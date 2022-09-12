The 12 players to watch in Bobby Petrino’s return to Arkansas

Another home game with some extra sauce for the Razorbacks.

The Hogs will face their first FCS opponent of the season, usually a tune-up game for the next week’s showdown.

Not this time.

The Razorbacks will host the fifth-ranked FCS team, Missouri State, head coach by a familiar face.

Bobby Petrino.

Most of the people who were part of Arkansas when Petrino was caught in a motorcycle crash with his mistress, but the players on both sides will have little motivation for Saturday’s matchup.

Missouri State wants to take down the big SEC school for lifetime bragging rights, but what better way to honor your coach than to win a game against the school that fired him?

For the Hogs, they must defend the home field and not fall victim to the infamous “trap game.”

According to the FPI, the Razorbacks have a 99.2% chance of winning this game, so let’s take a look at some players to watch.

Arkansas RB, Rocket Sanders

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter as South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sander’s performance against South Carolina gained him some national attention, being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He has back-to-back 100-yard games under his belt, this is a great chance to go for three.

Missouri QB, Jason Shelley

MISSOURI STATE!!! Jason Shelley ➡️ Celdon Manning for the 64 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/GIlryWYppA — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 9, 2022

A former Power 5 recruit at Utah, Shelley is fresh off a five-touchdown performance against a ranked FCS opponent. The redshirt senior scored 32 total touchdowns last season (22 Pass, 10 Rush) so finding the endzone is not a problem for him.

Arkansas QB, KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs past South Carolina defensive back Jordan Burch (5) for a big gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Jefferson rushed and passed for a touchdown last week against South Carolina. Missouri State’s defense isn’t up to par and Jefferson is in a zone, expect a career game.

Missouri State WR, Tyrone Scott

courtesy of Missouri State Athletics

Scott transferred to Missouri State from Central Michigan, Michigan, in 2021. In his first season on campus, he caught 66 passes for 1,180 and eight touchdowns. Last week he caught three of Shelley’s five touchdown passes.

Arkansas WR, Jadon Haselwood

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch as South Carolina Gamecocks edge Jordan Burch (5) defends in the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood hasn’t had the breakout performance everyone is expecting, but the big receiver is a threat, and we could see a connection between him and Jefferson this weekend.

Missouri State RB, Jarcadia Wright

Missouri St. RB Jacardia Wright (@JacardiaW) rushed for 120 yards and tallied 42 receiving yards with this touchdown last night: ✅ Break ankles

✅ Break tackles

✅ Break the plane The 6’0”, 220 pounder definitely stood out in the win over UT Martin (🎥 @MOStateFootball) pic.twitter.com/mx9etSy8nc — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) September 9, 2022

Wright is another FBS transfer on this offense, coming from Kansas State. He was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the week for his performance against UT Martin.

Arkansas Saftey, Latavious Brini

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brini made his first start for Arkansas against South Carolina, providing solid minutes with four tackles and a forced fumble in the fourth quarter. They’ll need to see that same intensity from the former Bulldog for the rest of the season.

Missouri State CB, Montrae Braswell

Braswell had four interceptions last season and was named to the majority All-American list. He is an athletic cornerback who can take the distance if he gets his hands on the ball.

Arkansas LB, Drew Sanders

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Sanders played phenomenally against the Gamecocks, and I don’t see signs of him slowing down.

Missouri State DE, Kevin Ellis

courtesy of Missouri State Athletics

Ellis leads a defensive line that sacked the quarterback seven times in the Bears season opener. Ellis leads the team in tackles and looking to be named to the all-conference team for the second year in a row.

Arkansas DB, Simeon Blair

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair (15) and the Razorbacks defense celebrate a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Blair was recently named captain after Jalen Catalon was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Blair will have to lead this secondary against a pretty good passing attack.

Missouri State DB, Dillon Thomas

Thomas is an athletic safety that likes to hit. He will have some collisions with Jefferson and Sanders, but how well can he cover the field?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire