12 signees to represent Alabama in the Under Armour All-American Game

Alabama will be well represented by the class of 2023 early signees at the Under Armour All-American Game. A total of 12 signees are on the roster for the annual all-star contest.

It should come as no surprise that Alabama has so many signees on the roster since Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have the nation’s top class.

Even recruits who decided to graduate early and practice with Alabama ahead of the Sugar Bowl will be eligible to participate but we will not know until late Thursday if any players have made that decision.

Here is a complete list of Alabama signees on the Under Armour All-American roster.

James Smith, Five-star DL

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Qua Russaw, Five-star LB

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Desmond Ricks, Five-star CB

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jahlil Hurley, Four-star DB

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Jalen Hale, Four-star WR

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Richard Young, Four-star RB

Syndication: The News-Press

Tony Mitchell, Four-star DB

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Jordan Renaud, Four-star DL

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Lonergan, Four-star QB

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Hunter Osborne, Four-star DL

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Olaus Alinen, Four-star OL

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Miles McVay, Four-star OL

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

