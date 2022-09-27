12 Players to watch in Alabama-Arkansas SEC showdown

It’s already been announced that Saturday’s matchup between Arkansas and Alabama will be a RED OUT for the first time inside Razorback Stadium.

This was the game everyone circled during the preseason banter. If it weren’t for a cluster of mistakes against Texas A&M, the Hogs would be entering this game undefeated, somewhere in the top ten.

The sky isn’t falling, despite the significant drop in the rankings. Having only one loss after playing the most brutal four-game month in college football is still something to brag about. However, Nick Saban has already let it be known that the Tide are not overlooking Arkansas and need to have a great week of preparation.

And let’s not forget, the Razorbacks came one possession short of knocking off the 2021 SEC Champs.

This is a must-win game for Arkansas if they want to keep their names close to the college football playoffs. They’ll need big games from these players.

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

One of the toughest things to do is establishing a run game against Alabama. Sanders didn’t hit his 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive week, but he’ll need to lead a collective of rushers against the Tide.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

The reigning MVP hasn’t missed a beat this season. Already he has 13 touchdowns and 1,000 yards in the air with only 121 attempts.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson had one of his best performances against Alabama last season, throwing three touchdowns against the Tide. Can he excel at what he did in Tuscaloosa?

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Gibbs is a specialty player for the Tide, second on the team in rushing and receiving. Once the ball is in his hands, he covers ground quick.

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Stromberg must lead this Razorback offensive line to their best collective performance all season.

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) dances into the end zone for a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks struggle with pass coverage, and Holden is Young’s number one target.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) pursues South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is taking on his former school and he has shown up big for the Razorback when a play was needed. It’ll be interesting to see how he deals with the emotions.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson Jr. leads Alabama in sacks with 4.5 so far this season. Anderson is a future top pick in the NFL draft, so keep an eye on him.

Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Slusher has been the spark in the secondary after Jalen Catalon suffered a season-ending injury in week one. He’ll be instrumental in keeping Young’s big play ability at a minimum.

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oto'o

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (10) reacts after a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

To’oto’o is the signal caller for Alabama. The senior linebacker compliments Anderson Jr. and is a bloodhound for ball carriers.

Arkansas defensive line Jordan Domineck

Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) prepares to sack Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelly (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Domineck is second on the team in sacks with 4.5. The Razorbacks have the best pass rush in the conference and will need it against Young and Alabama’s offense.

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) reacts after returning a blocked punt by the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

If you can’t tell by now, I think the Crimson Tide linebacker unit is very important in this game. Moody leads the team in tackles and can track the ball. Jefferson being a dual-threat quarterback, the linebackers will be needed to keep the running game at bay.

