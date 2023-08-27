12 players projected to make Minnesota Vikings practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have completed their preseason with three losses, the latest being 18-17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 53-man roster needs to be set by 3 pm central on Tuesday, August 29th. Once that is set, waivers will run at noon central on Wednesday, August 30th. Once that happens, the practice squad will be filled with players who clear waivers.

Who could end up on the Vikings practice squad? It’s almost guaranteed that the Vikings will have a player or two outside of the organization on the practice squad. With that in mind, here are the players that should make the practice squad after cuts.

RB Aaron Dykes

The Vikings signed Dykes after the first preseason game and he has performed well in his limited opportunities. He is worth keeping around and seeing what he can be.

WR Trishton Jackson

Jackson is once again the victim of a deep wide receiver room. He is a talented player who can be a contributor.

WR Blake Proehl

Proehl got injured during training camp and it set him back with the rest of the unit. He performed well enough to be on the practice squad.

TE Nick Muse

Muse has shown growth from last season at the position, but Kevin O’Connell calling Johnny Mundt the best TE3 in the NFL has Muse landing back on the practice squad.

C Josh Sokol

The Vikings will be keeping nine offensive linemen on the roster and Austin Schlottmann will be the one who ends up making the roster. Sokol ends up on the practice squad for the second-consecutive year.

G Jack Snyder

The Vikings need to have some OL depth on the practice squad. They have plenty of players who can play tackle and Snyder was the best of the interior players they had brought in.

DL Sheldon Day

Day was excellent this preseason and having another nose tackle in the building is something that Brian Flores will want to have on his roster.

DE Ross Blacklock

Blacklock struggled a lot in 2022, but flashed some during the preseason. Keeping the 2020 second-round pick is a worthwhile bet.

OLB Andre Carter II

Thew Vikings guaranteed Carter $340k as an undrafted free agent, but he is too much of a project to keep on the roster. They will sneak him onto the practice squad with hopes of growing his strength to an NFL level.

ILB Troy Reeder

The only veteran that the Vikings brought in to fight for a linebacker spot ends up making the practice squad.

CB Tay Gowan

Gowan joined the Vikings practice squad last year and ended up playing in three games. He nearly made the roster with his performance this preseason.

S Theo Jackson

The Vikings safety room is really deep, but someone has to go. Jackson ends up being that guy since Jay Ward was a fourth-round pick this year. His performance was more than worth a roster spot, but the position is too flush with talent.

