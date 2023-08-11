12 Rockford-area pass catchers to watch this high school football season

Passing attacks have become increasingly more important at every level of the game, which means teams need to have good receivers to make their offenses click. The NIC-10, for instance, had a record seven 1,000-yard passers last year.

Here are 12 of the top pass catchers in the Rockford area headed into the season:

LARGE SCHOOLS

Joseph Brown, Belvidere North

Belvidere North doesn't throw often, but when it does, Brown is the top target. A senior, Brown will be a three-year starter and plays running back, defensive back and returns kicks. He is probably an even bigger pass catching threat out of the backfield than a running threat.

“Joseph and (running back) Nico Bertolino can both go up and get it,” North coach Jeff Beck said. “Joseph has a little more flair for the acrobatic catch. He’s the point guard for the basketball team and a state qualifier multiple times in the hurdles. He is used to having the ball in his hands. He knows how to control his body and come down with the catch.”

LaDamion Hoffman, Guilford

Hoffman, a 6-foot, 155-pound senior who also plays cornerback, forms a potent duo along with 6-2, 180-pound senior Jaidyn Nguyen, who blocks as well as he catches. But Hoffman was the one who led Guilford last year with 22 catches for 373 yards and six TDs. “He is super twitchy and explosive,” Guilford coach Tony Capriotti said. “You have to know where he’s lined up, because if he gets the ball in his hands it could be a big play.”

Randy Johnson, Jefferson

The 6-3, 210-pound senior ranked third for Jefferson with 437 yards as a junior, but will be counted on to step up after the J-Hawks graduated their top two receivers, including league leader Tyler Gaines. “He understands spacing and where he needs to be,” first-year Jefferson coach Cody Casazza said. “He has very soft hands. He will climb and get the ball at its highest point. He is an even-keel guy. Nothing ever fazes him.”

Dedric Macon, Freeport

Macon is a four-year starter who also plays defense and special teams and has been one of the NIC-10’s most explosive players for a long time. Last year, he twice scored touchdowns three different ways. He is a threat to find the end zone receiving, running, returning kicks and interceptions or even throwing a pass on a trick play. He had 529 yards receiving as a junior and nine TD catches, averaging 19.6 yards per catch. All three figures ranked second in the league.

Leonard Spates, Auburn

The 5-11, 170-pound Spates is also one of Auburn’s top defensive backs. He had 330 yards and four TDs receiving as a junior and averaged 19.3 yards per catch. Paired with Terry Horton, who had 303 yards receiving last year, he gives Auburn a pair of solid, experienced receiving threats. “He runs very good routes, catches the ball well with his hands and once he catches it, he is probably going to get out of here,” Auburn coach Willie Tolon said. “He turns small plays into big plays.”

Jordan Vyborny, Harlem

Harlem graduated the league’s No. 3 and 4 receivers, but has a great candidate for another top receiver. Jordan Vyborny is a 6-4, 215-pound junior who will be counted on along with 6-2, 190-pound senior Drake Ferguson to keep Harlem’s passing game going. “Jordan has a tremendous catch radius,” Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said.

SMALL SCHOOLS

John Behmer, Lutheran

Behmer was one of Kyng Hughes' favorite targets for Lutheran last year, hauling in 15 catches for 380 yards. But Hughes has graduated, and now Behmer will be catching passes from sophomore QB Daniel Ballard. Still, this should be a decent passing attack, and this 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior could be a star.

Noah Dewey, Polo (8-man)

Dewey started last year as a sophomore, and, according to Polo's head coach Ted Alston, he "will be a primary receiver for us" this season. Polo should be pushing for an 8-man state title, and Dewey will most definitely be a big part of the Marcos' passing attack.

Chris Doetch, North Boone

North Boone has had a strong passing attack for the past six seasons, and the Doetch brothers have been on the receiving end of a lot of those passes. Chris, who will soon be a four-year varsity starter, hauled in 55 receptions for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder will be a senior this year.

"Chris is the ultimate team-first guy who is a leader on and off the field for us," North Boone head coach Ryan Kelley said. "He has been an extremely productive player for us. We are excited to see what he can do his senior year."

Desmond Hampton, South Beloit (8-man)

Hampton is a 6-foot, 165-pound tight end who can block, but who also had 34 catches for 652 yards and 8 TDs last year as a junior. "Desmond has speed, hands, and range," South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow said. "His route running and blocking ability will allow us to line him up all over the field for big play opportunities."

Drew Williams, Durand/Pecatonica

Williams should be on the receiving end of plenty of Cooper Hoffman passes this season, which will make him an elite pass catcher for this area, since the Rivermen throw it more or as often as any other 11-man team around — except North Boone. Williams is 6-foot, has speed, great hands, and is elusive.

Julian Rodriguez, North Boone

Since the Vikings throw the ball more than any other team in the Big Northern Conference, and probably in the area, it makes sense that they have two pass catchers on our list. Rodriguez is now a senior, and he had 37 catches for 416 yards and 3 TDs last year, and is expected to have a lot more this year. "He's a great route runner; great," Kelley said. "And he's also a great blocker. He's just a nice, polished receiver who is going to really help us this year."

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 12 Rockford-area receivers to watch this high school football season