How the 12 remaining playoff drivers fare at Dover

Welcome to the second round of the NASCAR playoffs. Before each playoff race we’re taking a look at how each of the playoff drivers have done at the track hosting the upcoming race. Except last week at the Roval because it was a new track. Let’s look at the stats from Dover.

Alex Bowman

Points: 3,000

5 starts

Average finish: 29.8

Bowman was 23rd in the spring race at Dover and finished three laps down. That’s about all of the useful data we have given his first two Cup Series teams.

Points: 3,013

5 starts

2 top 10s

Average finish: 21.8

Blaney’s best finish at Dover is eighth. He got that in his first race at the track in 2016 and in the spring. In between those finishes he was outside the top 20.

Points: 3,014

36 starts

1 win, 8 top 5s, 10 top 10s

Average finish: 18.3

Busch’s lone Dover win came in 2011 when he was driving for Team Penske. His best finish at the track with Stewart-Haas Racing is fifth. He got that in the spring of 2016 and in the spring of 2018.

Points: 3,001

12 starts

2 top 5s, 3 top 10s

Average finish: 16.5

Almirola was 11th in the spring. His best Dover season came in 2015 when he was fifth in each of the races while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Points: 3,055

27 starts

3 wins, 12 top 5s, 16 top 10s

Average finish: 15.0

Busch is insanely boom or bust at Dover. He has the most wins of any playoff driver at the track and has finished 30th or worse six different times. He won this race a year ago and was 35th in the spring.

Points: 3,050

35 starts

2 wins, 6 top 5s, 16 top 10s

Average finish: 14.5

Harvick has gotten a lot better at Dover in the second half of his career. Both of his wins have come in the last six races. His victory in the fall of 2015 was to ensure his playoff survival and he won in the spring.

Story Continues

Joey Logano

Points: 3,014

19 starts

3 top 5s, 10 top 10s

Average finish: 14.1

Logano hasn’t finished inside the top 10 since the fall race in 2016. He was sixth and was 15th in this race a year ago and 13th in the spring.

Points: 3,025

17 starts

1 win, 5 top 5s, 8 top 10s

Average finish: 13.2

Keselowski’s win at Dover came in 2012, the year he won the championship. He’s finished inside the top 10 in four of the last five races at the track. The only time he didn’t was when he was caught in an early crash in that wild 2017 spring race.

Points: 3,038

25 starts

2 wins, 5 top 5s, 14 top 10s

Average finish: 12.9

While Busch and Harvick have won the last two races at Dover, Truex may be the favorite. He’s finished ninth, first, third, fourth and fourth in each of the last five races at the track. The 2018 spring race was the only one of those races where he hasn’t led any laps.

Clint Bowyer

Points: 3,015

25 starts

3 top 5s, 14 top 10s

Average finish: 12.5

Bowyer has finished inside the top six in the last two races at Dover. He’s finished outside the top 20 in all but four of his starts at the track.

Kyle Larson

Points: 3,006

9 starts

4 top 5s, 7 top 10s

Average finish: 8.1

Larson has never won at Dover but finished twice. He was fifth in the 2017 fall race and started first and finished 10th in the spring.

Points: 3,008

5 starts

4 top 5s

Average finish: 5.0

Elliott’s first non-top five at Dover came earlier in the season when he finished 12th. He was second in this race a year ago. He should be a factor at the front of the field.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jets RB’s vulgar celebration prompts fine, endorsement

• ‘Pitiful’ display by adults at Pee Wee football game

• Jeff Passan: After embarrassing playoffs exit, Cubs reflect

• NFL suspends Seattle’s Kendricks indefinitely





