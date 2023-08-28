12 players projected to make the Lions practice squad

One of the first orders of business for the Detroit Lions following the conclusion of the roster cutdowns and initial waiver claim period is to form the 16-man practice squad. Teams can start signing players to the practice squad after Wednesday, August 30th at 12 p.m. ET.

Most teams prefer to stock the practice squad with players who were on the roster for the final preseason game. The Lions did that last year and are expected to do so once again.

Here are 12 Lions expected to be cut by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline who should make the practice squad.

WR Chase Cota

There’s a chance Cota sneaks onto the Lions’ 53-man roster, but it’s far more likely the promising UDFA from Oregon winds up on Detroit’s practice squad after an up-and-down preseason.

OT Obinna Eze

LB Trevor Nowaske

Nowaske is a Detroit-area (Canton) native and an undrafted rookie from Saginaw Valley State. He made several plays on special teams in the preseason and has traits to work with and develop as an off-ball LB.

RB Benny Snell

Snell has four years and almost 1,000 reps on NFL special teams with the Pittsburgh Steelers on his resumé. He would count as one of the four practice squad players permitted with over two full seasons of NFL experience.

OT Connor Galvin

The big man from Baylor quietly earned the highest overall preseason grade of any Lions offensive player. Galvin showed some upside as an undrafted rookie, notably with his pass protection.

WR Maurice Alexander

DT Cory Durden

CB Khalil Dorsey

S Brandon Joseph

Joseph is another undrafted rookie who showed enough in training camp and the preseason that he would have made lesser incarnations of the Lions. The ballhawk from Notre Dame (and Northwestern) fits nicely as a practice fill-in for Tracy Walker or Kerby Joseph.

OT Max Pircher

Pircher doesn’t technically count against the 16-man limit as an international player. The Italian native is a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. He could cross-train at guard.

CB Steven Gilmore

Of all the players listed here, Gilmore has the best chance to make the 53-man roster. The skinny undrafted rookie from Marshall showed a playmaking panache all summer, including a pick-six in the win over Carolina. If he doesn’t make the club, he’s a major priority for the practice squad.

TE Darrell Daniels

A vested veteran, Daniels quickly assimilated into the offense as a blocking tight end capable of catching outlet passes. His best NFL work came with current Lions TE coach Steve Heiden when they were together in Arizona, so Daniels should be comfortable in the system despite joining after camp started.

