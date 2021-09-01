12 recently cut players the Patriots should consider adding

One of the most difficult days in the NFL comes right before the season begins.

Roster cutdown day hits and more than 500 players around the league are let go from the team they trained with during the offseason. But, there’s still hope for many of these players to either re-sign with the original team or found a home elsewhere.

The New England Patriots had to make some difficult decisions and let go of many talented players — including Cam Newton. New England’s 53-man roster is solidified at the moment, but there’s still some work to do.

Here are 12 players from roster cutdown day that could be find their way to the Patriots.

Cornerbacks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Moreland, Washington: Jimmy Moreland was surprisingly cut by the Washington Football Team, as he's one of the most talented cornerbacks available. Heading into his third season, Moreland has played in 30 games and he was an integral part of one of the NFL's best defenses last year. The Patriots need the depth at the cornerback position and Moreland could be a long-term solution. Nickell Robey-Coleman, Lions: Although he isn't the player he once was, Nickell Robey-Coleman would be a huge depth piece for the Patriots. He's only missed two games out of an eight-year career, which would give the Patriots stability at the slot position behind Jonathan Jones. Cam Lewis, Bills: Cam Lewis is a familiar face in the AFC East that came into the league undrafted last season. His versatility allows him to play inside or outside and he had excellent training camp/preseason performances. Lewis, similar to J.C. Jackson, could be an undrafted player who's developed into a No. 1 or 2 cornerback. Cre'Von LeBlanc, Dolphins: Cre'von LeBlanc would be a familiar face the for the Patriots. He was brought on as an undrafted rookie and spent some time in Foxborough before signing with the Chicago Bears. He was cut from a loaded Miami Dolphins roster, but could be a huge depth piece for the Patriots. Mike Ford, Lions: Mike Ford isn't the strongest candidate when it comes to strictly coverage, but his value comes from special teams. The Patriots are always looking for special teams talent and Ford could be involved at multiple positions while the Patriots await Stephon Gilmore's return.

Wide receivers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Fulgham, Eagles: The Eagles waiving Travis Fulgham was a shock to many. He was the team's leading receiver last year and it was only his second season. Fulgham finished the year with 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns. The Patriots are one injury away from being slim at wide receiver and the addition of Fulgham would be huge for Mac Jones' confidence. KhaDarel Hodge, Browns: KhaDarel Hodge was another surprise cut. He's entering his third year in the NFL and he had a great offseason with the Cleveland Browns. He plays a big role in special teams and he was the only receiver to pick up a first down on all of his receptions in 2020. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington: Antonio Gandy-Golden is a second-year receiver with big-time athletic ability. He dealt with an injury most of his rookie year, but he came into the league as a major prospect at the position. He'll be one of the top waiver picks and the Patriots would be smart to keep an eye on him.

Offensive line

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Skura, Dolphins: Matt Skura was a surprising cut by the Dolphins. He started his first four years for the Baltimore Ravens at center and was beat out by Michael Deiter in Miami. The Patriots could always use depth on the offensive line and Skura would be a huge addition to an already-strong group. Kayode Awosika, Eagles: Kayode Awosika is an undrafted rookie who can play either left tackle or left guard. He's shown a ton of upside and could be a project for Patriots line coach Carmen Bricillo to work on throughout the season.

Safeties

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Karl Joseph, Raiders: Karl Joseph is one of the better veterans available on waivers. He was a surprise cut by the Las Vegas Raiders and he would add valuable leadership to defensive back group that's relatively youthful. Joseph could also be a long-term addition with Devin McCourty nearing the end of his career. Javon Hagan, Buccaneers: Javon Hagan was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' leading tackler this preseason, while recording a sack and an interception. He spent the 2020 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, against a Super Bowl offense, and he has a huge upside. The Patriots could develop a player like Hagan alongside Kyle Dugger for the future of the position.

