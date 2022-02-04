12 Senior Bowl players who stood out as potential Lions draft picks during the week of practices

The week of Senior Bowl practices wrapped on Thursday, capping off three days of hard-fought competition on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The Detroit Lions had their entire staff in Mobile to check out 130 prospects who are trying to prove they belong in the NFL.

Who were the biggest standouts from a wet week of practices? Which players here look like good fits for the Lions? Here are 12 who stood out from a Detroit eye.

Not all of the players came from the American roster, which the Lions are coaching here. A few are from the National team, which is being coached by the New York Jets.

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

It will be hard to find anyone who was in Mobile who doesn’t have great praise for Johnson. He terrorized offensive tackles in pass rush drills all week. Johnson figures to be the first defensive player from the Senior Bowl drafted, and based on his dominance this week it’s doubtful he falls to where the Lions ick with their second first-round selection.

Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jones had a great week wreaking havoc as an interior rushing presence. His lower-body strength, leg drive and powerful initial punch dominated on most reps. The 325-pound Jones also showed he could shade outside from nose tackle and play the 3-tech. Even in team drills, I didn’t see Jones moved backward once all week. He’s an option in the third or fourth round — if he lasts that long

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Beavers showed a lot of range and short-area quickness in passing drills. His ability to stay in lock step with the tight ends in the 1-on-1 drills really stood out. Beavers also had two almost too-easy wins in the pass rushing drills. It was an impressive showing from one of the bigger LBs (he’s 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds). He should be an option with the Lions’ first pick in the third round.

Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami OH

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

For a converted wide receiver, Robinson has a well-developed arsenal of initial pass-rush moves. He won with good hands following up a great burst off the ball and also showed he could attack to the inside effectively.

Robinson is a middle-round prospect who still needs some development. Blockers who could stymie his initial move in reps in practices could beat him; he lacks the instinctive countermoves, but he showed he can set up his first move well enough that it’s worth the time to teach him. His length (82″ wingspan) and relentless energy are very appealing.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Watson was handily the highest-end wideout in Mobile on either roster. He cooled a bit after a sizzling first day of practices, but still proved he’s worthy of a top-50 consideration for his consistent ability to catch the ball away from his body and manipulate the coverage.

His top-end speed is questionable, but Watson’s sharp routes for a bigger wideout were impressive. The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder probably played his way into the first half of the second round, pending his athletic testing at the scouting combine next month.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Willis continued off an up-and-down first day by consistently being one of the most inconsistent players I’ve ever witnessed in 13 Senior Bowl weeks. For every great throw that showed off his prodigious arm strength, there was another that reflected his alarming lack of touch. The accuracy vacillated like a professional dart thrower suddenly asked to use his other hand on a quarter of his throws.

The athletic tools were obvious. One of the big takeaways I took from watching Willis was how naturally likable and coachable he was. Teammates were drawn to him and he was constantly working at learning what he could. If the Lions are looking for a developmental QB with high upside but an equally low basement, Willis in the late first round is the guy.

Based on several conversations I had with various draft evaluators and NFL scouts here, there’s no buzz whatsoever for Willis as a top-5 overall player. None. That could change, of course.

Damone Clark, LB, LSU

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Clark not only looked impressive in the passing defense drills, but he offers a ready-made connection with Detroit. Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard called the well-built Clark “like my little brother” after reuniting with him in Mobile. Sheppard coached the LBs at LSU before joining the Lions staff last year. Clark is certainly in play at the top of the third round.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough for safeties to show they can do much in practices when tackling is strictly forbidden. So when a safety keeps making plays and garnering praise like Pitre earned, it’s significant. His coverage skills and ability to play the ball in the air rocketed past his safety competition. He’s built like Lions safety Tracy Walker, a long but slender hybrid CB/S type of body. And he’s got the same kind of game, too. If Walker walks in free agency, drafting Pitre in the third or fourth round to replace him makes sense for Detroit.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Likely turned in the highlight of the week on Wednesday, tipping a pass to himself over an out-of-control safety trying to break up the play, then securing the catch and turning it instantly up the field for a long TD. His speed off the line and large catch radius was a problem for the coverage all week.

As with several other players here, Likely currently projects in the 50-100 overall range in the draft. His playmaking ability for his position is very intriguing.

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Austin is a very easy projection as a replacement for free agent Kalif Raymond in Detroit. At 5-7 and 173 pounds, he’s the diminutive speedster who can play outside or in the slot and make things happen down the field.

Austin caught everything that was in his range all week, and he showed enough toughness to come away with contested catches on bad throws, too. His joystick-like agility to break at full speed is not something many receivers have. For a player projected in the 90-120 overall range, Austin has a lot of potential as a game-breaking weapon. He’s also a good prop bet for the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine, too.

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

I arrived in Mobile having never seen a snap of Andersen’s game. I leave Mobile wanting to see a lot more of it. From the first day of practices, where he had a couple of very impressive run fills, to his stellar work in red zone pass defense on Thursday, there’s a whole lot to like for the FCS standout.

At 6-3 and 242 pounds, he’s got the bulk to play inside or outside. His quick acceleration and long arms serve him well in coverage. Again, I need to see the college tape, but based off this week he looks like an NFL starter if he matures with the speed of the game. And right now he’s in the fifth/sixth round in most projections.

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

If the Lions somehow pass on a first-round EDGE rusher, Enagbare needs to be an option on Day 2. Long arms, huge hands, strong shoulders, quick feet — Enagbare flashed it all across all practices. He even showed he could crash inside and win against more powerful guards.

Enagbare did get washed out in team drills run defense, more of a nibbler than a biter at setting the edge and crashing the backfield. If a team like the Lions can coax more dog out of him, Enagbare is a starting OLB with high-end pass rush potential, a la Trey Hendrickson.

Tariq Carpenter, LB/S, Georgia Tech

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Carpenter played safety for the Yellow Jackets in college but played LB almost exclusively in Mobile for the American team. At 6-2 and 225 pounds, he’s much closer to the off-ball LB size than safety.

For a guy who didn’t play backer before, he showed very sharp instincts and quick reactions that made sense in a football context. Other than a couple of rough reps (everyone has them!) Carpenter fared quite well in LB vs. TE/RB coverage drills that showed awareness and closing burst. The ability to play multiple spots is invaluable under a coach like Lions DC Aaron Glenn, and Carpenter showed he can handle the heavy lifting at LB but still moves like a safety.

