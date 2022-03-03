12 prospects who should dominate the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

As the 2022 NFL draft draws closer, the rookie evaluation process is in full swing.

Prospects are going to do anything they can to impress NFL decision-makers, and this year’s Scouting Combine will be one of the biggest opportunities for them to do so.

In prior years, we’ve had prospects make names for themselves at the event, showing off impressive athleticism. So who will be the ones to make that happen this year?

Here are 12 players who could enhance their draft stock with big performances in Indianapolis this week:

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After a great showing down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, Willis has an excellent opportunity to build off of it in Indy. Possessing one of the most powerful arms in this class, look for Willis to show off his cannon down the sideline and seam. He decided that he will only throw at the Combine, but had he done the testing portion, his athleticism would have been on display, as Willis has already clocked a 4.50 40 and vertical jumped 38.5 inches, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After flying under the radar due to being underutilized throughout college, Pierce stood out as the top back at the Senior Bowl. Displaying lower body strength to bulldoze his way through contact and excellent explosion and burst when the carrying the football, it should be reflective, especially when he jumps. Pierce has a vertical of 37 inches, per Feldman.

Others to watch for: Kenneth Walker (Michigan State), Rachaad White (Arizona State), Tyler Badie (Missouri)

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Burks proved to be a deadly weapon for the Hogs. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, who is a threat with the ball in his hands no matter the alignment, is set to show off his sheer combination of size, strength, and speed to solidify himself as one of the first receivers off the board. Not only will he raise eyebrows in the positional drills, showing off his hands that require 4XL gloves, but look for him to run in the 4.4s and post a big number of reps on the bench press, having done 380 pounds, per Feldman.

Others to watch for: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Jahan Dotson (Penn State), Calvin Austin (Memphis), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), Wan’Dale Robinson (Kentucky)

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State’s Trey McBride is the No. 1 tight end on many boards, but Dulcich has already made a strong case to dethrone him after a solid week in Mobile and now what is expected to be an eye-popping performance in Indy. With the natural explosion and speed to win after the catch, Dulcich could end up as one of the fastest players at his position. Further, his route-running and hands will help his case as one of the top performers during positional drills.

Others to watch for: Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina), Jalen Wydermeyer (Texas A&M)

OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Ekwonu is the dark horse to be the Jaguars’ pick at No. 1 overall. With Evan Neal, the other prospect in contention for that spot, opting out of the drills, he could help himself with a strong display. The athletic ability of Ekwonu, a former recruit with a state championship under his belt as a wrestler and track runner at 285 pounds, should raise eyebrows. According to North Carolina State’s offensive line coach Dantonio Burnette, Ekwonu has hit 18 MPH on the GPS at practice and vertical jumped 30 inches, adding that he will run as fast as former Wolfpack first-round offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury, who clocked a 4.92 40 at the NFL Combine, per Feldman.

Others to watch for: Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa), Tyler Smith (Tulsa), Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan), Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State), Max Mitchell (Louisiana)

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Linderbaum is a former multisport athlete that earned four letters in baseball and three in wrestling, track, and football on both sides of the ball. Those athletic traits show up on film, as Linderbaum possesses good quickness, hip mobility, and body control. He is reported to have run a 1.55 10-yard split and was timed at 4.22 in the shuttle, per Feldman. Linderbaum is also one of the strongest players at the Combine, so look for the bench press numbers to be high.

Others to watch for: Kenyon Green, (Texas A&M), Dylan Parham (Memphis), Cam Jurgens (Nebraska)

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another winner from the Senior Bowl, Wyatt’s game is predicated on quickness and explosion through gaps and the lateral range to chase down ball carriers. Look for those movement skills to show up during the positional drills and the timed drills. Per Feldman, Wyatt has clocked a 4.87 40, and has also vertical jumped 31 inches and broad jumped 9-3. With a strong showing, he should join his former teammate, Jordan Davis, as first-round selections.

Others to watch for: Jordan Davis (Georgia), DeMarvis Leal (Texas A&M), Logan Hall (Houston)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Hutchinson is vying to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jaguars. His tape for the shows a player that’s worthy of it, but his performance in Indy should further help his case. Per Feldman, Hutchinson has timed a 6.54 three-cone drill, which would’ve been better than anyone at the 2020 combine. In addition, he vertical jumped 36 inches, ran a 4.64 40, and posted a 4.07 shuttle time.

Others to watch for: Kavon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Travon Walker (Georgia), David Ojabo (Michigan), Boye Mafe (Minnesota), DeAngelo Malone (Western Kentucky), Dominique Robinson (Miami-Ohio)

LB Quay Walker, Georgia

AP Photo/John Amis

Nakobe Dean has gotten the majority of the spotlight from Georgia’s fearsome front seven, but Walker’s testing will help him generate some buzz. With the lateral agility and speed to cover ground across the field and change of direction to turn and run with tight ends and running backs, Walker should be a standout in the positional drills. Per Feldman, Walker is expected to run in the low 4.5s in the 40-yard dash.

Others to watch for: Troy Andersen (Montana State), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), Brandon Smith (Penn State)

CBs Trent McDuffie & Kyler Gordon, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

McDuffie and Gordon are set to join a long list of NFL defensive backs that the Huskies have produced, and it shouldn’t be long for both of their names to be called. McDuffie’s body control and sweet feet will show up in the positional drills, while his explosive burst will translate to when he jumps. McDuffie has posted a 41.5-inch vertical and a 10-9.5 broad jump. Meanwhile, Gordon also has elite athletic traits on the field, which should show up in testing, as he has vertical jumped 42.5 and clocked a pro agility time of 3.87 seconds.

Others to watch for: Tariq Woolen (UTSA), Kalon Barnes (Baylor), Jalyn Armour-Davis (Alabama)

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State is notorious for churning out athletes year after year, and it’s no different this year with Brisker. Boasting a combination of speed, range, lateral quickness and power, Brisker has posted a 4.07 shuttle, a vertical jump of 35 inches, and a bench press of 360 pounds, per Feldman. When all is said and done, don’t be surprised to hear Brisker’s name called on Day 1.

Others to watch for: Daxton Hill (Michigan), JT Woods (Baylor), Nick Cross (Maryland)

