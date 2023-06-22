12 remaining free-agent cornerbacks the Panthers could still sign
On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates suggested that the Carolina Panthers add some cornerback depth before the offseason comes to an end. But let’s be honest, we really didn’t need a reminder.
Between injuries to starters Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson as well as the lack of reliable reinforcements behind them, the Panthers are still quite thin at the position. So, if they end up dipping back into the free-agent market this summer, here are 12 corners that could get a call.
Eli Apple
2022 stats: 15 starts, eight passes defensed, 52.9 PFF grade
Anthony Brown
2022 stats: 12 starts, seven passes defensed, 55.0 PFF grade
Bryce Callahan
2022 stats: 11 starts, six passes defensed, three interceptions, 64.2 PFF grade
Ronald Darby
2022 stats: five starts, three passes defensed, 71.1 PFF grade
Grant Haley
2022 stats: one start, three passes defensed, 68.0 PFF grade
Casey Hayward Jr.
2022 stats: six starts, three passes defensed, one interception, 64.7 PFF grade
Troy Hill
2022 stats: 12 starts, four passes defensed, one interception, 65.4 PFF grade
William Jackson III
2022 stats: four starts, two passes defensed, 49.6 PFF grade
Terrance Mitchell
2022 stats: five starts, four passes defensed, one interception, 61.2 PFF grade
Fabian Moreau
2022 stats: 11 starts, 10 passes defensed, 53.8 PFF grade
Marcus Peters
2022 stats: 13 starts, six passes defensed, one interception, 67.7 PFF grade
Ahkello Witherspoon
2022 stats: four starts, two passes defensed, 45.4 PFF grade
[lawrence-related id=676145,676132,676104]