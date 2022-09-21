12 Players to watch in Arkansas-Texas A&M Southwest Classic

Arkansas has played an out-of-conference ranked opponent, a top-five FCS school, and an SEC school in the first three weeks of the season.

Now at 3-0, they are ready to take on their first-season rival in Texas A&M.

The Aggies and Razorbacks’ rivalry goes back to 1903, when the two first met. Many players have showcased their skills in this rivalry, but it’s time for a new legend to emerge from this old Southwest conference matchup.

Texas A&M has been a mystery this season after going through the summer as one of the hottest teams coming into the season. Jimbo Fisher is still looking for a quarterback, and no one has broken out as the go-to player on the offense.

Arkansas hasn’t had that problem. Just in the backfield alone, the Hogs have two players with national recognition.

This game is the perfect opportunity for an individual player to break out and inscribe their name in the history book of this century-old rivalry.

Arkansas QB, KJ Jefferson

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) warms up prior to the game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson has been consistent for the Hogs. He hasn’t had the Heisman-moment but the Hogs are winning, which is a large piece to the Heisman puzzle. Breakout game against the Aggies could spark that conversation.

Texas A&M RB, Devon Achane

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

How do you beat a team with the best pass rush in the country? Use your running backs in the passing game and Achane could be what the doctor ordered for the Aggies.

Arkansas RB, Rocket Sanders

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman celebrates with running back Raheim Sanders (5) after a score against the Missouri State Bears in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Sanders is slowly becoming one of the country’s best backs, and a fourth consecutive 100-yard game could spark a Heisman conversation for the sophomore.

Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson likely won the starting job after leading the Aggies over the Hurricanes. His numbers were pedestrian, but Arkansas struggles in the secondary could give the junior confidence to sling it.

Arkansas WR, Matt Landers

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) catches a pass in the second quarter as Missouri State Bears corner back C.J. Crump (16) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Landers leads the team in catches and receiving yards, but he hasn’t touched the endzone yet. Expect a touchdown connection between Landers and Jefferson this Saturday.

Texas A&M WR, Evan Jefferson

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is tackled by Appalachian State Mountaineers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Appalachian State Mountaineers won 17 to 14. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The freshman wide receiver hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, going against a banged up defense the freshman could have his first breakout game.

Arkansas DL , Jordan Domineck

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Domineck #14 of the Arkansas Razorbacks sacks Jason Shelley #3 of the Missouri State Bears during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bears 38-27. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Domineck has been forced on the defensive line and a huge reason why the Razorbacks have the best defensive line in the country.

Texas A&M DB, Bryce Anderson

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) and defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) tackle Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies will miss safety Demani Richardson because of targeting against Miami in the first quarter. Freshman Bryce Anderson is expected to replace Richardson in the secondary. Anderson has All-American accolades under his belt but this isn’t high school anymore.

Arkansas LB, Drew Sanders

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) pursues South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, if you’re not watching Drew Sanders play linebacker, you just don’t like football.

Texas A&M DB, Antonio Johnson

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) catches football for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson leads the defense in tackles from the Nickleback spot and is one of only two players with a solo sack.

Arkansas CB, Hudson Clark

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 17: Hudson Clark #17 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammate Jalen Catalon #1 after returning a interception for a touchdown in the second of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s easy to forget that Hudson Clark is on this defense, and it’s because not much action is going his way, but the secondary needs a big play to give it life.

Texas A&M LB, Chris Russel Jr.

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) in action during the first half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Jr will have to have a big game if the Aggies expect to stop the Hogs running game.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire