Here are 12 Shreveport area high school football kickers/punters to watch in 2023

There have been multiple times over the past three summers when Haughton coach Jason Brotherton has been forced to dodge footballs because kicker Carter Ebarb was practicing his craft in relative solitude while Brotherton was mowing the field.

Kicking doesn’t get much better than what Shreveport-Bossier City area high school football fans will see this fall and it’s the dedication of guys such as Ebarb who have made it so.

Parkway’s Aeron Burrell, an LSU commitment, and Byrd’s Abram Murray, a Miami commitment, headline one of the strongest contingent of kickers Northwest Louisiana has produced in some time. They’re joined by Captain Shreve’s talented John Chance, Evangel’s Kaegan Kent, son of former Louisiana Tech kicker Marty Kent, along with the big foot of Ebarb on an expanding list of guys who not only kick it long, they kick it accurately.

With the 2023 LHSAA high school football season set to kick off Aug. 31, here's some guys you won’t want to miss.

Eli Bray

Haynesville, Soph.

Kicker/Punter

Ht: 5-9, Wt: 160

The skinny: Having a talent like Bray should give the Golden Tors an advantage in probable tight games with Homer and Glenbrook in District 1-1A.

Anthony Bryant

Woodlawn, Sr.

Kicker/Punter

Ht: 5-10, Wt: 205

The skinny: Also a linebacker and punter for the Knights, Bryant can be counted on to deliver from long distance.

SPECIAL MURRAY: Shreveport Times Elite 11: Byrd’s Abram Murray is sold on sticking with Miami

SPECIAL BURRELL: Times Elite 11: Here’s why you shouldn't mess with LSU commit Aeron Burrell of Parkway

Haughton's Carter Ebarb is one of the top kickers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area in 2023.

THERE'S A CHANCE: Shreveport-area football coaches reveal All-District teams

Aeron Burrell

Parkway, Sr.

Kicker/Punter

Ht: 6-2, Wt: 180

The skinny: “Aeron has committed to LSU and will graduate at midterm. Every kickoff reaches the end zone making teams go 80 yards. He had two field goals over 50 yards last season with a long of 52. He will also take over punting duties this season.” Coach Coy Brotherton

John Chance

Captain Shreve, Sr.

Kicker/Punter

Ht: 6-1, Wt: 200

The skinny: “John was a first-team All-State punter for us last season and averaged 44 yards per punt. We’re very fortunate at Shreve to have a guy who can handle both the kicking and the punting duties for us and excel at both.” Coach Adam Kirby

Parkway kicker Aeron Burrell.

Carter Ebarb

Haughton, Sr.

Kicker/Punter

Ht: 5-10, Wt: 165

The skinny: “Carter is a three-year starter who has worked to improve every summer. We expect him to have a great senior season.” Coach Jason Brotherton

Jack Elliot

Ruston, Jr.

Kicker

Ht: 5-9, Wt: 150

The skinny: While the Bearcats’ defense is stacked with three collegiate level defensive linemen, it’s the foot of Elliot that could provide the difference in winning and losing this fall.

Will Fendley

Ruston, Sr.

Punter

Ht: 6-2, Wt: 205

The skinny: The All-District 2-5A punter averaged 41.1 yards a kick last fall while downing 10 of his 31 punts inside the 20.

Kaegan Kent

Evangel, Jr.

Kicker/Punter

Ht: 5-6, Wt: 117

The skinny: “Kaegan is accurate from 45 yards on in. He’s dependable, athletic and tough. He’s a rugby punter with ice water in his veins. He wants to be in pressure situations.” Coach Denny Duron

Evan Lirette

Loyola, Jr.

Kicker

Ht: 5-8, Wt: 160

The skinny: “A great kid who stays an hour after practice every day and has worked his way into a good kicker. He won the Red River game for us last year. When he first got here, he was 5-2 and has grown six inches. We are expecting him to have a heck of a year. We do a lot of directional kicks, and he is a weapon with those.” Coach Mike Greene

Abram Murray

Byrd, Sr.

Punter/Kicker

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 205

The skinny: “Great kicker who is committed to University of Miami. Abram gives us the opportunity for long field goals and is a great asset on kickoffs.” Coach Stacy Ballew

Bryson Ranger

Minden, Jr.

Kicker/punter

Ht: 5-7, Wt: 160

The skinny: A returning starter who pulls double duty as kicker and punter. He has a big leg and is an intelligent athlete who’s very focused.” Coach Spencer Heard

Mateo Restrepo

Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Kicker

Ht: 5-9, Wt: 150

The skinny: “He’s a great kid. Having a kicker who can make all the kicks is big.” Coach Jess Curtis

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Future LSU, Miami signees among 12 talented Shreveport area kickers