective.

It’s been the play of Brayden Willis that continues to stand out from week to week.

Willis had three receptions to match Hall and continued to provide fantastic blocking in the run game. On Jeremiah Hall’s end around rushing touchdown, Willis was the lead blocker on the play, helping to usher Hall in for his first of two touchdowns of the game.

He continues to do all the little things well and it deserves recognition.

Kennedy Brooks, RB

The Oklahoma Sooners have a fantastic running back duo in Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. They may not be Bijan Robinson or Breece Hall, but their really good running backs in their own right. On Saturday afternoon, it was Kennedy Brooks putting on a display against Kansas State. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and totaled 88 yards on 14 carries. His touchdown was Brooks’ fourth of the season.

He recorded three runs of 10 or more yards and two of those were for 15 or more yards. He was patient and physical on the ground and helped set the tone for a hard-fought Sooners win.

Offensive Line Play

For a unit where there is so much interconnectedness and dependence, it’s hard to single one player out on the offensive line.

It wasn’t a dominant game, but it was probably the best game of the year from the offensive line. The offensive line allowed quarterback Spencer Rattler to be pressured just five times on the day. Rattler had a lot of time to throw and had cleaner pockets to step into than he has at any other point this season.

The Sooners were fantastic in the running game. Kennedy Brooks averaged 6.3 yards per carry and Eric Gray averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

The offensive line accounted for six penalties and that has to get better, but overall, the performance was strong.

Jadon Haselwood, Wide Receiver

His stat line wasn’t all that impressive, but Jadon Haselwood made an impact as a blocker. In particular, on the Jeremiah Hall touchdown run, at the end of the play, you can still see Haselwood working his man away from Hall.

Haselwood added a reception for 18 yards helping the Oklahoma Sooners offense work the ball down the field. It’s been great to have Haselwood back and it’s the little things like his blocking that make a difference for a team hoping to contend for a national title.

Pat Fields, Safety

Veteran Safety Pat Fields had quite the task on Saturday directing a secondary that had been down Woodi Washington and would be missing running buddy Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Fields led the Sooners in tackles against Kansas State with nine total tackles and according to Pro Football Focus, only missed two on the day.

In coverage, Fields was targeted five times, allowing just two receptions. Four of those times he was in coverage on Deuce Vaughn and allowed just one reception for five yards. The other was against wide receiver Phillip Brooks who got Fields for a 20-yard reception.

It was a really good day for Fields who had a tough task against one of the best receiving running backs in college football and he was up to the challenge.

Billy Bowman, Cornerback

Like the rest of the members of the secondary, they had some difficult matchups in the passing game. Another player who had a nice game was true freshman Billy Bowman. He had the tough task of taking on Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks who does a vast majority of his work out of the slot.

When in coverage on Brooks, Bowman allowed just one reception on three targets for eight yards.

Bowman did allow a short reception that turned into a 25-yard gain against Landry Weber, but all in all, it was another solid performance for the first-year Sooner.

Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver

Just this week our own Bryant Crews wondered what was going on with Marvin Mims. After leading the Sooners with five receptions on seven targets for 117 yards in week one vs. Tulane, Mims had been relatively quiet.

He said all the right things, of course, but it was curious how 2020’s leading receiver went from seven targets in week one to no more than two targets a game weeks two through 4.

Well, Mims responded to the questions with his play on the field and secured all four of his targets for a team-leading 71 yards.

On the season he’s caught 14 of 17 targets for 264 yards. Though he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, he leads the Sooners in receiving yards and is averaging 18.9 yards per reception on the season.

I think it’s safe to say that the Oklahoma Sooners need to find ways to get Marvin Mims the ball and Spencer Rattler needs to look for him in the passing game. He’s too dynamic of a player to just get two targets a game like he did the last three weeks.

1

1