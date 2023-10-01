12 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 6 football poll

STATEWIDE RESULTS: Louisiana’s statewide football scores for Sept. 28-29

Following an outstanding fifth week of football action, 12 athletes were selected for the fifth Shreveport Times Football Player of the Week ballot of 2023.

Supporters of the athletes can visit shreveporttimes.com to cast a vote for their favorite through Thursday evening. The winner will receive a duffle bag and a meal card courtesy of sponsors Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics and will be announced on Friday.

Previous winners this season include Calvary’s Landon Sylvie and Huntington’s Jamarion Washington as the Preseason Fan’s Choice Player of the Year.

The Week 6 ballot includes Ben Taylor, Airline; Alex Schoonover, Byrd; Julius Moss, Calvary; Tristan Santora, Evangel; Desmond Harris, Northwood; Mark McCray, Magnolia; Terrance Pegues, Mansfield; Jordan Wiggins, Captain Shreve; Braedon Robertson, North Webster; Lake Bates, North DeSoto; Greg Williams, Homer; Nyles Hullaby, Huntington.

They were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

The Football High School Athlete of the Week selection will run throughout the Louisiana football season thanks to Raising Cane’s. Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Previous winners:

Week 1: Landon Sylvie, Calvary

Week 2: Jayden Gladney, Airline

Week 3: Trysten Hopper, North DeSoto

Week 4: Deacon Lafolette, Many

Week 5: Malachi Johnson, Byrd

Preseason POY: Jamarion Washington, Huntington

