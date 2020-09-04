12 players waived by the Eagles cleared waivers and are now free agents

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles already had the potential to have one of the NFL’s deepest and most talented practice squads and that goal could come to fruition after all 12 guys waived on Thursday cleared the waiver process and are now free agents, free to sign wherever.


Guys like Deontay Burnett, Adrian Killins, Elijah Holyfield, Grayland Arnold, and Luke Juriga all had a strong training camp and all look guys who can develop and likely see game action this season for the Eagles thanks to the expanded roster and practice squad.

