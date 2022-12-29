12 signees to represent Alabama in the Under Armour All-American Game
Alabama will be well represented by the class of 2023 early signees at the Under Armour All-American Game. A total of 12 signees are on the roster for the annual all-star contest.
It should come as no surprise that Alabama has so many signees on the roster since Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have the nation’s top class.
Even recruits who decided to graduate early and practice with Alabama ahead of the Sugar Bowl will be eligible to participate but we will not know until late Thursday if any players have made that decision.
Here is a complete list of Alabama signees on the Under Armour All-American roster.
James Smith, Five-star DL
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Qua Russaw, Five-star LB
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Desmond Ricks, Five-star CB
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Jahlil Hurley, Four-star DB
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Jalen Hale, Four-star WR
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images
Richard Young, Four-star RB
Syndication: The News-Press
Tony Mitchell, Four-star DB
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Jordan Renaud, Four-star DL
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Lonergan, Four-star QB
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Hunter Osborne, Four-star DL
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Olaus Alinen, Four-star OL
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Miles McVay, Four-star OL
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.