12 players who must impress during Saints’ preseason game vs. Jaguars

We’re on to the second preseason game for the New Orleans Saints, who will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Monday night. While this is a meaningless exhibition game, the stakes are higher for some players than others. Some need this opportunity to prove they can handle greater responsibility during the regular season.

Others know their careers could be on the line when they take the field. Dozens of jobs have already been locked in for the 2021 season, but that just isn’t true for everyone. A game (even a preseason game in exhibition play) against another team is just what some of them need to help seal the deal. Here is who needs a big night against the Jaguars:

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey runs a route against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Humphrey has had a rough week. He lost a contested catch that turned into an interception against the Baltimore Ravens, and he's struggled with more dropped passes and mistakes in practice. A positive game with the Jaguars would do a lot to rebuild the momentum he's lost. If the Saints made final roster cuts today, he might not get in despite his greater experience in the system.

DT Shy Tuttle

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) stretches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The defensive tackle rotation is in serious flux, and so far Tuttle has been the odd man out. Other players are getting heavier minutes and more time with the first-string defense than he is. Take it with a large pinch of salt, but Pro Football Focus graded his Ravens game very poorly. He was a projected starter going into camp but now he could be on the roster bubble. He needs to turn it around in a big way.

RB Latavius Murray

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 14: Malik Harrison #40 of the Baltimore Ravens causes Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints to fumble the ball during the first half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Story continues

I'll be the first to admit that leaving Murray off my updated roster projection was a kneejerk reaction, but there simply wasn't anything to like out of his performance last week. He didn't protect the football, he didn't make any headway as a runner, and he was inconsistent on limited looks as a receiver. The good news is we've seen Murray do each of those things very well before. Maybe he reminds us how talented he is once the Saints starting offensive line is back together.

RB Devonta Freeman

New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman, center, is brought down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) and defensive back Anthony Levine (41) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Freeman is in the same boat as Murray, though he does have more upside as a receiver and looked more comfortable in that role a week ago. But he won't be taking targets away from Alvin Kamara in the regular season, so he needs to show he can be an effective player on both running downs and in pass protection. He's got an opportunity to do just that against Jacksonville. If he doesn't flip the switch now, it could mean the final curtain call on his 8-year NFL career.

CB Paulson Adebo

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 14: Paulson Adebo #29 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Unlike other players on this list, Adebo's arrow is trending in the right direction. And more bright moments from him could win a starting job. No player was targeted more often last week than Adebo (seven times), and he only ceded 19 receiving yards to his opponents. Another big game from him against the Jaguars will do a lot to build his case to start opposite Marshon Lattimore in Week 1. If he falls back to earth, it just means he has more tape to review and work on, which is what you'd expect of a rookie who sat out the 2020 college football season. So far, he's beaten those expectations.

P Nolan Cooney

New Orleans Saints punter Nolan Cooney, left, hugs quarterback Jameis Winston prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The punter competition isn't over yet, but it could be if Cooney doesn't take a big step forwards. Blake Gillikin has widened the gap between them and looks like the bettor's favorite to win the job -- it's up to Cooney to give the Saints more to think about by making the most of his opportunities against Jacksonville. He only punted once against Gillikin's two tries a week ago, so let's see if that trend continues or if the Saints give him extra attention. If he remains their second option, you have to wonder how much longer this competition continues.

TE Garrett Griffin

New Orleans Saints tight end Garrett Griffin (45) goes through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

Look, it's no fault of Griffin's that he's in this position. He's just been surpassed by players with greater potential (Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson) or whom the Saints have invested more resources in (Nick Vannett), and now he's on the roster bubble. He can still elbow his way onto the team with a strong preseason, but it's rare to see the Saints carry four tight ends at a time. Maybe some canny plays on special teams can help his case.

S Jeff Heath

New Orleans Saints safety Jeff Heath (38) during NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Heath was one of several veteran free agents the Saints recently brought in, which suggests they either hope to find their D.J. Swearinger replacement (as an experienced backup who can play special teams) or they're curious to see if the solid play from their three rookie safeties is legitimate by comparing them to a more established player. Either way, Heath won't make this team if he plays poorly against the Jaguars.

WR Kevin White

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) runs a route during NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Unlike other veterans on the roster bubble, White is a real curiosity who could find real playing time in a hurry. The many hits the Saints receiving corps has taken, combined with the already low talent level of group, means someone with White's physical tools could immediately assert himself in the rotation. It's worked for Chris Hogan, and White has an even higher ceiling. He just hasn't met it yet in the NFL. If he can't do that here, though, he may never get another shot at it.

LB Andrew Dowell

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Linebacker Andrew Dowell #50 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dowell has been one of the surprisingly-fun players of the preseason so far, it's just bad luck that the Saints are running so deep at linebacker for once. He's chipped in on special teams while doing everything right with his defensive snaps. If he can keep up the pace, he'll make the team's decision for its final roster spot at the position -- choosing between him and Chase Hansen -- even more difficult. But just one slip-up is all it might take to drop him down to the practice squad again.

QB Ian Book

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) throws a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Look, Book's roster spot probably isn't in jeopardy. He should get another year behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston no matter how he performs. But until the Saints make a decision with Trevor Siemian (right now, I'm guessing they plan for him to return to the practice squad) we have to assume that Book has to earn that opportunity. His night got worse the longer it drew on in Baltimore, bottoming out with an interception, so here's a chance for him to rebound and put some good tape up for review.

K Aldrick Rosas

New Orleans Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) warms up during a NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Rosas has a solid resume. He's also just a stopgap until Wil Lutz is cleared to return to play. And his arrival hardly takes the Saints out of the market for kickers, especially with another wave of roster cuts on the horizon. He's got to prove he can be their Week 1 kicker right now or they'll continue to try out free agents and monitor the waiver wire. Here's his chance.

1

1