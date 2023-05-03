12 remaining free agents the Bills could target after NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have already started to sign free agents after the 2023 NFL draft.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford was brought in to bolster the defensive front. Latavius Murray adds another big-bodied element to the Buffalo backfield.

But the work might not stop there.

Here are 12 of the best remaining free agents the Bills could still target after the draft:

WR Kenny Golladay

Age: 29

Previously a 1,000-yard receiver, Golladay looked primed to have success in the NFL. Then he had down years with the Giants. That would keep his price tag down while also being a name that could push Gabe Davis.

DE Frank Clark

Age: 29

If the Bills are looking to make a pass-rushing splash, there’s Clark. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and won’t come cheap.

Per Chiefs Wire, the team and player tried to rework his contract and couldn’t get it done, so he was released but he’d fit Buffalo’s defensive scheme. Clark had five sacks in 2022.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Age: 30

Clowney is no longer that No. 1 selection type of player. He inconsistently lived up to that billing. But he does have a few nine-sack seasons on his resume, including just two years ago with the Browns.

LB Myles Jack

Age: 27

Jack might not be the prototypical Tremaine Edmunds replacement, but the Bills appear to be moving away from that mold anyway. In the nickel-based scheme Sean McDermott runs, Jack could be tossed into the mix thanks to his versatility.

WR N'Keal Harry

Age: 25

Never living up to the type, Harry’s a “take a flier on” type of player. One spot to find some optimism: If he can stay healthy, he hasn’t really had a quarterback as good as Josh Allen throwing him the ball ever. He had Tom Brady as a rookie with the Patriots, but he was oft-injured that year.

DB LaMarcus Joyner

Age: 32

The Bills had their safety depth tested in 2022. The future of Damar Hamlin is in question and even with Taylor Rapp signed, there’s always room for more versatile defensive backs. Joyner has played deep and in the slot.

WR Julio Jones

Age: 34

Jones is no longer the elite talent that he used to be. But with the DeAndre Hopkins rumors to Buffalo swirling, Jones could be an alternative… and a piece the Bills wouldn’t have to trade anything for.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Age: 28

Ngakoue had previously been coveted by folks in Buffalo. He fits the 4-3 defensive end mold for the Bills and could be an intriguing option across from Von Miller rushing the passer. Ngakoue against the run is another story.

DE Trey Flowers

Age: 29

Flowers has only appeared in 18 games over the past three seasons combined. But that could keep his price tag down. The Bills did reportedly have interest in Flowers in 2019.

OL Isaiah Wynn

Age: 27

Injuries, penalties, and inconsistencies have followed Wynn in his young career. But perhaps going from former first-round pick to looking for a new home post-NFL draft could be a wake-up call for Wynn. A change of scenery from the Patriots might help, too.

OL Cameron Fleming

Age: 30

Fleming, like Wynn, could push Spencer Brown for playing time at right tackle. Brown currently has little competition to retain his job. Fleming made 15 starts on an injury-riddled Broncos offensive line in 2022 but there’s good and bad.

Bad: He allowed seven sacks and took six penalties last season.

Good: Pro Football Focus graded him a 72.6 overall mark in 2022. Brown was a 51.4.

LB Zach Cunningham

Age: 28

At 6-foot-3, Cunningham could potentially factor in replacing the size the Bills lost in Edmunds departing. Cunningham has previously led the NFL in tackles (2020) and since 2018 has 48 tackles at the line of scrimmage or loss. That’s the most among anyone in the NFL.

