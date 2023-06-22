12 remaining free-agent cornerbacks the Panthers could still sign

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates suggested that the Carolina Panthers add some cornerback depth before the offseason comes to an end. But let’s be honest, we really didn’t need a reminder.

Between injuries to starters Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson as well as the lack of reliable reinforcements behind them, the Panthers are still quite thin at the position. So, if they end up dipping back into the free-agent market this summer, here are 12 corners that could get a call.

Eli Apple

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

2022 stats: 15 starts, eight passes defensed, 52.9 PFF grade

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 12 starts, seven passes defensed, 55.0 PFF grade

Bryce Callahan

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

2022 stats: 11 starts, six passes defensed, three interceptions, 64.2 PFF grade

Ronald Darby

2022 stats: five starts, three passes defensed, 71.1 PFF grade

Grant Haley

AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

2022 stats: one start, three passes defensed, 68.0 PFF grade

Casey Hayward Jr.

2022 stats: six starts, three passes defensed, one interception, 64.7 PFF grade

Troy Hill

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

2022 stats: 12 starts, four passes defensed, one interception, 65.4 PFF grade

William Jackson III

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

2022 stats: four starts, two passes defensed, 49.6 PFF grade

Terrance Mitchell

2022 stats: five starts, four passes defensed, one interception, 61.2 PFF grade

Fabian Moreau

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

2022 stats: 11 starts, 10 passes defensed, 53.8 PFF grade

Marcus Peters

2022 stats: 13 starts, six passes defensed, one interception, 67.7 PFF grade

Ahkello Witherspoon

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: four starts, two passes defensed, 45.4 PFF grade

