12 Rockford-area linebackers to watch this high school football season

The linebacker is the quarterback of the defense, and a team's leading tackler is usually a linebacker, as well as the guy who is calling the plays in the defensive huddle.

The Rockford area is constantly full of strong linebackers, and that should be the case once again.

Here are some of the Rockford area's top linebackers to watch headed into the season:

More players to watch: These are the top Rockford-area quarterbacks in 2023

LARGE SCHOOLS

LaShawn Gathright, Jefferson

Jefferson improved drastically on offense last year, setting 13 school records. Gathright, a 6-2, 210 pound junior outside linebacker, may be the key to the J-Hawks stepping up this year on defense as well. “He is extremely physical; he is a man amongst boys out there,” Jefferson coach Cody Casazza said. “He is very instinctual. He understands the game and he doesn’t even know anything about the game yet. He ends up in the right spots. His physicality is something a lot of teams are going to struggle with.”

Dawson Holland, Freeport

The 5-10, 230-pound Holland and fellow senior Ali Alzirj have been playing inside linebacker for Freeport since they were freshmen. Holland has been top-three on the Pretzels with at least 70 tackles three years in a row. Holland will also play some running back for the Pretzels.

Jasper Jenkins, Auburn

Jenkins, a 5-10, 220-pound senior, was honorable mention all-conference at defensive end last year when he led Auburn in tackles, a rare feat for a defensive lineman. He will play more this season at linebacker. “He’s got a high motor and is very physical,” Auburn coach Willie Tolon said. “He loves to get to the ball.”

More: Players to watch 10 Rockford-area defensive backs to watch for 2023 high school football season

Erick Roman, Belvidere North

Roman has a great combination of size and speed for a sophomore. Last year, he was a rare freshman to play varsity under coach Jeff Beck. He ran for 216 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per carry as a backup running back after Joseph Brown was injured last year. This year, he will mostly play defense. “He’s fast and furious to the ball and gets there with bad intentions,” Beck said. “Sometimes we have to slow him down in practice and get him to read his keys. We are looking at him to anchor our defense.”

Miles Schmidt, Hononegah

The 6-1, 230-pound Schmidt is a three-year starter, although he missed a couple of games with injury as a junior. “He’s a run-stopper,” Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said. “He’s in the weight room constantly, trying to improve himself. He’s a smash-mouth guy. He wants to get up and be physical.”

Tim Wessels, Harlem

Wessels was honorable mention all-conference last year. “He is a three-year starter who can play all four spots and is exceptional in pass coverage,” Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said. That is key in a conference that had a record seven 1,000-yard passers last year and returns four of them.

SMALL SCHOOLS

Will Birchen, Eastland/Pearl City

Birchen was an all-conference linebacker as a freshman, and he racked up 109 tackles on the season. He is filled with potential and already has some of the leadership qualities found in juniors and seniors.

Jackson Diedrich, Durand/Pecatonica

Diedrich will be back at his outside linebacker slot after dominating there for Du/Pec last season. "He's just an athlete," Du/Pec head coach Tyler Hoffman said. "He just plain controls that side of the ball."

Johnny DeKlerk, Stillman Valley

This 5-11, 185-pound senior returns as one of the main run-stoppers for the Cardinals, who bolted out to an 8-0 start last season, and went on to win a playoff game. DeKlerk and the Cardinals are looking for even more this season.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow

This is one of those unique athletes who made one of our offensive lists and one of our defensive lists. Dunker, also a star running back for the Panthers, is the lone returning starter for Le-Win's defense as well. He can do it all: rush the passer, stop the run, guard a receiver. And, he can hit.

Jacob Ross, Byron

Ross, now 5-5, 155 pounds, is about to become a three-year starter at linebacker for one of the best Class 3A teams in the state. He was a starter on the 2021 undefeated state championship team, and he may be small, but he's intense and gets the job done. "Jacob is one of the most intelligent and savvy football players on the field," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said.

Kaleb Sanders, Forreston

Sanders, also one of Forreston's top ballcarriers, is an outside linebacker who constantly made impact plays on defense last year. As a junior, Sanders scooped up a fumble and scored a game-winning touchdown in one of Forreston's playoff wins last year.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 12 top linebackers to watch headed into this Rockford football season