Here are 12 Shreveport area high school football kickers/punters to watch in 2023
There have been multiple times over the past three summers when Haughton coach Jason Brotherton has been forced to dodge footballs because kicker Carter Ebarb was practicing his craft in relative solitude while Brotherton was mowing the field.
Kicking doesn’t get much better than what Shreveport-Bossier City area high school football fans will see this fall and it’s the dedication of guys such as Ebarb who have made it so.
Parkway’s Aeron Burrell, an LSU commitment, and Byrd’s Abram Murray, a Miami commitment, headline one of the strongest contingent of kickers Northwest Louisiana has produced in some time. They’re joined by Captain Shreve’s talented John Chance, Evangel’s Kaegan Kent, son of former Louisiana Tech kicker Marty Kent, along with the big foot of Ebarb on an expanding list of guys who not only kick it long, they kick it accurately.
With the 2023 LHSAA high school football season set to kick off Aug. 31, here's some guys you won’t want to miss.
Eli Bray
Haynesville, Soph.
Kicker/Punter
Ht: 5-9, Wt: 160
The skinny: Having a talent like Bray should give the Golden Tors an advantage in probable tight games with Homer and Glenbrook in District 1-1A.
Anthony Bryant
Woodlawn, Sr.
Kicker/Punter
Ht: 5-10, Wt: 205
The skinny: Also a linebacker and punter for the Knights, Bryant can be counted on to deliver from long distance.
Aeron Burrell
Parkway, Sr.
Kicker/Punter
Ht: 6-2, Wt: 180
The skinny: “Aeron has committed to LSU and will graduate at midterm. Every kickoff reaches the end zone making teams go 80 yards. He had two field goals over 50 yards last season with a long of 52. He will also take over punting duties this season.” Coach Coy Brotherton
John Chance
Captain Shreve, Sr.
Kicker/Punter
Ht: 6-1, Wt: 200
The skinny: “John was a first-team All-State punter for us last season and averaged 44 yards per punt. We’re very fortunate at Shreve to have a guy who can handle both the kicking and the punting duties for us and excel at both.” Coach Adam Kirby
Carter Ebarb
Haughton, Sr.
Kicker/Punter
Ht: 5-10, Wt: 165
The skinny: “Carter is a three-year starter who has worked to improve every summer. We expect him to have a great senior season.” Coach Jason Brotherton
Jack Elliot
Ruston, Jr.
Kicker
Ht: 5-9, Wt: 150
The skinny: While the Bearcats’ defense is stacked with three collegiate level defensive linemen, it’s the foot of Elliot that could provide the difference in winning and losing this fall.
Will Fendley
Ruston, Sr.
Punter
Ht: 6-2, Wt: 205
The skinny: The All-District 2-5A punter averaged 41.1 yards a kick last fall while downing 10 of his 31 punts inside the 20.
Kaegan Kent
Evangel, Jr.
Kicker/Punter
Ht: 5-6, Wt: 117
The skinny: “Kaegan is accurate from 45 yards on in. He’s dependable, athletic and tough. He’s a rugby punter with ice water in his veins. He wants to be in pressure situations.” Coach Denny Duron
Evan Lirette
Loyola, Jr.
Kicker
Ht: 5-8, Wt: 160
The skinny: “A great kid who stays an hour after practice every day and has worked his way into a good kicker. He won the Red River game for us last year. When he first got here, he was 5-2 and has grown six inches. We are expecting him to have a heck of a year. We do a lot of directional kicks, and he is a weapon with those.” Coach Mike Greene
Abram Murray
Byrd, Sr.
Punter/Kicker
Ht: 6-0, Wt: 205
The skinny: “Great kicker who is committed to University of Miami. Abram gives us the opportunity for long field goals and is a great asset on kickoffs.” Coach Stacy Ballew
Bryson Ranger
Minden, Jr.
Kicker/punter
Ht: 5-7, Wt: 160
The skinny: A returning starter who pulls double duty as kicker and punter. He has a big leg and is an intelligent athlete who’s very focused.” Coach Spencer Heard
Mateo Restrepo
Natchitoches Central, Jr.
Kicker
Ht: 5-9, Wt: 150
The skinny: “He’s a great kid. Having a kicker who can make all the kicks is big.” Coach Jess Curtis
